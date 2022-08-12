A new, comprehensive international ranking of universities by areas of study finds UC Santa Barbara in the upper echelon for multiple fields. In ShanghaiRanking’s 2022 Global Ranking of Academic Subjects (GRAS), UCSB ranked No. 5 in the world in the field of communication, and No. 9 worldwide for electrical and computer engineering. The campus ranked No. 13 globally for physics, and No. 20 for automation and control, a subfield of engineering.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO