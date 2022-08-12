ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WCVB

Boston allowing some city workers to work enitrely from home during Orange Line shutdown

BOSTON — Certain city of Boston employees will be allowed to work from home up to five days per week during the upcoming MBTA shutdown of the Orange Line. In a memorandum to department heads and cabinet chiefs, Boston's chief people officer explained that hybrid-eligible employees who are impacted by the "transit emergency" may be allowed expanded opportunities to work remotely.
BOSTON, MA
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two planes collide on runway at Logan Airport

BOSTON — Authorities responded to Logan Airport Friday night after they say two airplanes collided on the tarmac at a low rate of speed. A Massachusetts Port Authority spokesperson said two Delta aircrafts struck each other while both were at gates. One airplane pushed back slowly from its gate and struck another Delta aircraft’s wing, according to transportation officials.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Here are some ways to get around Boston during MBTA Orange Line shutdown

BOSTON — The countdown is on for people in Massachusetts to find alternate transportation during a monthlong MBTA Orange Line shutdown. The 30-day closure of the MBTA's second-busiest subway line starts at 9 p.m. Friday. The transit authority said shuttle buses and enhanced Commuter Rail train service will be offered for Orange Line riders.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Wayland sisters, firefighter and nurse, rescue unconscious woman on flight from Boston to Florida

Two sisters from Wayland are being celebrated after they saved a woman’s life during a flight from Boston to Florida. Lindsay Byrne, a firefighter and paramedic at Wayland Fire Department, and Nicole Kelly, a nurse at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, were on a Jet Blue flight from Boston to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Meyers on Monday, Aug. 1 when the woman was found unresponsive in an airplane bathroom, according to a Facebook post by the fire department.
WAYLAND, MA
NEWS CENTER Maine

Teen flown to hospital after New Hampshire ATV crash

COOS COUNTY, N.H. — A 15-year-old Massachusetts boy was flown to a hospital after flipping off an ATV on a trail in New Hampshire Sunday, NBC 10 Boston reports. The teen was traveling downhill in a group of eight Sunday afternoon when he drove off the road and was thrown from the ATV on Lost Weekend Road in Cambridge, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WMTW

Twin sisters, firefighter and nurse, save woman's life while on flight

WAYLAND, Mass. — Twin sisters from Massachusetts are being credited with saving a woman's life on a plane that was traveling from Boston to Florida. Wayland Firefighter Lindsay Byrne, who is also a paramedic, and her sister, Nurse Nicole Kelly, were on a trip to visit their parents and boarded an Aug. 1 JetBlue flight that was traveling from Boston Logan International Airport to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers.
WAYLAND, MA
tigerdroppings.com

Boston eats and ratings w/pics

Went up to Boston this past week. Was extremely impressed with everything. Lobster rolls were the main attraction but had some fantastic food outside of that as well. Paulies. Hot 9.7. Cold 9.6. Loaded with lobster. $24 a piece. Best bang for the buck lobster roll wise. Chowdah was absolutely stuffed with clams too. Think it was $7 for the cup. Extremely well priced all around. Was supposed to have 7oz on each roll but I think the cold had close to 9-10oz.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Coastal New Hampshire Home with a Salt Water Pool

If sharing the beach for a salty swim isn't your vibe, enjoy the saltwater pool of this private seaside escape. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $5,400,ooo. Size: 4,224 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 2 full, 3 partial.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston completes plans to strengthen all 47 miles of coastline against flooding

With the completion of a recent study focusing on Charlestown and East Boston, every part of the city's coastline has been studied. Coastal flooding is a legitimate threat to the safety of many Boston residents, and the likelihood of flooding in the city will only increase over the coming years, according to an extensive new report released by city officials. That report is the product of years of work studying Boston’s coastline and determining the best ways to protect it. Now, the city has officially developed coastal resilience plans for all 47-miles of its coastline.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

East Boston building suffers second collapse is as many weeks

BOSTON (WHDH) - A building in East Boston that partially collapsed July 31 suffered a second partial collapse Saturday. The daytime collapse sent brick and concrete to the ground as the Sumner St. building that displaced 11 people July 31 suffered further damage. Boston Inspectional Services originally said that the...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts firefighter and traveling nurse who are sisters help save woman on Boston flight

A Massachusetts firefighter and paramedic and her sister, a nurse, helped save a woman who became unresponsive on a flight from Boston to Fort Meyers last week. According to Wayland Chief Neil McPherson, on Monday, Aug. 1, Firefighter Lindsay Byrne and her sister Nurse Nicole Kelly — who works at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington and as a traveling nurse –were on a Jet Blue flight traveling from Boston Logan International Airport to Southwest Florida International Airport when a woman was found unresponsive in an aircraft lavatory.
BOSTON, MA

