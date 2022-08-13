Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
deseret.com
Will BYU’s own cast of superheroes deliver Hollywood ending to independence?
It takes an intriguing plot and a cast of endearing characters to pull off a blockbuster at the movies and on the football field. Special effects can help, but they can’t make up for an absence of the first two. BYU believes it has all three — a challenging schedule for its final year as an independent and a veteran roster — including players capable of having a special effect on the outcome.
deseret.com
Who are the biggest underachievers in Pac-12 football?
One of the biggest shortcomings surrounding Pac-12 football is well-known: The conference — despite being a Power Five league — hasn’t produced a College Football Playoff participant the past five seasons, and has only two in the eight-year history of the playoff. How much of that can...
deseret.com
A look at all of the Top 25 teams Utah FBS schools will play this year
The preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll is out, and it revealed that two Utah schools — Utah at No. 7 and BYU at No. 25 — will start the 2022 season in the rankings. Utah State, meanwhile, received a pair of votes. The Cougars, Aggies and Utes...
deseret.com
Why Gabe Reid transferred from Stanford to Utah
Gabe Reid has returned to the state of Utah — a place where he has longstanding family ties. And he’s joined a program at the University of Utah that will allow him to chase opposing quarterbacks and a program that he is hoping to help capture another Pac-12 championship.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
deseret.com
BYU partners with Web3 developer Ocavu to launch fan ‘game-changing’ engagement platform CougsRise.com
Jon Cheney graduated from BYU and says he hasn’t missed a Cougars football game, on television or in person, where possible, since he learned how to flip on a TV. So when the CEO of Ocavu, a Web3 developer and technology company based in Lehi, was approached by BYU Athletics about a partnership the school says will greatly benefit its student-athletes in the relatively new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) space, he was all ears.
deseret.com
BYU football players see great potential with school’s NIL partnership with NFT-producing company
His football teammates, more than 100 to date, can also expect some sort of renumeration from a Web3 development company known as Ocavu that has partnered with BYU Athletics to launch the website CougsRise.com. The platform will enable all of BYU’s student-athletes, eventually, to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness (NIL) in the form of purchases of NFTs (digital collectibles) and/or experiences with fans available on the website that launched Tuesday.
deseret.com
BYU football: Will tight ends Isaac Rex and Dallin Holker play in the season-opener at South Florida?
Tight end Isaac Rex was disappointed after BYU’s preseason training camp practice on Tuesday, and it had nothing to do with his still-sore right ankle or the fact that the Cougars are ranked just No. 25 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll. On the former, Rex says it...
deseret.com
Where do Utah and BYU land in ESPN’s preseason college football power rankings?
It’s a busy time for rankings ahead of the 2022 college football season — on Monday, the preseason Associated Press poll was released, one week after the preseason USA Today coaches poll came out. On Tuesday, another major ranking was unveiled: ESPN’s preseason power rankings. For Utah...
RELATED PEOPLE
deseret.com
Who stood out in Utah’s first scrimmage of fall camp?
Utah held its first scrimmage of fall camp last Saturday, but reporters weren’t allow to watch. So after practice on Monday, hours after the Utes landed at No. 7 in the preseason Associated Press poll — their highest preseason ranking in school history — most of the questions were about the scrimmage.
deseret.com
Steward Health Care Week 1 high school star athletes of the week
Miles McGrath, Viewmont (Sr.) In the season opener for Viewmont last week, Miles McGrath went out and had a field day against Logan’s defense in the 30-16 victory. McGrath carried the ball 22 times for 197 yards and a touchdown. The production equaled the 197 yards he recorded as a junior last season on 59 carries.
deseret.com
What opposing coaches are saying about Jaren Hall, Jaxson Dart and Logan Bonner
On Saturday, a piece by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg was published in which he asked opposing coaches about 42 of the top quarterbacks in college football. Three of the 42 have direct ties to the state of Utah — BYU’s Jaren Hall (who prepped at Maple Mountain High), Utah State’s Logan Bonner and Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart, who prepped at Roy and Corner Canyon high schools.
deseret.com
What is pickleball? Everything you need to know about the popular Utah sport
Anyone who lives in Utah knows about pickleball. Personally, I had never heard of the sport until I moved to Utah. And until my friends starting playing pickleball, I assumed it was basically tennis with smaller paddles. As my friends quickly informed me, I was very mistaken. While it is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
deseret.com
Former BYU guard Nick Emery reflects on basketball career in Instagram post
Former BYU Cougars guard Nick Emery was one of the more controversial players to go through the program and is often critical of the university after his ugly separation from it concluded in 2019, but on Sunday, a post from him on Instagram about his basketball career had a much different tone, although BYU was not mentioned.
deseret.com
Why California will always be big part of Utes’ recruiting footprint
California has long been fertile recruiting ground for Utah’s football program. There are 25 players on Utah’s roster that hail from the Golden State, including stars like quarterback Cam Rising (Ventura) and cornerback Clark Phillips III (Lakewood). “I feel like we’re good examples of guys that enjoy the...
deseret.com
Utah, BYU football both ranked in preseason AP Top 25 poll; Utah State gets votes
Both the Utah Utes and BYU Cougars are ranked in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 preseason football poll, which was released Monday. The Utes are No. 7, while the Cougars snuck in at No. 25. This comes after Utah was No. 8 in the coaches poll released last week and BYU was unranked but received votes.
deseret.com
Why BYU must remember the best revenge is playing well
It is a word tossed around a lot in sports. Most of the time it’s used as a motivator to avenge by retaliation, but in today’s world of college football, where rosters undergo makeovers as often as the Kardashians, does revenge really hold its weight, or is it more bark than bite?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
deseret.com
Here’s when Rudy Gobert will reportedly return to Utah for the first time to face the Jazz
Over the past several days, numerous reports have leaked about marquee games on the calendar for the 2022-23 NBA season, such as which teams will play on Christmas Day. On Monday night, Yahoo’s Chris Haynes reported when the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves will face each other for the first time since completing the blockbuster trade that sent All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves for a slew of players and draft picks.
deseret.com
Chase Hansen’s great week: Interception in preseason opener highlights return to the NFL
It was a busy, fulfilling week for former Utah and Lone Peak High star defender Chase Hansen. First, after months of not being on an NFL roster, Hansen re-signed with the New Orleans Saints last Monday. Then on Saturday, he made the most of his opportunity to get on the...
deseret.com
What is Manti Te’o up to now?
“Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist,” hit Netflix on Tuesday. The two-part documentary explores the Manti Te’o catfishing saga through the eyes of Te’o and the perpetrator. While the documentary reveals how Te’o has worked through the trauma over the past decade and has come to...
deseret.com
Is Joe Flacco ready to stand in for Zach Wilson?
NFL veteran Joe Flacco could get another shot at being a starting quarterback if Zach Wilson’s knee isn’t healed by Week 1. On Sunday, he spoke with reporters about the twists and turns of this preseason and why he likes his current role with the New York Jets.
Comments / 0