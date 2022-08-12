Read full article on original website
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Halle Berry's Boyfriend Van Hunt Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute: 'Screaming It to the Mountaintops'
The musician, 52, posted a loving tribute on Instagram Sunday in honor of his girlfriend's 56th birthday. "Hi, baby. it's ur bday, and against ur wishes i am screaming it to the mountaintops," Hunt captioned a montage of photos and a dancing video of the Academy Award-winning actress "And celebrating with the world the wonderful, loving, funny, and life-giving force you are. (H)appy (B)irthday, boo. i love you with everything i got."
Lizzo Recreates Her 'Truth Hurts' Wedding Look for New '2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)' Music Video
Lizzo is serving up some déjà vu in the music video for her new single, "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)." The 34-year-old singer dropped the video for the clip on Monday. It begins with Lizzo recreating the wedding scene from her 2017 "Truth Hurts" video, down to the same wedding dress and everything.
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Dance with Their Kids in Sweet Video: 'Our Family Vibe'
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are showing off their family dance moves!. In a video shared on Instagram Sunday, the 52-year-old Welsh actress showed how her family shares a good time with a video of her dancing with son Dylan Douglas, 21, while Douglas, 77, dances with daughter Carys, 19.
Adele Says She's 'Obsessed' with Boyfriend Rich Paul: 'I've Never Been in Love Like This'
Adele is feeling lucky in love with boyfriend Rich Paul. While gracing the cover of ELLE's September issue, the 34-year-old singer opened up about falling in love with Paul, 40, and their relationship today. "I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him," Adele told the magazine in...
Nipsey Hussle Gets Walk of Fame Star on His Birthday, Lauren London Says He 'Would've Been Honored'
Nipsey Hussle's legacy has been immortalized on Hollywood Boulevard. On Monday, Aug. 15 — which would've been the late rapper's 37th birthday — Nipsey Hussle was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, presented at a ceremony attended by his family, longtime partner Lauren London and fellow rappers YG and Roddy Ricch.
Robyn Griggs, 'Another World' Soap Opera Star and Film Actress, Dead at 49
Robyn Griggs, a former Nickelodeon personality turned soap opera star who was known for her roles on Another World and One Life to Live has died. She was 49. On Saturday, Griggs' friend announced her death in a statement posted to her Facebook page. "With a heavy heart, I am...
Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts Get Help from Strangers After Car Battery Dies: 'No 5 Mile Walk for Us'
Al Roker and Deborah Roberts needed a helping hand recently — and thanks to two strangers, they got it!. Documenting the act of kindness on social media, the Today weatherman and the ABC News senior national affairs correspondent shared that they found themselves in a pickle on Friday after going out to dinner in Chatham, New York.
Catelynn Lowell Is Emotional About Daughter Rya Being Her Last Baby Ahead of First Birthday
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra's last little girl is growing up. In a post celebrating daughter Rya Rose, 11 months, and her recent milestones, the Teen Mom OG star admitted that these moments with the infant are bittersweet as Rya is their last baby. "Our happy girl ❤️ crawling a...
Pete Buttigieg and Husband Chasten Celebrate Their Twins' First Birthday — See the Party Photos!
Pete Buttigieg's twins just hit a major milestone!. The U.S. Transportation Secretary, 40, and husband Chasten, 33, celebrated twins Joseph "Gus" August and Penelope Rose over the weekend as they marked their first birthday. On Sunday, Chasten shared sweet photos from the twins' outdoor birthday party on Instagram, featuring the...
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Spent $179 on Their 1996 Las Vegas Elopement — Including Airfare
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos managed to pull off the most efficient, cost-effective wedding possible. Ripa spilled details about her 1996 elopement with Consuelos on Tuesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. She first answered a question from co-host Ryan Seacrest, 47, about whether an Elvis Presley impersonator was present for the occasion (he was not).
Andy Cohen Shares Sweet New Photo of Baby Lucy, 3 Months, Peering at Him with Her Big Blue Eyes
On Monday, Cohen shared a new photo of daughter Lucy Eve, 3 months, looking alert and adorable while lying on an activity mat. Lucy wears a cute yellow onesie printed with various vegetables on it. The Bravo star simply captioned the photo, "I mean…." Lucy's brown hair appears a...
'90 Day Fiance' Couples Patrick & Thaís and Kara & Guillermo Are Expecting Babies This Fall
Part one of 90 Day Fiancé: The Couples Tell All, airing Sunday, will reveal that not one but two couples from season 9 are expecting babies this fall. The first to reveal the happy news is Kara and Guillermo. "We're pregnant! It happened very fast after we got married,...
Hoda Kotb on Joy of Raising Haley and Hope, Co-Parenting with Her Ex — and Why She'd Adopt Again
As co-anchor for the TODAY show, Hoda Kotb has long kept odd hours. But now that she's mom to two small girls, Haley Joy, 5, and Hope Catherine, 3, she finds the schedule strangely perfect. "Every morning I leave them a note and a map to find the note. I...
Madonna Shares Family-Filled Photos from Son Rocco Ritchie's 22nd Birthday Celebration
Madonna is celebrating her son's special day with a big family celebration. The "Like a Virgin" singer, 63, shared photos of a beautifully decorated outdoor area in celebration of her son Rocco Ritchie's 22nd birthday over the weekend. Rocco turned 22 on August 11. "From one Leo to another!! Happy...
'The Kardashians' 'Dream Team' Show Lots of Skin and PDA in New Season 2 Teaser: 'Moms Will Play'
On Monday, Hulu dropped a new teaser for season 2 of The Kardashians — and it's clear the famous family is wasting no time in getting fans back inside the action of their daily lives. "Well, guess what?" Kourtney Kardashian asks as the teaser opens. Sister Kim Kardashian can...
Adrienne Bailon and Husband Israel Houghton Welcome First Baby, Son Ever James
The former co-host of The Real and her husband Israel Houghton have welcomed a baby boy via surrogate, she revealedin an Instagram post on Tuesday. "Ever James ♾ / For this child we have prayed / Just to hear our baby cry / Skin to skin and face to face / Heart to heart and eye to eye…," Bailon began her emotional post.
Watch Kane Brown and Daughter Kingsley's Giggle-Filled 'Bedtime Routine' in Adorable Video
Kane Brown's daughter always knows how to make him smile. Over the weekend, the country artist, 28, gave fans a glimpse at his "bedtime routine" with 2-year-old daughter Kingsley Rose, whom he shares with wife Katelyn. In an adorable video shared on Instagram, Kingsley sits on Brown's lap as she...
Chase Stokes Says World Lost a 'Beautiful Soul' After Death of His' Outer Banks' Stand-In
Chase Stokes is asking people not to drink and drive after the death of his Outer Banks stand-in. In a message specifically to younger fans of the Netflix series, the actor spoke on the devastation that the death of crew member Alexander "AJ" Jennings caused. "Get in an Uber, do...
Wells Adams Teases a 'Sexy' Season of 'Bachelor in Paradise' : 'They've Really Turned Up the Heat'
Wells Adams is counting down the days until the newest season of Bachelor In Paradise. Speaking to PEOPLE at Clayton Kershaw's eighth annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose event recently, the reality star said he can't wait for fans to see the upcoming season of the spinoff, which he believes is "the best show" made by the franchise.
