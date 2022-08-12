Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Big & Rich Calls Out Fargo School Board During Concert In NoDak
As you probably heard, the Fargo, North Dakota school board recently stopped reciting the Pledge of Allegiance prior to all school board meetings. According to several news outlets, the Fargo School Board feels the Pledge of Allegiance runs counter to their district's philosophies. They say the word God is capitalized, which clearly means the Judeau Christian God. Since the pledge doesn't include other Gods for other faiths or agnostics or atheists it should be considered a non-inclusionary act.
kvrr.com
Popular West Fargo Restaurant Expecting To Reopen This Week After Fire Aug. 6
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A popular restaurant in West Fargo remains closed after a fire more than a week ago. But there is good new for fans of Spitfire. According to a social media post, the restaurant is expecting to reopen sometime this week. They are continuing the...
KFYR-TV
A look at Bismarck Public School’s Pledge of Allegiance rules
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, the Fargo School Board decided to stop saying the Pledge of Allegiance before meetings. The move has lots of people in North Dakota concerned about a patriotic tradition in public schools. “I pledge allegiance to the flag...” If you grew up in Bismarck, you...
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead break-in may be linked to Tik-Tok “Kia Challenge”
MOORHEAD, Minn., (Valley News Live) - Tik-Tok trends have wreaked havoc in the past, but a new challenge has materialized. It’s called the “Kia Challenge”, and it started when two people in Wisconsin- dubbed the “Kia Boyz”- began filming themselves while breaking into and stealing Kia and Hyundai cars.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valleynewslive.com
Former Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist remembered for dedication to community, giving spirit
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A long time law enforcement officer and public servant has been laid to rest today after a years-long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Hundreds gathered in Nemzek Hall on MSUM’s campus on Monday, Aug. 15, to honor and remember former Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist who served in law enforcement for over four decades, as well on the Dilworth Fire Department.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Schools open enrollment policy: All you need to know about it
(Fargo, ND) -- Ever wonder if it's possible that if you live on 52nd avenue south but want your child to go to Fargo North High School it can happen? It can, with some rules attached. The Fargo Public School District is reminding parents about their open enrollment policy, and...
valleynewslive.com
WFPD investigating hit and run & claims in viral Facebook post
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A now-viral social media post has many in the Valley on edge, and West Fargo Police say it’s trying to get to the bottom of it. In a recent Facebook post, which is no longer publicly available, one woman claims she was followed for nearly two miles in West Fargo while she was on her way to a friend’s house. She says when she pulled into her friend’s driveway, the alleged suspicious vehicle did as well and ran into the woman’s car. The woman claims the person demanded her ID, she gave it and the person told the woman to follow them down the road.
kvrr.com
MSUM President Anne Blackhurst announces 2023 retirement
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – After leading Minnesota State University Moorhead for eight years, President Anne Blackhurst will call it a career in June of next year. “It’s a leader’s responsibility to know when the time is right for someone new to take the lead. After an especially challenging year for me personally, I’ve made the difficult decision to retire,” Blackhurst said in a statement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
froggyweb.com
Geese clogging West Fargo’s Charleswood neighborhood, attracted by residential feeding, neighbors upset
WEST FARGO (KFGO) – A number of residents in West Fargo’s Charleswood area are dealing with a big problem — geese that have flocked there in fast-growing numbers. There’s a neighborhood pond there but residents say it’s property owners who are feeding the geese that are causing the issue. Upset residents have asked the city to crack down on the wildlife feeding within city limits.
fargounderground.com
The Creator Collective – Jasper Hotel
Creator: A person that brings something into existence. The Creator Collective is the most chill networking event in town – grab a burger and a beer or glass of wine, listen to a live vinyl DJ mix, and hang out with like-minded makers in Fargo if you are an artist, musician, event planner, teacher, or anyone who enjoys making things happen, meet-up with us from 6:30-8 pm in Rosewild’s lounge.
valleynewslive.com
Former Grafton Police Officer caught in gunfire takes on a new role at Concordia College
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Nearly two years after former Grafton Police Officer Lucas Campoverde was shot in the line of duty, Concordia College in Moorhead has announced that Campoverde will serve as their head coach for its inaugural Esports varsity team this upcoming school year. In August of...
kfgo.com
Moorhead mulling rules on the sale of THC edibles
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – A number of cities in Minnesota have put moratoriums on cannabis edibles since the food and drinks containing THC from hemp became legal in the state on July 1. Others have banned their sale. In Moorhead, the city’s director of Goverment Affairs says city officials are researching the recently enacted law and plan to bring a recommendation to the City Council in the coming months.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
valleynewslive.com
Hundreds come out for day one of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Faire
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hundreds of people came out to the first day of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Festival at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds to see real-life battles, jousting, and other medieval-themed acts. People came from all over the state, and some from around...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo parents to take a stand on school board pledge stance
(Fargo, ND) -- It appears that a group of Fargo parents are ready to literally take a stand against the Fargo School Board for its recent decision to remove the Pledge of Allegiance from their meeting agenda. WDAY Radio has learned that a sizable group of parents, led by former...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Exclusive: New Horace High School Activities Coordinator talks new challenge, more varsity teams
(Horace, ND) -- A new age is set to begin at Horace High School, and the athletic teams have a new man to lead the charge. After spending four years in the same position at Grand Forks Central High School, Aaron La Deaux has begun to servce as North Dakota's newest high school's Activities Coordinator.
kvrr.com
Active shooter training to be held at Central Cass School on Wednesday
CASSELTON, N.D. (KVRR) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office will be doing active shooter training at Central Cass School Wednesday night. It will happen from six to nine. There will be a big law enforcement and EMS presence.
kvrr.com
Fargo Memorial Honor Guard pushes back against VA volunteer requirements
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Fargo Memorial Honor Guard and the VA are at a standoff because of some rule changes. Emails we received detail the onboarding process for volunteers involved in military burials at Fargo National Cemetery. We spoke with a leader who says mandatory screenings are overstepping boundaries.
kvrr.com
Red Cross Helping People Displaced by House Fire in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Red Cross is helping people with temporary lodging after a fire at this house in south Fargo. Fire crews arrived after 9 Sunday morning on a report of a porch on fire. They found flames on the front of the building on both the...
valleynewslive.com
Body found on N. Broadway, police say
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are investigating after they found a body Sunday morning in the 50 block of N. Broadway. Around 8:40 a.m., authorities were called to the area for a medical assist. When they arrived, they found the man on the east side of a structure.
valleynewslive.com
‘Everything is crazy expensive’: Food truck owners tackling inflation
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Food Truck Festival is at a new location this year, however many of these small business owners are talking about the impacts they have faced due to inflation. Many of them having to raise their prices. “When we travel, I’ve actually increased...
Comments / 0