Santa Barbara County, CA

Noozhawk

Firefighters Battle Residential Structure Fire in Old Town Goleta

No one was injured Monday in a residential structure fire in Old Town Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. However, a family cat perished in the blaze, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman. The blaze on the 5700 block of Gato Avenue was reported at about...
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Karen Telleen-Lawton: Watershed Conservation: Good Clean Mud

My mom was ahead of her time in the ‘60s, contending we didn’t need to wash our hands if we’d been playing outside. “It’s just good clean dirt,” she’d say. She and my dad still enjoy gardening at 92, testaments to the healthy habit of working in the soil.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Sprinkler System Puts Out Small Fire at Isla Vista Restaurant

A fire-sprinkler system extinguished a small blaze at the Su’s Bowl restaurant in Isla Vista early Saturday morning. Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department were dispatched at approximately 4:30 a.m. to a report of a ringing fire alarm system on the 900 block of Embarcadero Del Mar, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Injuries Reported in Head-On Crash on Via Real Near Carpinteria

A head-on collision on Via Real near Carpinteria sent one person to the hospital Sunday evening. The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. near the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. One person reportedly suffered moderate injuries, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. The victim's...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

New Santa Barbara Police Station Passes Muster at Planning Commission

Santa Barbara’s police station almost has a new home. The city’s Planning Commission on Thursday voted 5-0 to approve a development plan for the new $92 million Police Department headquarters at 601 Santa Barbara St. Commissioners Jay Higgins and Devon Wardlow were absent. “From the very beginning, we...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

UCSB Campus Lands in Top Tiers of New Subject-specific Global Rankings

A new, comprehensive international ranking of universities by areas of study finds UC Santa Barbara in the upper echelon for multiple fields. In ShanghaiRanking’s 2022 Global Ranking of Academic Subjects (GRAS), UCSB ranked No. 5 in the world in the field of communication, and No. 9 worldwide for electrical and computer engineering. The campus ranked No. 13 globally for physics, and No. 20 for automation and control, a subfield of engineering.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Psychology Professor Daniel Conroy-Beam Wins 2022-23 Plous Award

Daniel Conroy-Beam, a professor in the UC Santa Barbara Department of Psychology & Brain Sciences, has received the 2022-23 Harold J. Plous Award. One of the university’s most prestigious faculty honors, the Plous is given annually to “an assistant professor or instructor in the humanities, social sciences or natural sciences who has demonstrated outstanding performance or promise of performance as measured by intellectual and creative contributions to the college community.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Andre McCullough Brings Explosiveness to San Marcos Offense

When Andre McCullough came out for the football team at San Marcos High School last summer, first-year coach Ralph Molina knew a little bit about his athleticism. When he saw McCullough dunk a football over the cross bar of the goal post at a practice, he realized he had something special.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Bonnie Jean Feldkamp: Teachers Don’t Deserve the Grief They’re Getting

An apple has long been a symbol of education; think of the familiar tradition of children bringing apples to their teachers. According to Smithsonian magazine, families in the frontier days were often responsible for housing and feeding frontier teachers, and supposedly during the Great Depression farmers were known to offer educators a bushel of apples to help them through hard times.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

With Experience, Full Offseason of Honoring Process, Football Season Looks Promising at Dos Pueblos

With a full year of learning and understanding coach A.J. Pateras’ process, the Dos Pueblos High School football team is feeling confident about the upcoming season. “We feel more prepared,” junior quarterback Ryan Marsh said. “We had a whole year with coach Pateras, having that offseason time to train with him and my teammates and grow as a family and grow stronger.”
GOLETA, CA

