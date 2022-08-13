ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

deseret.com

Will BYU’s own cast of superheroes deliver Hollywood ending to independence?

It takes an intriguing plot and a cast of endearing characters to pull off a blockbuster at the movies and on the football field. Special effects can help, but they can’t make up for an absence of the first two. BYU believes it has all three — a challenging schedule for its final year as an independent and a veteran roster — including players capable of having a special effect on the outcome.
deseret.com

Who are the biggest underachievers in Pac-12 football?

One of the biggest shortcomings surrounding Pac-12 football is well-known: The conference — despite being a Power Five league — hasn’t produced a College Football Playoff participant the past five seasons, and has only two in the eight-year history of the playoff. How much of that can...
deseret.com

Why Gabe Reid transferred from Stanford to Utah

Gabe Reid has returned to the state of Utah — a place where he has longstanding family ties. And he’s joined a program at the University of Utah that will allow him to chase opposing quarterbacks and a program that he is hoping to help capture another Pac-12 championship.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
deseret.com

BYU partners with Web3 developer Ocavu to launch fan ‘game-changing’ engagement platform CougsRise.com

Jon Cheney graduated from BYU and says he hasn’t missed a Cougars football game, on television or in person, where possible, since he learned how to flip on a TV. So when the CEO of Ocavu, a Web3 developer and technology company based in Lehi, was approached by BYU Athletics about a partnership the school says will greatly benefit its student-athletes in the relatively new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) space, he was all ears.
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

BYU football players see great potential with school’s NIL partnership with NFT-producing company

His football teammates, more than 100 to date, can also expect some sort of renumeration from a Web3 development company known as Ocavu that has partnered with BYU Athletics to launch the website CougsRise.com. The platform will enable all of BYU’s student-athletes, eventually, to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness (NIL) in the form of purchases of NFTs (digital collectibles) and/or experiences with fans available on the website that launched Tuesday.
PROVO, UT
Kyle Whittingham
deseret.com

Who stood out in Utah’s first scrimmage of fall camp?

Utah held its first scrimmage of fall camp last Saturday, but reporters weren’t allow to watch. So after practice on Monday, hours after the Utes landed at No. 7 in the preseason Associated Press poll — their highest preseason ranking in school history — most of the questions were about the scrimmage.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

Steward Health Care Week 1 high school star athletes of the week

Miles McGrath, Viewmont (Sr.) In the season opener for Viewmont last week, Miles McGrath went out and had a field day against Logan’s defense in the 30-16 victory. McGrath carried the ball 22 times for 197 yards and a touchdown. The production equaled the 197 yards he recorded as a junior last season on 59 carries.
deseret.com

What opposing coaches are saying about Jaren Hall, Jaxson Dart and Logan Bonner

On Saturday, a piece by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg was published in which he asked opposing coaches about 42 of the top quarterbacks in college football. Three of the 42 have direct ties to the state of Utah — BYU’s Jaren Hall (who prepped at Maple Mountain High), Utah State’s Logan Bonner and Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart, who prepped at Roy and Corner Canyon high schools.
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

What is pickleball? Everything you need to know about the popular Utah sport

Anyone who lives in Utah knows about pickleball. Personally, I had never heard of the sport until I moved to Utah. And until my friends starting playing pickleball, I assumed it was basically tennis with smaller paddles. As my friends quickly informed me, I was very mistaken. While it is...
deseret.com

Former BYU guard Nick Emery reflects on basketball career in Instagram post

Former BYU Cougars guard Nick Emery was one of the more controversial players to go through the program and is often critical of the university after his ugly separation from it concluded in 2019, but on Sunday, a post from him on Instagram about his basketball career had a much different tone, although BYU was not mentioned.
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

Why California will always be big part of Utes’ recruiting footprint

California has long been fertile recruiting ground for Utah’s football program. There are 25 players on Utah’s roster that hail from the Golden State, including stars like quarterback Cam Rising (Ventura) and cornerback Clark Phillips III (Lakewood). “I feel like we’re good examples of guys that enjoy the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

Why BYU must remember the best revenge is playing well

It is a word tossed around a lot in sports. Most of the time it’s used as a motivator to avenge by retaliation, but in today’s world of college football, where rosters undergo makeovers as often as the Kardashians, does revenge really hold its weight, or is it more bark than bite?
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

Here’s when Rudy Gobert will reportedly return to Utah for the first time to face the Jazz

Over the past several days, numerous reports have leaked about marquee games on the calendar for the 2022-23 NBA season, such as which teams will play on Christmas Day. On Monday night, Yahoo’s Chris Haynes reported when the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves will face each other for the first time since completing the blockbuster trade that sent All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves for a slew of players and draft picks.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

What is Manti Te’o up to now?

“Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist,” hit Netflix on Tuesday. The two-part documentary explores the Manti Te’o catfishing saga through the eyes of Te’o and the perpetrator. While the documentary reveals how Te’o has worked through the trauma over the past decade and has come to...
deseret.com

Is Joe Flacco ready to stand in for Zach Wilson?

NFL veteran Joe Flacco could get another shot at being a starting quarterback if Zach Wilson’s knee isn’t healed by Week 1. On Sunday, he spoke with reporters about the twists and turns of this preseason and why he likes his current role with the New York Jets.
