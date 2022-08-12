ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bouckville, NY

Lite 98.7

Have Family Fun At No Cost At This Central NY Zoo

If you want to take advantage of a night of free family fun with the family here in Central New York, then this is the event for you. The Utica Zoo is hosting their annual FREE Admission Nights this summer. Their second free night this year allows parents to bring the entire family to the zoo at no additional cost.
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

A Look Back at The Last Unicorn, CNY’s Favorite Indy Record Store

If you're longtime Central New York resident, there's a good chance you still have a CD or vinyl record from the Last Unicorn somewhere in your collection. (I know I do.) Known for its friendly, knowledgeable staff and impressive assortment of used and hard-to-find selections, the Last Unicorn's memory still shines bright in the mind's eye, even long after its doors have closed.
UTICA, NY
City
Bouckville, NY
City
Cooperstown, NY
Lite 98.7

Funday Bloody Funday: Sci-Fi Horror Fest in Vernon Will Be a Scream

Halloween is coming a little early this year to Vernon Downs Hotel and Casino: Sci-FI Horror Fest is stalking into town on August 26th and August 27th. Sci-Fi Horro Fest 2022 will feature a variety of special guest appearances, highlighted by decorated character actor Richard Masur. Masur has over 100 TV and film credits to his name, perhaps most notably The Thing (1982) and Stephen King's original screen adaptation of It (1990).
VERNON, NY
Lite 98.7

Ten Great Places to Add to Your Syracuse “Visit List”

Most New Yorkers have been to Syracuse for one reason or another. Of course tens of thousands have come to the city for the Great New York State Fair, and others have come to attend Syracuse University as a student (or parent). You have come to visit the zoo, to fly out of the Syracuse airport, to attend a downtown food festival, to see a Broadway show, to see an exciting basketball game at "the dome," and more reasons you have found yourself in Syracuse. So have we visited the city? Yes.
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

Big Donation Made To Restore $3.5 Million Historic Baseball Field

One historic baseball field in Upstate New York is one step closer to getting revived thanks to a generous donation. Stewart's Shops has partnered with the Dake Family to fund the Parkhurst Field Development Project in Gloversville. This legendary field, often referred to as the original "Field of Dreams", was last played on over 100 years ago.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
Lite 98.7

Utica Police Stop Man Strolling Down Street in Nothing But Shoes

A man in his birthday suit was seen walking down a Central New York street like it was any other day. The possibly disturbed man was seen strolling a sidewalk in Utica wearing nothing but a pair of shoes. Utica police stopped the gentleman right in front of the Addison Miller pool. They can be seen calmly talking to the naked man who doesn't seem to have a care in the world.
Lite 98.7

Enjoy The Elegance of These Top Upstate New York Wine Bars

Full disclosure, I am not a wine guy. My wife is, but not me. Having said that, when she makes the call, and it is "wine night" I do enjoy going to our local wine bar for a night out. There is something special about them. They are elegant, almost all of them serve wonderful food, and I always feel, well, more educated after I spend an hour or two at a wine bar. Yes, that's the word: Educated.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
Lite 98.7

See Syracuse House Rod Serling of The Twilight Zone Once Called Home

You have entered the Twilight Zone that began in Syracuse, New York. Rod Serling, a six-time Emmy award-winning screenwriter, playwright, and television producer, and the man behind the famous television series, The Twilight Zone, was born on December 25, 1924. He lived in Syracuse for two years before his family moved to Binghamton.
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

Binghamton Woman Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Afton, NY

A motorcycle crash claims the life of a Broome County woman. The New York State Police says troopers were called to State Route 7 in Afton, New York at approximately 5:44pm on Sunday, August 14, 2022 after receiving a call from Chenango County 911 about a two-vehicle crash. According to...
AFTON, NY
Lite 98.7

Schumer Announces Funding For Utica: It’s The Chicken Riggie Sauce

The city of Utica is receiving over $18 million in transportation funding from the federal government that U.S. Senator Charles Schumer says will serve as the 'chicken riggie sauce' for the Utica-area economy. The hyperbole came as the New York Democrat announced funding for major replacement and renovations along and...
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

Herkimer County Teen Missing Since Friday

New York State Police say they're looking for a Herkimer County teen who hasn't been seen since Friday night. Police say the missing teen is Cruise Desjardins, a 14-year-old who reportedly left his home on McKensy Place in the town of German Flatts on Friday night around 8:30 p.m. He...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York.

