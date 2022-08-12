ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby, KS

Hutch Post

Retirement reception for Wilson is Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The retirement reception for Boys and Girls Club leader Skip Wilson is Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Clayworks at Disability Supports at 1125 North Main. Former Club members, community members and friends of Wilson are encouraged to come celebrate Wilson's 32 years...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Where’s Shane? First day of school for USD 259

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s officially the first day of school in Wichita! After sixth- and ninth-grade orientation on Friday, summer is over for all students in USD 259. Shane spent the morning at Gordon Parks Elementary and Brooks Middle School. He also stopped by Heights High School, where Wichita Public Schools superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson visited her alma mater to greet students and staff and participating in getting-to-know-you activities.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Chaplain looks to support families impacted by a tragedy

Police hold active shooter training held at Scott City High School. Local law enforcement said they had been talking about the training for awhile. This year, they made it a priority. Fact check: Dueling narratives for Kansas job recovery. Updated: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT. Gov. Laura Kelly...
WICHITA, KS
Derby, KS
Derby, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita students return to new normal school year

Proposal seeks to address perceived competitive imbalance in Kansas high school sports. Proposal from Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) is looking to address what seem see as an imbalance between public and private schools. W. Wichita restaurant hosts "Fill the Bus" event for Sedgwick County school districts. Updated:...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Local restaurants pivoting as shortages loom

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s no secret many companies are struggling to find employees. Area restaurants are no different. Some are having a hard time keeping their doors open. Copper Oven Cafe in Wichita recently celebrated its tenth year in business. But it recently changed some things as...
WICHITA, KS
#Derby School Board
KWCH.com

Week of Aug. 15: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are focusing on jobs in health care centers. MONDAY: Triage Nurse - LPN or RN | GraceMed Health Clinic | $21.88 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12153014 | Qualifications: •Education/Certifications/Licenses/Registrations •Graduate from an accredited school of nursing required. •Current State of Kansas licensure as an RN required. •CPR certification (must be obtained within 30 days of employment). •Bilingual proficiency in Spanish and English is not required but is preferred. | GraceMed Health Clinic has 10 additional postings on KANSAWORKS.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

150th block party coming up Thursday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council is looking forward to the Third Thursday sesquicentennial celebration events coming up this week. "We are asking that no one park on Main Street starting at 2 p.m.," said Rebekah Starkey Keasling with the city. "That's when they are going to start notifying. They will actually start closing down the street at 4 p.m."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Fact check: Dueling narratives for Kansas job recovery

Police hold active shooter training held at Scott City High School. Local law enforcement said they had been talking about the training for awhile. This year, they made it a priority. Wichita students return to new normal school year. Updated: 6 hours ago. This is the first year since the...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Time capsule offers look back

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As the city of Hutchinson prepares to celebrate its sesquicentennial, a group of citizens and city officials gathered at city hall to open the centennial time capsule that was buried Aug. 10, 1972. The well-rusted metal box was unearthed and then opened in a special ceremony at city hall.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

$230M project to improve commute on E. Kellogg set to start next June

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A recent pause in Kellogg construction didn’t last. In December, the heavily traveled east-west thoroughfare was briefly construction-free in Wichita for the first time many could remember. The work to improve the highway turned freeway kicks into high gear with an anticipated expansion project set to start next year.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County among 9 counties to recount abortion amendment vote

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County is among nine Kansas counties that will recount the abortion amendment vote after supporters managed to pull together about $120,000. While Kansas has 105 counties, the nine counties in the recount make up more than half of the votes cast on the Aug. 2 abortion ballot question.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Hutchinson opens time capsule, buries another

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Hutchinson opened a time capsule that was buried 50 years ago and filled with items important to the community at the time. It included items such as letters with names historic to Reno County and centennial items. City officials say most of the items were in great condition but that there […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Where’s Shane? Hutchinson’s 150th birthday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Can you believe Hutch is turning 150 this year!? It doesn’t look a day over 125! This morning we’re headed out to Hutch to get a look at how they’re celebrating the big 1-5-0, and letting you in on how you can help celebrate too! You can find more info at www.hutchrec.com/hutchinson150th.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

PHOTOS: 1972 centennial time capsule

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The time capsule that was buried at the new Hutchinson city offices in 1972 was opened today at a special ceremony at city hall. It included letters magazines and other artifacts from the time. The ceremony also included the placing of the sesquicentennial time capsule to be opened in 2072.
HUTCHINSON, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Business spotlight Prairie Rose Chuckwagon

Operating since 1999, the Prairie Rose Chuckwagon has hosted numerous events from traditional chuckwagon suppers, weddings, fundraisers and even prom dance nights. Sitting on over 44 acres, JW Johnson and her husband Greg purchased the entertainment venue in 2007 and have enjoyed operating it ever since. JW and Greg Johnson...
BENTON, KS

