Person shot at apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Monday night. It happened at the South Hampton Villa Apartments on Dugan Ave shortly after 10 p.m. Police say one man was shot. His injuries are considered non life-threatening. No one is in custody at this...
53-year-old man killed when vehicle stalled, struck on I-65 in Birmingham
An Adamsville man was killed Friday night in a crash on Interstate 65 in Birmingham. Authorities say Ronald Jay Holt, 53, was traveling southbound on I-65 at Daniel Payne Drive at 7 p.m. when his vehicle stalled and was struck from the rear by another vehicle. Holt was taken to...
‘Never giving up’: Birmingham mom pleads for information in son’s 2016 home invasion killing
Six years ago today, Roger Cheatham was killed when three masked men burst into his north Birmingham home. There have been no arrests, and no rest for his heartbroken mother. “That was my son, and he can’t fight for himself,’’ Angela Cheatham said. “There’s nobody but me and his sister to keep it going.”
Helena Police: Missing 15-year-old girl found
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Helena Police Officers confirmed they found a missing 15-year-old girl Tuesday. She had been reported missing by family members. From Helena PD: “We are happy to share that Jaden has been located and is safe.”
Birmingham Police searching for vehicle that may have been used in recent shootings
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are searching for a vehicle of interest which could have been used during recent shootings in the city. According to authorities, the car is described as being a white Ford Explorer, with a stolen municipal Alabama license plate reading “29166MU.” If you have any information, contact BPD Homicide Unit […]
Search underway for missing 15-year-old girl not seen for weeks in Jefferson County
FORESTDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl who has not been seen in almost two weeks. Simayah Branch was last seen Aug. 3 wearing black shorts and a black top in the Forestdale area. She is described as being 5’2″ and […]
Two killed in car crash in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 1:20 a.m. on August 14, Birmingham Police were called to 230 20th Street South on report of an accident. On the scene officers saw a car that had crashed into a tree. Officers say there were two people in the car, an adult male and...
Two injured in crash near Titusville
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Crews are working the scene of a crash that happened near Titusville on August 15. This happened on 6th Avenue South and Delta Street. Authorities say two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. We will continue to update this...
JeffCo deputies seek father involved in killing of 29-year-old son
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the father involved in killing his 29-year-old son on Sunday, August 14, just before 11:00 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Dandrei Stepfon Freeman, 29, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported domestic assault. Henry Edward Freeman, […]
UPDATE: JeffCo Deputies arrest and charge 50-year-old man with capital murder
UPDATE: Suspect Henry Edward Freeman was taken into custody on Monday, August 15, at approximately 11:25 a.m. and booked into the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham. Freeman is being charged with capital murder in the shooting death of his son, 29-year-old Dandrei Freeman, on Sunday night. Freeman was taken into custody at another family member’s […]
$20,000 reward offered for information on Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are now offering a $20,000 reward in exchange for information regarding a Birmingham homicide that happened last month. Reed Anderson Rigsby was found unresponsive inside of a home in the 4500 block on 6th Avenue South on the afternoon of July 22. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the incident […]
Jefferson County father accused of shooting, killing his son
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Jefferson County man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed his son Sunday night following a domestic dispute. Learn more in the video above. The suspect, 50-year-old Henry Edward Freeman, was booked into the county jail at 11:24 a.m. Monday on a capital...
Person shot, killed after attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park
CLAY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office say one person is dead after a shooting on August 14. Authorities say this happened on National Forest Service Road near Cheaha State Park. Officials believe this shooting was the result of an attempted robbery, with the...
Teen girl missing in central Alabama has been found, authorities say
UPDATE: The alert has been cancelled by ALEA. The girl was found, a report states. ORIGINAL ARTICLE: State authorities have issued a “missing and endangered” alert for a teenage girl who disappeared Saturday in central Alabama. The 18-year-old may be living with a condition that impairs her judgment,...
9-vehicle crash shuts down I-59 northbound at Tallapoosa Street in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: 4 p.m. The scene has been cleared and the interstate is back open. Birmingham police and crews from Birmingham Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a traffic crash Sunday afternoon involving 9 vehicles. Northbound lanes of Interstate 59 have been closed at the...
Man sentenced for first-degree animal cruelty in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 23-year-old man has been sentenced for first-degree animal cruelty in relation to a 2020 case. According to authorities, a disturbing video posted on Facebook showed Blane Colburn dumping three puppies from a crate and throwing two of them against a bathroom wall. One of the puppies suffered bruised ribs but […]
Suspect charged in Bessemer shooting death of 36-year-old mother of 4, held on $1 million bond
A homicide suspect taken into custody following a police chase from one end of Jefferson County to another has been formally charged in the shooting death of a woman in Bessemer earlier this week. Tyler Malik Petty, 21, is charged with intentional murder in the Aug. 10 slaying of Kimberly...
Arrest made in connection to Bessemer shooting
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made in connection to the Bessemer shooting that left a woman dead Wednesday night. According to Chief Michael Roper, on Aug. 10, officers attempted to stop the suspect vehicle but it fled towards Birmingham and stopped in the area of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd and Appalachee Street. […]
Suspect arrested in connection to Birmingham double homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department released updates pertaining to a homicide investigation that occurred Thursday night. At approximately 10:40 p.m., West Precinct officers were dispatched to the 2300 Block of 20th Place Ensley on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived on the scene and entered a private residence when they discovered […]
2 men, 1 woman shot dead in less than 30 minutes on Birmingham’s west side
Three people were killed in less than 30 minutes Thursday night on Birmingham’s westside. Gunfire erupted about 10:30 p.m. in one neighborhood, leaving a man and woman dead. About 20 minutes later, a barrage of shots rang out several blocks away at a small apartment building. One man was killed in that incident.
