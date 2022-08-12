ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Person shot at apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Monday night. It happened at the South Hampton Villa Apartments on Dugan Ave shortly after 10 p.m. Police say one man was shot. His injuries are considered non life-threatening. No one is in custody at this...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Helena Police: Missing 15-year-old girl found

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Helena Police Officers confirmed they found a missing 15-year-old girl Tuesday. She had been reported missing by family members. From Helena PD: “We are happy to share that Jaden has been located and is safe.”
HELENA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
wbrc.com

Two killed in car crash in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 1:20 a.m. on August 14, Birmingham Police were called to 230 20th Street South on report of an accident. On the scene officers saw a car that had crashed into a tree. Officers say there were two people in the car, an adult male and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Two injured in crash near Titusville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Crews are working the scene of a crash that happened near Titusville on August 15. This happened on 6th Avenue South and Delta Street. Authorities say two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. We will continue to update this...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Wbrc
The Trussville Tribune

JeffCo deputies seek father involved in killing of 29-year-old son

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the father involved in killing his 29-year-old son on Sunday, August 14, just before 11:00 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Dandrei Stepfon Freeman, 29, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported domestic assault. Henry Edward Freeman, […]
CBS 42

$20,000 reward offered for information on Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are now offering a $20,000 reward in exchange for information regarding a Birmingham homicide that happened last month. Reed Anderson Rigsby was found unresponsive inside of a home in the 4500 block on 6th Avenue South on the afternoon of July 22. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the incident […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County father accused of shooting, killing his son

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Jefferson County man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed his son Sunday night following a domestic dispute. Learn more in the video above. The suspect, 50-year-old Henry Edward Freeman, was booked into the county jail at 11:24 a.m. Monday on a capital...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrc.com

Person shot, killed after attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park

CLAY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office say one person is dead after a shooting on August 14. Authorities say this happened on National Forest Service Road near Cheaha State Park. Officials believe this shooting was the result of an attempted robbery, with the...
CLAY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man sentenced for first-degree animal cruelty in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 23-year-old man has been sentenced for first-degree animal cruelty in relation to a 2020 case. According to authorities, a disturbing video posted on Facebook showed Blane Colburn dumping three puppies from a crate and throwing two of them against a bathroom wall. One of the puppies suffered bruised ribs but […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Arrest made in connection to Bessemer shooting

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made in connection to the Bessemer shooting that left a woman dead Wednesday night. According to Chief Michael Roper, on Aug. 10, officers attempted to stop the suspect vehicle but it fled towards Birmingham and stopped in the area of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd and Appalachee Street. […]
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

Suspect arrested in connection to Birmingham double homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department released updates pertaining to a homicide investigation that occurred Thursday night. At approximately 10:40 p.m., West Precinct officers were dispatched to the 2300 Block of 20th Place Ensley on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived on the scene and entered a private residence when they discovered […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy