This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
New Boarding Pass & Security Changes at Logan Will Effect Massachusetts Travelers
With COVID-19 restrictions lessening by the day, the travel industry finds itself back in full swing. While more people than ever traveled domestically and hit the road during the pandemic, folks are finally returning to air travel as well. According to TSA checkpoint data, daily air travel numbers are just...
TSA agents find pen gun inside passenger’s luggage at Logan Airport
BOSTON — A covert pen gun was found inside a passenger’s luggage at Logan Airport on Saturday. A spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration said the unloaded .22-caliber gun was inside the luggage of a passenger traveling to Oregon. The item was discovered around 1:30 p.m. Saturdya during a routine screening of carry-on luggage.
NEW VIDEO: Red Line train in Braintree barrels out of railyard onto tracks, causing commuter delays
BRAINTREE, Mass. — New video shows the moments a Red Line train rolled out of a railyard on July 25 and onto the tracks, causing a headache for the morning commute. The incident happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. at the Braintree station as MBTA employees were readying Red Line trains for the start of service.
WCVB
Boston allowing some city workers to work enitrely from home during Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — Certain city of Boston employees will be allowed to work from home up to five days per week during the upcoming MBTA shutdown of the Orange Line. In a memorandum to department heads and cabinet chiefs, Boston's chief people officer explained that hybrid-eligible employees who are impacted by the "transit emergency" may be allowed expanded opportunities to work remotely.
Ready for gridlock? New map shows roads that will see severe congestion during Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — If you live in or around Boston, be prepared to contend with gridlock traffic throughout the duration of the Orange Line shutdown, transportation officials have warned. State officials shared a simple message with the public on Monday: don’t hop in your car to avoid shuttle buses and...
Two planes collide on runway at Logan Airport
BOSTON — Authorities responded to Logan Airport Friday night after they say two airplanes collided on the tarmac at a low rate of speed. A Massachusetts Port Authority spokesperson said two Delta aircrafts struck each other while both were at gates. One airplane pushed back slowly from its gate and struck another Delta aircraft’s wing, according to transportation officials.
WCVB
SoulCycle to close several locations, including one in Dedham, Massachusetts
DEDHAM, Mass. — Indoor cycling studio SoulCycle is closing about a quarter of its locations across the country, including the one in Dedham, Massachusetts, according to Business Insider. The fitness company will shutter about 20 of its 83 studios, the majority in New York and California. The company's CEO...
WCVB
Here are some ways to get around Boston during MBTA Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — The countdown is on for people in Massachusetts to find alternate transportation during a monthlong MBTA Orange Line shutdown. The 30-day closure of the MBTA's second-busiest subway line starts at 9 p.m. Friday. The transit authority said shuttle buses and enhanced Commuter Rail train service will be offered for Orange Line riders.
Wayland sisters, firefighter and nurse, rescue unconscious woman on flight from Boston to Florida
Two sisters from Wayland are being celebrated after they saved a woman’s life during a flight from Boston to Florida. Lindsay Byrne, a firefighter and paramedic at Wayland Fire Department, and Nicole Kelly, a nurse at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, were on a Jet Blue flight from Boston to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Meyers on Monday, Aug. 1 when the woman was found unresponsive in an airplane bathroom, according to a Facebook post by the fire department.
WCVB
Behind the scenes at Encore Boston Harbor
Running a 5-star casino and resort is no easy task. Erika Tarantal joins the staff of more than 3,000 employees to keep Encore Boston Harbor in tip-top shape.
WCVB
Driver punched as dozens of juveniles on bikes surround his car in Boston's South End
BOSTON — A man is speaking out after he said he was sucker-punched by one of a large group of juveniles on bicycles while he was driving in Boston's South End Tuesday afternoon. Boston police said they have received reports of the assault, which happened at about 3:40 p.m....
Teen flown to hospital after New Hampshire ATV crash
COOS COUNTY, N.H. — A 15-year-old Massachusetts boy was flown to a hospital after flipping off an ATV on a trail in New Hampshire Sunday, NBC 10 Boston reports. The teen was traveling downhill in a group of eight Sunday afternoon when he drove off the road and was thrown from the ATV on Lost Weekend Road in Cambridge, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
WMTW
Twin sisters, firefighter and nurse, save woman's life while on flight
WAYLAND, Mass. — Twin sisters from Massachusetts are being credited with saving a woman's life on a plane that was traveling from Boston to Florida. Wayland Firefighter Lindsay Byrne, who is also a paramedic, and her sister, Nurse Nicole Kelly, were on a trip to visit their parents and boarded an Aug. 1 JetBlue flight that was traveling from Boston Logan International Airport to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers.
tigerdroppings.com
Boston eats and ratings w/pics
Went up to Boston this past week. Was extremely impressed with everything. Lobster rolls were the main attraction but had some fantastic food outside of that as well. Paulies. Hot 9.7. Cold 9.6. Loaded with lobster. $24 a piece. Best bang for the buck lobster roll wise. Chowdah was absolutely stuffed with clams too. Think it was $7 for the cup. Extremely well priced all around. Was supposed to have 7oz on each roll but I think the cold had close to 9-10oz.
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Coastal New Hampshire Home with a Salt Water Pool
If sharing the beach for a salty swim isn't your vibe, enjoy the saltwater pool of this private seaside escape. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $5,400,ooo. Size: 4,224 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 2 full, 3 partial.
Boston completes plans to strengthen all 47 miles of coastline against flooding
With the completion of a recent study focusing on Charlestown and East Boston, every part of the city's coastline has been studied. Coastal flooding is a legitimate threat to the safety of many Boston residents, and the likelihood of flooding in the city will only increase over the coming years, according to an extensive new report released by city officials. That report is the product of years of work studying Boston’s coastline and determining the best ways to protect it. Now, the city has officially developed coastal resilience plans for all 47-miles of its coastline.
whdh.com
East Boston building suffers second collapse is as many weeks
BOSTON (WHDH) - A building in East Boston that partially collapsed July 31 suffered a second partial collapse Saturday. The daytime collapse sent brick and concrete to the ground as the Sumner St. building that displaced 11 people July 31 suffered further damage. Boston Inspectional Services originally said that the...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts firefighter and traveling nurse who are sisters help save woman on Boston flight
A Massachusetts firefighter and paramedic and her sister, a nurse, helped save a woman who became unresponsive on a flight from Boston to Fort Meyers last week. According to Wayland Chief Neil McPherson, on Monday, Aug. 1, Firefighter Lindsay Byrne and her sister Nurse Nicole Kelly — who works at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington and as a traveling nurse –were on a Jet Blue flight traveling from Boston Logan International Airport to Southwest Florida International Airport when a woman was found unresponsive in an aircraft lavatory.
WCVB
Gov. Charlie Baker, MBTA leaders urge patience as 30-day Orange Line shutdown nears
BOSTON — Calling it "necessary work" that will squeeze five years' worth of work into a 30-day period, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and MBTA officials urged patience, saying the upcoming Orange Line shutdown will result in a safer, faster and more reliable transit system. The entire Orange Line, from...
