Florida teens killed after fleeing deputies, crashing into canal
Two Florida teenagers were killed in Hendry County early Saturday morning after a high-speed chase, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Ask Trooper Steve: Can a Florida wildlife officer pull me over for a traffic violation?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “Can a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission officer pull me...
O'Fallon, Missouri man dead after being struck by vehicle Saturday night
ST CHARLES, Mo. — A 23-year-old man from O'Fallon, Missouri, died Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle. According to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, the man was walking in the middle of Highway 79 north of Vomund Road in St. Charles County shortly before 11:30 p.m., when he was struck by a GMC Jimmy.
Woman killed in crash with Florida officer
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities are investigating an officer-involved crash that killed a civilian driver early Sunday. Coconut Creek police arrived at the 4 a.m. crash to find one of its officers was involved. The department then turned the investigation over to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.
Man dies after eating raw oyster at South Florida seafood restaurant
A Florida man has died from a bacterial infection after eating a raw oyster at the famed Rustic Inn Crabhouse in Fort Lauderdale. The death is the second in the state this month traced to the bacteria, Vibrio, found in an oyster. Gary Oreal, manager of the Rustic Inn, said the South Florida man who died had worked at the restaurant about two decades ago. He had dined there earlier this month ...
Florida losing daylight: Shorter days, longer nights ahead
For the next three months, on average, each day will lose about 85 seconds of daylight. The sunrise will get later and the sunsets will continue to get earlier.
Georgia man arrested following high-speed chase in Florida
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 20-year-old Georgia man was arrested after a high speed chase from the Hathaway Bridge to Highway 231 in Florida on Sunday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver, Caleb Charles Stanford, from Hampton, Georgia was clocked going 98 miles-per-hour over the Hathaway Bridge in a red 2020 Dodge Charger. […]
Coast Guard ends search for doctor who went missing off Florida coast
The U.S. Coast Guard said it has suspended its search for a doctor who went missing off the coast of Florida.
Large Bale Of Cocaine Found Floating In The Ocean Off Of Florida Coast
A large 55-pound bale of suspected cocaine was found about 50 miles off of Florida’s coast on Sunday. According to investigators, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to Coconut Mallory Marina in Key West Saturday at approximately 3:38 p.m. regarding narcotics found floating in the ocean.
10-year-old loses part of leg after 8-foot shark attack in Florida Keys: reports
A 10-year-old boy is recovering at a Miami hospital from a shark attack that left him without part of his leg, according to news reports.
Video shows arrest of Florida sheriff’s son
Body camera video taken during the arrest of Orange County Sheriff John Mina's son, Chase, was obtained by News Channel 8 Tuesday after deputies reportedly found him asleep behind the wheel with two open beers.
Mapping what Florida's heat will look like in 30 years
Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThink it's hot here now?In 30 years, the counties along Florida's Gulf Coast, from Monroe in the south to the northern extremes of the Tampa Bay region, will experience 35% to 45% more days when the temperature climbs over 100°F.Sarasota County, for instance, is expected to have 79 days with heat index temperatures over 100° in 2023. Yes, but: By 2053, the county can expect 112 days above 100°.Driving the news: That's according to a new hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events by the nonprofit First Street Foundation.The report examines...
Child, 3, hospitalized after being served alcohol mistakenly at Pennsylvania restaurant
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A 3-year-old Pennsylvania girl spent several hours in Children’s Hospital after her mother said the child was mistakenly served alcohol at a Monroeville restaurant on Sunday, WPXI-TV reported. Ashley Cain told the TV station that the family was dining at Saga Hibachi Steakhouse, where the...
Airplane part falls from sky, nearly hits man in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine - A metal object believed to have fallen from a trans-Atlantic jet came crashing down outside the Maine State House, landing with a loud bang just feet from a Capitol Police worker, officials said Monday.The Federal Aviation Administration was alerted Friday and returned to the State House on Monday as it investigated the object, Capitol Police Chief Matthew Clancy said. The metal hit with a loud bang on a slab of granite lining a cobblestone walkaway about 6 to 8 feet from a security screener - and came close to hitting the building itself, he said. "It definitely shocked him," the chief said. "He was walking back to the building and got quite a wakeup call." No one was hurt. The FAA believes the metal sleeve weighing 6 to 7 pounds came from a wing flap of a large passenger jet, he said. Airlines were notified, and all planes landed safely that day, Clancy said. The area where the airplane part crashed to the ground is usually busy when the Maine Legislature is in session, and it's routinely used for rallies, protests and press conferences, he said.
HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING NEW SYSTEM SOUTHEAST OF FLORIDA
Newly Formed System As Of Sunday Evening. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching a newly formed system to the southeast of Florida. The good news: despite it’s potentially troubling location, the system is not expected to develop into a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain with locations throughout the Southeast just opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of chicken fingers, sandwiches, wraps, and salads, you may be excited to learn that the popular chain restaurant, Huey Magoo's, has just opened another new location in Florida.
Hurricane Center Watching Several Tropical Waves, Florida Under Control For Now
Forecasters Still Predict 3-5 Major Hurricanes This Season… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Peak Hurricane Season is rapidly approaching, but all remains relatively calm in the Atlantic and Gulf, with the notable exception of a small system that is expected to bring heavy rain […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
LIVE RADAR: Storms move across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Storm chances will once again be elevated Sunday. After a sunny start, clouds will be quick to bubble back up. Through the morning, the highest chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will be closest to the east coast of Florida. [SEE THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS...
