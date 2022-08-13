Staten Island man accused of hate crime in alleged knife incident over parking space. Victim charged with punch.

A 70-year-old man was repeatedly struck with a hammer while trying to apprehend a suspect. The New York Police Department is looking for a suspect who they say robbed a Brooklyn laundromat. A man who authorities have identified as “a 70-year-old employee” attempted to stop the suspect from leaving the laundromat. The suspect repeatedly hit the man with a hammer, striking the 70-year-old on the shoulder, arm, neck and head.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO