ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Supreme Court ‘practically dared’ Americans to show up for abortion rights. Kansas voters overwhelmingly did

It was not what anti-abortion lobbyists, Republican legislators and a multi-million dollar effort to end legal abortion care expected.A confusingly worded ballot question in Kansas, tucked into a midterm primary without any statewide Democratic elections, was supposed to cruise to victory in a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, joining the nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade got what it wanted.Instead, a record number of Kansas voters turned out for an election to reject a Republican-drafted amendment that would strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution, which...
KANSAS STATE
Business Insider

An anti-abortion pastor railed against rape and incest exceptions in Indiana's proposed abortion ban, warning lawmakers that the GOP would lose 'God-fearing' voters if the bill isn't more strict

An Indiana pastor warned state lawmakers that a Republican-led abortion ban isn't strict enough, the Indianapolis Star reported. The near-total ban outlaws abortions at zero weeks with the only exceptions being rape, incest, and to protect the life of the mother. The pastor told lawmakers that an exception for rape...
INDIANA STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming abortion ban blocked

Wyoming’s Ninth District judge in Teton County has temporarily blocked the state’s abortion ban on the day it took effect. Judge Melissa Owens heard the issue from six plaintiffs who argued the ban would harm health care workers and their patients and violate the state constitution. Attorneys arguing...
TETON COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Idaho State
State
Indiana State
Local
Idaho Government
State
Kentucky State
City
Boise, ID
State
Hawaii State
The Associated Press

US sues Idaho over abortion law, cites medical treatment

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit that challenges Idaho’s restrictive abortion law, arguing that it conflicts with a federal law requiring doctors to provide pregnant women medically necessary treatment that could include abortion. The federal government brought the lawsuit seeking to invalidate...
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Florida court rules pregnant 16-year-old is not ‘mature’ enough for abortion - forcing her to have baby

A Florida court has ruled that a pregnant 16-year-old girl is not "sufficiently mature" to decide for herself if she wants to terminate her pregnancy. The decision occurred in a Florida appeals court after a circuit court judge previously denied the girl's request to waive a state law that requires minors to seek parental consent for abortions. The unnamed teen lives with a relative and a guardian and is reportedly parentless, making it impossible for her to meet the state's rigid requirement. The girl told the courts that she is "still in school" and "is not ready to have...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stegner
Person
Richard Bevan
Montana Free Press

Montana Supreme Court says abortion laws will remain blocked while case proceeds

In a five-justice panel’s unanimous decision, the Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a district court decision to block three abortion restriction laws from taking effect while the case proceeds. The high court said the case between Planned Parenthood of Montana and the state of Montana, defended by Attorney General Austin Knudsen, can continue in the Yellowstone County district court where it began.
MONTANA STATE
Newsweek

Idaho Republicans Reject Amendment Allowing Abortion to Save Woman's Life

Idaho Republicans rejected an amendment to their party platform that would have allowed abortion to save a mother's life. A 2020 law banning abortions except in cases of reported rape or incest or to protect the mother's life is set to take effect in the deeply conservative state 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling on June 24.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Politics Legislative#The Idaho Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court
Fox News

Indiana becomes first state in nation to approve near-total abortion ban post Roe

Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill Friday evening prohibiting most abortions. The new law bans the procedure except in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. The rape and incest exceptions only apply in the first 10 weeks post-fertilization. Victims would not be required to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to an attack, which had previously been proposed.
INDIANA STATE
Elle

Could an Abortion Ban Put Your Life in Danger?

In the weeks since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, alarming stories have emerged of pregnant people being denied necessary medical care in some of the 15 states that now ban all or most abortions. To name a few: a woman in Wisconsin bled for 10 days due to an incomplete miscarriage when emergency room staff refused to remove the fetal tissue; one Texas physician said they were told by hospital management not to treat ectopic pregnancies until they ruptured (a life-threatening event); and a Louisiana woman was forced to endure painful labor after her water broke at just 16 weeks, because doctors were told they could not do an abortion procedure.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Associated Press

Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate race, Palin in House

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Kelly Tshibaka, her GOP rival who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, advanced from Tuesday’s primary, while Republican Sarah Palin, seeking a return to elected office after more than a decade, was among the candidates advancing to the November general election in the race for Alaska’s only House seat. Murkowski had expressed confidence she would advance and earlier in the day told reporters that “what matters is winning in November.” Tshibaka called the results “the first step in breaking the Murkowski monarchy’s grip on Alaska.” A Murkowski has held the Senate seat since 1981; before Lisa Murkowski, who has been in the Senate since late 2002, it was her father, Frank Murkowski. Under a voter-approved elections process being used for the first time in Alaska elections this year, party primaries have been scrapped and ranked choice voting is being used in general elections. The top four vote-getters in a primary race, regardless of party affiliation, are to advance to the general election.
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Ohio Capital Journal

Twenty states, D.C. join in opposing Texas lawsuit on emergency abortion care

WASHINGTON — Attorneys general from 20 states and the District of Columbia filed a brief in federal court on Tuesday, challenging Texas’ assertion that states shouldn’t have to comply with a federal law that protects doctors who end a pregnancy to save the patient’s life. The brief argues the judge in the case shouldn’t grant […] The post Twenty states, D.C. join in opposing Texas lawsuit on emergency abortion care appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy