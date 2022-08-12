HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council is looking forward to the Third Thursday sesquicentennial celebration events coming up this week. "We are asking that no one park on Main Street starting at 2 p.m.," said Rebekah Starkey Keasling with the city. "That's when they are going to start notifying. They will actually start closing down the street at 4 p.m."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO