Two people killed in separate St. Louis shootings
Two people were shot and killed Monday.
Two killed in two St. Louis shootings Monday
An investigation is underway after two men were killed in a pair of separate St. Louis shootings Monday afternoon.
KMOV
WANTED: Police searching for man accused of trying to break into Central West End home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a man who they say tried to break into a home in the Central West End in July. The man was captured on surveillance camera. Authorities tell News 4 he tried to get inside the home by pulling on a door handle. He then fled when someone inside flashed him with flashlight.
KMOV
Man shot, killed in South City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in a south St. Louis City neighborhood Monday. The shooting happened in the 4300 block of California at around 4:31 p.m. Officers said they found Michael Wiott, 31, laying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. Wiott was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Second St. Louis man sentenced for gun crimes after deadly 2020 triple shooting
ST. LOUIS — The second of two St. Louis men charged in connection with a 2020 triple shooting that killed a man and wounded two others was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison. U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White sentenced Antonio J. Naylor, 23, who pleaded guilty in...
tncontentexchange.com
St. Louis man charged in Carondelet neighborhood double homicide
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged over the weekend in a double homicide Friday in the city’s Carondelet neighborhood. Qwanzell Watkins, 23, of the 5500 block of South 37th Street, was charged Saturday with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.
KMOV
Police investigate after man was shot near Downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot near Downtown St. Louis early Monday morning. The shooting happened near Washington Avenue and North 18th Street at around 3:14 a.m. Police said the man was shot in the chest when they arrived on the scene. The...
Taxi driver shot after road rage in north St. Louis
Road rage leads to one man shooting a taxi driver Monday afternoon in north St. Louis.
Firefighter injured battling St. Louis fire
ST. LOUIS — A firefighter was injured battling a house fire in north St. Louis early Tuesday morning. The fire started at around 5 a.m. at a home in the 4500 block of Mary Avenue in St. Louis’ O’Fallon neighborhood. A 5 On Your Side crew captured...
Police search suspected fatal hit-and-run driver's home
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police served a search warrant Friday at the home of a suspected hit-and-run driver who police believe struck and killed a 17-year-old CBC High School student earlier this month, 5 On Your Side has learned. Police seized the 25-year-old man’s cellphone and some clothing...
Man shot after confronting would-be vehicle thieves in south St. Louis
A man was shot early Sunday morning in south St. Louis while he tried to confront two people who tried to steal from his vehicle.
KMOV
WANTED: Police searching for man who they say robbed North City cellphone store
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a Metro by T-Mobile store in North City on August 8. The incident was caught on surveillance camera. The man walked into the store in the 4300 block of Natural Bridge around 6:00 p.m., showed a gun and announced a robbery before he took cash and fled, officers say.
Kirkwood woman killed over the weekend; ex-boyfriend charged
A Kirkwood woman was shot to death inside her home over the weekend. Prosecutors have charged her ex-boyfriend in connection with the crime.
Enjoy some Memphis-style BBQ from the Real Rock BBQ Food Truck
ST. LOUIS – Get ready for some serious smoke and fire inside this new food truck. It’s the Real Rock BBQ, operated by Marty White of Belleville. White joined us live to talk about the truck’s famous history. For more information about Real Rock BBQ, please call...
Plea hearing postponed for former St. Louis area officer charged for assaulting man during arrest in 2019
ST. LOUIS — A former Woodson Terrace police officer was expected to plead guilty Monday instead of going to trial for kicking and hitting a man he was arresting in 2019. In the courtroom Monday, David Maas's attorney said the hearing will be continued until Tuesday morning and said “we still need to work some things out.”
advantagenews.com
Murder investigations in St. Clair County
A man was shot and killed in Belleville late Friday and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating, while Illinois State Police are looking into an apparent murder in Washington Park that also took place on Friday. The victim in the Belleville shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Deante White of Belleville.
KMOV
Lake Saint Louis woman accused of defrauding disabled uncle
LAKE SAINT LOUIS (KMOV) – A Lake Saint Louis woman is accused of defrauding her disabled uncle. Jessica Medrano, 41, was indicted by a federal grand jury last week on one count of aggravated identify theft, one count of access device fraud and 12 counts of wire fraud. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Family of slain mom and community plea for an end to gun violence in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Countless hugs, comfort and support for the parents of D'Asia Bowers. They are suddenly mourning their 25-year-old daughter. "She was a free-spirited person. She loved animals. She loved nature," said Shantasha Love, Bowers' mother. Police say a stray bullet hit Bowers as she drove near Broadway...
starvedrock.media
Belleville man killed in shooting late Friday night on West Main Street
BELLEVILLE — A Belleville man was killed in a shooting on West Main Street late Friday. Deante J. White, 33, was pronounced dead shortly before 11 p.m. at the scene of the shooting in the 9800 block of West Main Street. Belleville police officers responding to the shooting found...
KSDK
1 killed, 3 injured in north St. Louis shooting
A shooting investigation is underway in north St. Louis Friday morning. Police said one person was killed and three others were injured.
5 On Your Side
