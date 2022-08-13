Due to a large presence of fire personnel and machinery working to build containment lines for the Ammon Fire, residents are asked to limit travel on Titlow Hill Road / Route 1 in zones HUM-E052 and HUM-E062 to essential traffic only. (3/3)

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex burns 20,000 acres, 19% contained; reduction in evacuation orders
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - 7:47 p.m. UPDATE - The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire has grown to 20,052 acres with 19%, according to CAL FIRE authorities. 5:51 p.m. UPDATE - Evacuation orders have been reduced for parts of the Salyer community, says the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. The area...
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: 21,609 Acres Burned and Growing Containment, But Weather Promises Some Tough Days Ahead
From the management of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Lightning Complex Fire is currently 21,609 acres with 19% containment. 2,040 personnel are assigned to the incident. USFS, CAIIMT 11 and CAL FIRE continue to work closely together in unified command with a full suppression strategy to protect homes and other structures, communities, crucial infrastructure, and important wildlife habitat.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 9 a.m.] Six Rivers Lightning Complex Now the Second-Largest Fire in California This Year
Last night’s report showed the Six Rivers Lightning Complex, which started August 5 on the border of Humboldt and Trinity Counties, was 20,052 acres and 19% contained. That makes it the second-largest fire in California this year behind only the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County. This morning’s report shows it at 21,609 acres and 19% contained.
lostcoastoutpost.com
TONIGHT in EUREKA CITY COUNCIL: Staff Present Changes to Digital Billboard Rules in the Coastal Zone, Eddy Alexander Outlines Marketing Efforts for the Upcoming Year, and More!
We have been blessed with a bounty of riveting Eureka City Council content in recent months but, by comparison, this week’s agenda is looking a little dull. I mean, the dolos has found a new home at Madaket Plaza … what’s left to talk about?. I kid,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mendofever.com
Where’s This Smoke Coming From? The Six Rivers Lightening Complex Fire in Humboldt and Trinity Counties
Mendocino and Northern Sonoma County residents this morning are reporting a noticeable smoky haze and smell permeating the region. This morning we spoke with National Weather Service meteorologist Josh Wood at the Eureka office and confirmed our region is now in the path of the Six River Lightening Complex Fire’s drift smoke.
kymkemp.com
Good News! Evacuation Order for E056-B Downgraded to a Warning
Due to positive developments in fire behavior and the hard work of firefighters from Humboldt County and beyond, the Evacuation Order for zone HUM-E056-B has been downgraded to an Evacuation Warning. 𝗛𝗨𝗠-𝗘𝟬𝟱𝟲-𝗕 𝗭𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗗𝗘𝗦𝗖𝗥𝗜𝗣𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡...
Paradise Post
Map: Six Rivers fire moves into California’s No. 2 spot
Click ‘accept’ or ‘decline’ to see the full evacuation map, with an address search field. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is now in the No. 2 spot for California’s wildfire season. As of Tuesday, Aug. 16, the complex had burned 21,609 acres (33.7 square miles)...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Six Rivers Lightning Complex evacuation zone
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested within a Six Rivers Lightning Complex evacuation zone on Saturday, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a report of a burglary within an evacuation zone at about 6:20 p.m. on Friday. Two men were seen swimming...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: Six Rivers Complex Merges into Two Fires; Now 19,272 Acres, 17 Percent Contained
Press release from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex management team:. Unified Command: Six Rivers National Forest, CAL FIRE, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. CURRENT CONDITIONS. The Lightning Complex Fire is currently 19,272 acres with 17% containment. 2,045 personnel are assigned to the incident. USFS, CAIIMT...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Supes to Consider Pursuing a Welcome Center at the Humboldt-Mendocino County Border
Does Humboldt County need a welcome center to greet tourists at its southern border? A group of local hoteliers thinks so, and county officials have begun exploring the idea to see if it’s feasible. The California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans, owns a piece of property near Cooks Valley...
kymkemp.com
Traffic Came to a Standstill on Hwy 101 as Law Enforcement Detained a Suspect
This evening, traffic on Hwy 101 near McKinleyville came to a standstill as law enforcement pulled over a jeep. And, the officers handcuffed a suspect. At this point we don’t know why the suspect was detained, but we’ve requested more information from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol.
kymkemp.com
Missing Fortuna Youth Sought by Family
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. I hope he’s OK and found soon. I pray that Dillon will be found soon and safe. Please keep an eye out for that young man. If you see him call 911 and report where he is or call Keiley at 707-267-1347. Hard to miss his red hair and smile. Dillon if you read this, please call home so they know you are ok.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kymkemp.com
Forecast of Thunderstorms Prompt Predictions of ‘Extreme Fire Behavior’ and Red Flag Warnings Throughout the Emerald Triangle
Thunderstorms predicted to rumble above northeastern Mendocino, eastern Humboldt, and throughout Trinity County have prompted a Red Flag Warning over the region. Dry vegetation on the ground, low relative humidity in the atmosphere, and the possibility of air-to-ground lightning strikes indicate the potential for extreme fire behavior that could occur between 11:00 a.m. tomorrow to 11:00 that night.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit, North Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-17 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit; North Coast; Van Duzen, Mad River; W Mendocino NF, E Mendocino Unit Mid level moisture will combine with elevated instability to bring a high potential of thunderstorm activity across interior areas of Northwest CA on Wednesday. A lack of moisture at lower levels of the airmass will promote a dry nature to cloud to ground strikes. Anticipated south and southeast steering flow is favorable for thunderstorm cells to propagate into Eastern Humboldt and Del Norte counties. Afternoon and evening activity may extend overnight into the early morning hours of Thursday RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 212, 264, 277 and the eastern half of zone 201. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Erratic outflow winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
lostcoastoutpost.com
(PHOTOS/VIDEO) DOLOS MOVED: Captain Leroy Zerlang on the Importance of Preserving Eureka’s Maritime History
Eureka’s dolos has been re-homed. After community members rallied last month to save the hulking maritime artifact from potential annihilation, Monday morning the dolos in question made its scheduled move from Broadway on down to Madaket Plaza where it will now enjoy serene views of Humboldt Bay for the foreseeable future. A concrete chunk of Eureka’s history has been preserved. Let us bask in the win together.
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: Six Rivers Fires Near 17,000 Acres, With 15 Percent Containment;
Press release from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex management team:. Unified Command: Six Rivers National Forest, CAL FIRE, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. CURRENT CONDITIONS. The Lightning Complex Fire is currently 16,924 acres with 15% containment. 1,810 personnel are assigned to the incident. USFS, CAIIMT...
lostcoastoutpost.com
kymkemp.com
Evacuate! Humboldt County Issues New Orders and Warnings August 11
HUM-E032-B NORTH OF Forest Route 7n02. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 issued for zone HUM-E032-A, northeast of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should prepare for potential evacuations, including personal supplies, overnight accommodations, and livestock considerations. Be ready to go at a moment’s notice.
kymkemp.com
Disabled Veteran Laments Experiences in Humboldt County
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
crimevoice.com
Trinity County man arrested on multiple arson-related charges
A Trinity County man was recently arrested on arson-related charges in connection to a recent series of structure fires. Shortly after 5 AM on August 11, deputies responded to reports of multiple structure fires at Old Bridge RV Park in Lewiston. Fire personnel successfully extinguished the fires. Witnesses told deputies...
Comments / 0