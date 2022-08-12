Read full article on original website
The Supreme Court ‘practically dared’ Americans to show up for abortion rights. Kansas voters overwhelmingly did
It was not what anti-abortion lobbyists, Republican legislators and a multi-million dollar effort to end legal abortion care expected.A confusingly worded ballot question in Kansas, tucked into a midterm primary without any statewide Democratic elections, was supposed to cruise to victory in a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, joining the nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade got what it wanted.Instead, a record number of Kansas voters turned out for an election to reject a Republican-drafted amendment that would strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution, which...
Appeals court reinstates Kentucky’s near-total abortion ban
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky appeals court has reinstated a near-total abortion ban that took effect when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The ruling means most abortions are illegal in the state, for now. Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked the court for an emergency stay,...
An anti-abortion pastor railed against rape and incest exceptions in Indiana's proposed abortion ban, warning lawmakers that the GOP would lose 'God-fearing' voters if the bill isn't more strict
An Indiana pastor warned state lawmakers that a Republican-led abortion ban isn't strict enough, the Indianapolis Star reported. The near-total ban outlaws abortions at zero weeks with the only exceptions being rape, incest, and to protect the life of the mother. The pastor told lawmakers that an exception for rape...
Wyoming abortion ban blocked
Wyoming’s Ninth District judge in Teton County has temporarily blocked the state’s abortion ban on the day it took effect. Judge Melissa Owens heard the issue from six plaintiffs who argued the ban would harm health care workers and their patients and violate the state constitution. Attorneys arguing...
US sues Idaho over abortion law, cites medical treatment
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit that challenges Idaho’s restrictive abortion law, arguing that it conflicts with a federal law requiring doctors to provide pregnant women medically necessary treatment that could include abortion. The federal government brought the lawsuit seeking to invalidate...
“Now they’re coming for doctors”: GOP blocks Senate bill to protect abortion providers
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Republican Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana blocked Democrats' attempt Wednesday to pass legislation that would protect doctors who provide legal abortion care from right-wing threats and attacks.
Florida court rules pregnant 16-year-old is not ‘mature’ enough for abortion - forcing her to have baby
A Florida court has ruled that a pregnant 16-year-old girl is not "sufficiently mature" to decide for herself if she wants to terminate her pregnancy. The decision occurred in a Florida appeals court after a circuit court judge previously denied the girl's request to waive a state law that requires minors to seek parental consent for abortions. The unnamed teen lives with a relative and a guardian and is reportedly parentless, making it impossible for her to meet the state's rigid requirement. The girl told the courts that she is "still in school" and "is not ready to have...
Members of Congress arrested after protest for abortion rights in front of Supreme Court
WASHINGTON — More than a dozen members of Congress were arrested Tuesday alongside abortion rights activists after they sat down and blocked an intersection between the U.S. Capitol building and the Supreme Court to protest conservative justices’ decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The act of civil disobedience...
Doctors describe impact of abortion bans 1 month after Supreme Court ruling
Doctors in several states told ABC News they are worried for their patients' care.
Indiana representative pushed to outlaw erectile dysfunction drugs alongside abortion ban
Abortion-rights protesters leave a drawing of the state of Indiana during a demonstration. (Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) In light of Indiana becoming the first state post-Roe to pass a law banning most abortions, Indiana Rep. John L Bartlett pushed for an amendment to the ban which would outlaw erectile dysfunction drugs.
Montana Supreme Court says abortion laws will remain blocked while case proceeds
In a five-justice panel’s unanimous decision, the Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a district court decision to block three abortion restriction laws from taking effect while the case proceeds. The high court said the case between Planned Parenthood of Montana and the state of Montana, defended by Attorney General Austin Knudsen, can continue in the Yellowstone County district court where it began.
Idaho Republicans Reject Amendment Allowing Abortion to Save Woman's Life
Idaho Republicans rejected an amendment to their party platform that would have allowed abortion to save a mother's life. A 2020 law banning abortions except in cases of reported rape or incest or to protect the mother's life is set to take effect in the deeply conservative state 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling on June 24.
Indiana becomes first state in nation to approve near-total abortion ban post Roe
Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill Friday evening prohibiting most abortions. The new law bans the procedure except in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. The rape and incest exceptions only apply in the first 10 weeks post-fertilization. Victims would not be required to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to an attack, which had previously been proposed.
Judge blocks Wyoming abortion ban from taking effect amid legal challenge
Aug 10 (Reuters) - A Wyoming judge on Wednesday blocked the state's near-total ban on abortion from taking effect while doctors, a clinic operator and others sue to invalidate the law.
Elle
Could an Abortion Ban Put Your Life in Danger?
In the weeks since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, alarming stories have emerged of pregnant people being denied necessary medical care in some of the 15 states that now ban all or most abortions. To name a few: a woman in Wisconsin bled for 10 days due to an incomplete miscarriage when emergency room staff refused to remove the fetal tissue; one Texas physician said they were told by hospital management not to treat ectopic pregnancies until they ruptured (a life-threatening event); and a Louisiana woman was forced to endure painful labor after her water broke at just 16 weeks, because doctors were told they could not do an abortion procedure.
The Justice Department sues Idaho over its abortion restrictions in first challenge since Roe v. Wade was overturned
"We will use every tool at our disposal to ensure that pregnant women get the emergency medical treatment to which they are entitled," Garland said.
Twenty states, D.C. join in opposing Texas lawsuit on emergency abortion care
WASHINGTON — Attorneys general from 20 states and the District of Columbia filed a brief in federal court on Tuesday, challenging Texas’ assertion that states shouldn’t have to comply with a federal law that protects doctors who end a pregnancy to save the patient’s life. The brief argues the judge in the case shouldn’t grant […] The post Twenty states, D.C. join in opposing Texas lawsuit on emergency abortion care appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
