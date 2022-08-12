Read full article on original website
Have Family Fun At No Cost At This Central NY Zoo
If you want to take advantage of a night of free family fun with the family here in Central New York, then this is the event for you. The Utica Zoo is hosting their annual FREE Admission Nights this summer. Their second free night this year allows parents to bring the entire family to the zoo at no additional cost.
A Look Back at The Last Unicorn, CNY’s Favorite Indy Record Store
If you're longtime Central New York resident, there's a good chance you still have a CD or vinyl record from the Last Unicorn somewhere in your collection. (I know I do.) Known for its friendly, knowledgeable staff and impressive assortment of used and hard-to-find selections, the Last Unicorn's memory still shines bright in the mind's eye, even long after its doors have closed.
1911 Established Debuts New Featured Cocktail For New York State Fair 2022
It's that time of year again. The Great New York State Fair is right around the corner and 1911 Established is prepared to help you stay hydrated and quenched with the announcement of their specialty drink for this fair season. In 2018, we were gifted the arrival of the 'Tipsy...
Carson Daly Roasts Rome After Comparing Woodstock 99 to Military Conflict
Don't expect to see Carson Daly return to Rome, New York anytime soon. The Voice host was at Woodstock 99, a weekend he won't soon forget and one that has left him avoiding another visit. Daly was at Woodstock 99, working for MTV at the time. He's been getting a...
Funday Bloody Funday: Sci-Fi Horror Fest in Vernon Will Be a Scream
Halloween is coming a little early this year to Vernon Downs Hotel and Casino: Sci-FI Horror Fest is stalking into town on August 26th and August 27th. Sci-Fi Horro Fest 2022 will feature a variety of special guest appearances, highlighted by decorated character actor Richard Masur. Masur has over 100 TV and film credits to his name, perhaps most notably The Thing (1982) and Stephen King's original screen adaptation of It (1990).
Ten Great Places to Add to Your Syracuse “Visit List”
Most New Yorkers have been to Syracuse for one reason or another. Of course tens of thousands have come to the city for the Great New York State Fair, and others have come to attend Syracuse University as a student (or parent). You have come to visit the zoo, to fly out of the Syracuse airport, to attend a downtown food festival, to see a Broadway show, to see an exciting basketball game at "the dome," and more reasons you have found yourself in Syracuse. So have we visited the city? Yes.
Big Donation Made To Restore $3.5 Million Historic Baseball Field
One historic baseball field in Upstate New York is one step closer to getting revived thanks to a generous donation. Stewart's Shops has partnered with the Dake Family to fund the Parkhurst Field Development Project in Gloversville. This legendary field, often referred to as the original "Field of Dreams", was last played on over 100 years ago.
Utica Police Stop Man Strolling Down Street in Nothing But Shoes
A man in his birthday suit was seen walking down a Central New York street like it was any other day. The possibly disturbed man was seen strolling a sidewalk in Utica wearing nothing but a pair of shoes. Utica police stopped the gentleman right in front of the Addison Miller pool. They can be seen calmly talking to the naked man who doesn't seem to have a care in the world.
Enjoy The Elegance of These Top Upstate New York Wine Bars
Full disclosure, I am not a wine guy. My wife is, but not me. Having said that, when she makes the call, and it is "wine night" I do enjoy going to our local wine bar for a night out. There is something special about them. They are elegant, almost all of them serve wonderful food, and I always feel, well, more educated after I spend an hour or two at a wine bar. Yes, that's the word: Educated.
Kenny Chesney is Helping Save CNY Dogs at Syracuse Concert
Kenny Chesney is hoping to find fur-ever homes for adoptable dogs at his concert in Syracuse. Chesney loves dogs. So he's teamed up with Central New York shelters to help get as many adopted as he can when he comes to St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Thursday, August 11.
See Syracuse House Rod Serling of The Twilight Zone Once Called Home
You have entered the Twilight Zone that began in Syracuse, New York. Rod Serling, a six-time Emmy award-winning screenwriter, playwright, and television producer, and the man behind the famous television series, The Twilight Zone, was born on December 25, 1924. He lived in Syracuse for two years before his family moved to Binghamton.
An Eerie Inside Look at a Dilapidated Upstate New York Girl Scout Camp
Nearly 30 years ago, the Girl Scouts of Rochester and Genesee Valley closed down its Camp Beechwood, however the structures of the former camp were left standing and have now become something of a spot for the curious and for thrill seekers. Situated between Syracuse and Rochester on Lake Ontario...
5 Fun and Free Things to Do in Central New York This Weekend
Nobody wants to say it, but the end of summer is near. You've got to cherish those last few weekends while you can! If your calendar is open and your wallet is empty, below are 5 free things you can do in Central New York this weekend:. CRAFTS, DRAFTS &...
Peaches And Jalapenos? The New York State Fair’s Newest Food Is A Unique One
It's hard to believe that the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse is almost here. I'm glad it's back at full speed after the last 2 years. It's one of the trips that I look forward to because of the famous butter sculpture, 25 cent milk, live music and most of all, the state fair food.
Beers, Bites, and Elephants? An Event Like No Other At This CNY Zoo [VIDEO]
Here's yet another option for you to drink beer and eat animal inspired food at the zoo this summer. Catering at the Zoo returns to the Rosamond Gifford Zoo with another special addition to their Gourmet Dinner Series. This time they have partnered with Meier's Creek to create an "Elephantastic" meal for Asian Elephant Awareness Month.
FAQ: New York’s Early Voting is Underway for Aug 23rd Primaries
Early Voting is now underway in the Mohawk Valley for the upcoming Republican and Democratic Primaries on Tuesday, August 23. Early voting began on Saturday and runs through this Sunday, August 21. In Herkimer County, there is and Democratic Primary but not one for Republicans. Democrats will choose between Matt...
Binghamton Woman Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Afton, NY
A motorcycle crash claims the life of a Broome County woman. The New York State Police says troopers were called to State Route 7 in Afton, New York at approximately 5:44pm on Sunday, August 14, 2022 after receiving a call from Chenango County 911 about a two-vehicle crash. According to...
Schumer Announces Funding For Utica: It’s The Chicken Riggie Sauce
The city of Utica is receiving over $18 million in transportation funding from the federal government that U.S. Senator Charles Schumer says will serve as the 'chicken riggie sauce' for the Utica-area economy. The hyperbole came as the New York Democrat announced funding for major replacement and renovations along and...
Herkimer County Teen Missing Since Friday
New York State Police say they're looking for a Herkimer County teen who hasn't been seen since Friday night. Police say the missing teen is Cruise Desjardins, a 14-year-old who reportedly left his home on McKensy Place in the town of German Flatts on Friday night around 8:30 p.m. He...
Someone Stole at NYS Parks and Recreation Vehicle at this State Park
New York State Police are looking for a gray pickup truck that was stolen earlier this week and Troopers say the victim in this case is the New York State Department of Parks and Recreation. A gray 2016 RAM 1500 single cab pickup has a cap on the back and...
