Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS News
Raw video: Neighbor records suspect breaking into Mpls. home in fatal stabbing
Minneapolis police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect in a fatal home invasion stabbing Friday morning. A neighbor captured a short cellphone video of the suspect breaking into the home.
People
Padma Lakshmi Says She's 'Relieved' Ex-Husband Salman Rushdie Is 'Pulling Through' After Stabbing
Padma Lakshmi is rooting for her ex-husband Salman Rushdie's recovery. The television host wrote in a statement on Twitter Sunday that she feels at ease after learning about Rushdie's latest condition after he was stabbed during an attack in upstate New York earlier in the week. "Relieved @SalmanRushdie is pulling...
Woman, 22, died from overdosing on heart medication days after family member was accused of assaulting her while they were on caravan holiday, inquest hears
A 'beautiful' woman died from overdosing on heart medication days after a family member was accused of attacking her while they were on a caravan holiday, an inquest has heard. Sammy-Joe Williams, 22, was on a family trip to Devon when police were called to the caravan site following reports...
People
29-Year-Old Dies Two Weeks After Being Beaten During Massive Brawl at Calif. Soccer Match
Police in California are investigating the death of a 29-year-old soccer player who died more than two weeks after a massive on-field fight during a game. On the morning of July 10, Misael Sanchez of Port Hueneme "was involved in a large soccer fight that included players from both teams and spectators," at Oxnard High School, the Oxnard Police Department said in a news release. He died on Monday morning, 15 days after the on-field brawl.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
People
Woman Who Lost Fiancé in 2012 Colo. Theater Shooting Marries Police Officer Who Responded to Scene
Ten years ago, on July 20, 2012, a gunman walked into a movie theater in Aurora, Colo., and killed 12 people and injured 70 others during a midnight showing of The Dark Knight Rises. A woman then known as Lasamoa Cross, who now goes by Lasamoa Lanier, attended the movie...
NYC teen girls arrested on hate crime charges for 'anti-White assault'
Two Black teenage girls in New York City were arrested on Tuesday and charged with hate crimes over the brutal attack on a 57-year-old White woman riding a bus in Queens earlier this month. The New York Police Department said that a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl were arrested...
Three teenage boys are charged with murdering a 16-year-old at a party: 'Somebody thought they had to defend their girlfriend'
Three teenage boys have been charged with murder after the alleged stabbing of another 16-year-old boy at a party at a home in western Sydney. Emergency services were called to a home on Australis Drive at Ropes Crossing, near Blacktown, about 2.50am on June 4. They found a teenage boy...
Georgia murder suspect wanted by police calls 911 over cold McDonald's fries, gets arrested following pursuit
A murder suspect on the run from police in Georgia was arrested Friday after he called 911 to complain about his McDonald’s fries being too cold. Antoine Sims, 24, entered into a dispute with McDonald’s staff in Kennesaw, Georgia that resulted in both him and management calling the police. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered Sims had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in a homicide case, FOX 5 of Atlanta reported.
RELATED PEOPLE
Video shows teens beating officers in confrontation over subway fare evasion, NYPD says
NEW YORK -- Two teenagers were arrested after police said video showed them beating NYPD officers in a subway station over the weekend. Transit officials said it's part of a troubling trend, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported Monday. Cellphone video shows the fight between two NYPD officers and two 16-year-olds. At...
A 23-year-old McDonald's worker dies days after being shot by a man whose mom complained that her fries were cold
When caught by police, the shooter confessed to an unrelated murder just six blocks away from the McDonald's in 2020.
BET
Driver Responsible For Catastrophic Los Angeles Car Crash That Killed Six People Identified
The network, which is under Black ownership, insists the offensive TV graphic ’did not originate with us.’. The horrendous study inflicted on deliberately untreated Black men to see how syphilis affected them, still resounds today. The WNBA star explains what happened when Russian authorities arrested her. The first video...
Washington homeowner, 59, fatally shoots neighbor, 36, who attempted to break into his home after his girlfriend stayed there following a fight
A Washington homeowner fatally shot his next-door neighbor as he attempted to break into his home after the man's girlfriend spent the night there following a fight. The shooter, 59, who wasn't identified, was arrested and released by police after he shot his unidentified neighbor, 36, on his back porch on Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas City Man Fatally Shoots Neighbor After 10-Year-Long Lawn Mowing Feud
A Kansas City man is in police custody after fatally shooting the neighbor he spent the last 10 years fighting with over his lawn mower usage. On Monday, Samuel Avery, 42, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, KSHB reported. The charges came one day after Avery called the police and told them he had shot his neighbor Warner Trotter, 41, after he allegedly saw Trotter pull out his gun.
Popculture
Soap Opera Actress Arrested in Raid
A former star of the U.K. show, EastEnders, was arrested on suspicion of an alleged "large-scale" fraud. Authorities held the actress Friday during an early morning raid on her London home, The Sun reported. A detailed description of the alleged fraud conspiracy has not been provided. Officers from the Eastern...
1 Dead, 17 Others Injured After Car Drives Through Crowd During Penn. Community Fundraiser
A 24-year-old man was charged with double homicide on Sunday after allegedly driving his car through a community fundraiser for the families of 10 who died in a Pennsylvania house fire earlier this month, authorities confirmed to PEOPLE Monday. The incident left one person dead and 17 others injured. It...
People
Calif. Man Who Was Prepared to Propose to Girlfriend Killed in Hit-and-Run Days Before
A California man with plans to ask his girlfriend to marry him was killed in a hit-and-run just five days before he intended to pop the question. Speaking with KTLA-TV Wednesday, family identified the victim as 30-year-old Freddy Perez. Freddy was riding on his motorcycle in Mission Hills, Calif., on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Marine allegedly stabs and kills pregnant ex-wife in Hawaii
A pregnant woman was fatally stabbed by her ex-husband, who is a Marine, during an argument on a highway in Hawaii, according to police. Honolulu Police said drivers witnessed Dana Alotaibi, 27, being stabbed multiple times on Wednesday by her ex-husband on the H-3 highway. The witnesses "observed a male...
Porsche driving thug ‘used pics of cops he taunted as they lay dying after crash to make £1.3m insurance claim’
A PORSCHE driving thug used pics of cops he filmed dying after a crash in an insurance claim for damage to his car, a court was told. Cops say Richard Pusey, 44, sent pictures of the severely injured officers he had taunted as they lay dying in a complaint, after his insurance company rejected his a £1.3 million bid for a payout.
People
304K+
Followers
49K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0