Staten Island man accused of hate crime in alleged knife incident over parking space. Victim charged with punch.

insideedition.com
70-Year-Old Man Trying to Stop Alleged Robbery in NYC Struck With Hammer Repeatedly
A 70-year-old man was repeatedly struck with a hammer while trying to apprehend a suspect. The New York Police Department is looking for a suspect who they say robbed a Brooklyn laundromat. A man who authorities have identified as “a 70-year-old employee” attempted to stop the suspect from leaving the laundromat. The suspect repeatedly hit the man with a hammer, striking the 70-year-old on the shoulder, arm, neck and head.
Off-duty NYPD detective fired weapon in bid to stop armed robbery in East Harlem
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A robbery attempt in broad daylight in East Harlem Monday was stymied by an alert, off-duty detective who in the course of events discharged his firearm. The incident unfolded around 11:30 a.m., when two masked gunmen jumped out of an SUV to rob a male...
Man sought for questioning in connection with smash-and-grab burglary at New Springville restaurant: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man sought for questioning in connection with an alleged burglary last month at a New Springville restaurant. At around 1:20 a.m. on July 22, a male perpetrator tossed a rock through a window of...
Third Teen Arrested for Anti-White Bias Attack Aboard MTA Bus in Woodhaven: NYPD
A third black teenager has been charged for attacking a white woman on an MTA bus in Woodhaven last month—as ugly details emerge about the alleged hate crime. Jahnaiya Williams, 19, was charged in Queens Criminal Court Tuesday with assault and aggravated harassment as a hate crime, and other crimes, for striking 57-year-old Jill LeCroix in the head with a shopping bag containing a jar, prosecutors say. Williams also allegedly punched LeCroix.
Lauren Pazienza, suspect in violent shove, subsequent death of Broadway vocal coach in NYC, will go to trial over incident
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 26-year-old Long Island woman accused of shoving a beloved 87-year-old Broadway coach to her death in March is set to go to trial on manslaughter charges. Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Felicia Mennin set a trial date for Oct. 6, the New York Post reported.
NYPD: Suspect robs TD Bank on East 149th Street for the third time
Police say the man accused of robbing a number of TD banks in the Bronx has struck again.
Man Punches Hispanic Woman in Face on 7-Train in Apparent Bias Attack in LIC
The police released a photo Saturday of a man who allegedly punched a 42-year-old Hispanic woman in the face—in an apparent bias attack–on a Manhattan-bound 7 train last month. The suspect allegedly approached the woman on the 7 train at around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday July 2 as...
MTA bus driver injured during road rage incident in New York City
An MTA bus driver was injured after being attacked in a road rage incident in Manhattan Tuesday.
Former prosecutor accused of raping a sleeping woman in NYC hotel: DA
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A former lawyer is accused of raping a woman while she slept in a Manhattan hotel room nearly five years ago, authorities said Tuesday. Adam Foss, 42, was indicted on felony rape and sexual abuse charges in New York State Supreme Court in connection to the October 2017 attack, according to […]
wabcradio.com
Widow of a Taxi Cab Driver Allegedly Killed by Fare Evaders Speaks Out
NEW YORK (77WABC) — The widow of a taxi driver who died after fatally striking his head on the ground during an altercation with fare-evading passengers spoke out Sunday. Surrounded by loved ones and taxi drivers, Abby Gyimah tearfully spoke out about her husband, 52-year-old Kutin Gyimah. The couple have four children together, ages three, five, seven, and eight.
Off-duty NYPD officer busted for drunk driving on Long Island, dad works in commissioner’s office
An NYPD officer whose father works in the police commissioner’s office has been busted for driving drunk on Long Island. Officer James McAuliffe was arrested in Babylon early June 27, NYPD officials said. The NYPD, which only publicizes arrests of cops busted in New York City, said McAuliffe — assigned to the collision investigation squad — was suspended after his arrest and is now on modified ...
Man waving gun aboard Brooklyn subway train arrested: police
A man was arrested on a Brooklyn after he waved a gun while aboard a Brooklyn subway train on Monday morning authorities said.
Eight Mobsters Busted for Operating Underground Gambling Parlors, Including Two in Glendale
Eight reputed mobsters—including two from Queens—who allegedly ran underground gambling parlors in Queens and Long Island have been arrested by the feds on racketeering, illegal gambling, money laundering and a host of other related offenses. The eight men, who were either part of the Genovese or Bonanno organized...
Man, 71, missing for weeks from West Brighton home: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man reported missing two weeks ago from his West Brighton home. Thomas Treval, 71, was last seen around 3 p.m. Aug. 2 inside his residence on the 900 block of Forest Avenue, according to a written statement issued Tuesday by the NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Public Information’s office.
NBC New York
Home Invaders Strike Boy, Try Taping Mouth in Thwarted NYC Apartment Break-In: Cops
Two would-be home invaders dressed in construction crew garb were thwarted by the screams of a 12-year-old boy at a Brooklyn apartment building last week, authorities say. The men entered the Sunset Park building near 61st Street and 6th Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday, dressed in neon green shirts and wearing white construction helmets, police said.
RELEASED: NJ Rapper, Associate Plead Guilty In Passaic Shooting, Freed Pending Sentencings
A former Jersey City rapper who beat a murder rap in 2014 walked out of jail after cutting a deal with prosecutors for his role in a shooting in Passaic two years ago. He could be headed back to the joint for another 18 months, however. Video captured a celebratory...
Staten Island arrests in alleged gang-linked, fire-mitigation extortion plot send shockwaves through industry
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Weeks after the federal government announced charges against an alleged criminal network they say infiltrated the local fire cleanup and storage industry by means of force and intimidation, a man who works in the same field on Staten Island said he was shocked by the news in what he described as a “pretty regulated industry.”
Brooklyn hit-and-run: Reversing driver strikes pedestrian, NYPD says
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A driver going in reverse down a Crown Heights street struck and critically injured a pedestrian, then drove off, according to officials. The victim, 36, was crossing Pacific Street near Buffalo Avenue around 2:45 p.m. Sunday when she was hit by a 2008 Mercury Mountaineer SUV being driven in reverse […]
NYC taxi driver, a father of 4, dies in robbery incident; $15K reward for suspects: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A $15,000 reward is being offered in connection with a cab driver who died of injuries sustained in an alleged, violent theft-of-services attempt Saturday in Queens, according to multiple reports. Kutina Gyimah, 52, chased down several unidentified suspects, who according to surveillance from the scene,...
Bronx man shoots wife before turning gun on himself, cops say
BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx man fatally shot himself in the head after shooting his wife in the foot in their Bedford Park home early Saturday, police said. Cops were called to the apartment at 2830 Marion Ave. in Bedford Park at around 2:25 a.m. Officers found the 31-year-old woman with a […]
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
