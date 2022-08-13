ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview, NJ

29-Year-Old Dies Two Weeks After Being Beaten During Massive Brawl at Calif. Soccer Match

Police in California are investigating the death of a 29-year-old soccer player who died more than two weeks after a massive on-field fight during a game. On the morning of July 10, Misael Sanchez of Port Hueneme "was involved in a large soccer fight that included players from both teams and spectators," at Oxnard High School, the Oxnard Police Department said in a news release. He died on Monday morning, 15 days after the on-field brawl.
OXNARD, CA
Fox News

Georgia murder suspect wanted by police calls 911 over cold McDonald's fries, gets arrested following pursuit

A murder suspect on the run from police in Georgia was arrested Friday after he called 911 to complain about his McDonald’s fries being too cold. Antoine Sims, 24, entered into a dispute with McDonald’s staff in Kennesaw, Georgia that resulted in both him and management calling the police. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered Sims had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in a homicide case, FOX 5 of Atlanta reported.
KENNESAW, GA
Daily Mail

Washington homeowner, 59, fatally shoots neighbor, 36, who attempted to break into his home after his girlfriend stayed there following a fight

A Washington homeowner fatally shot his next-door neighbor as he attempted to break into his home after the man's girlfriend spent the night there following a fight. The shooter, 59, who wasn't identified, was arrested and released by police after he shot his unidentified neighbor, 36, on his back porch on Friday.
GIG HARBOR, WA
Black Enterprise

Kansas City Man Fatally Shoots Neighbor After 10-Year-Long Lawn Mowing Feud

A Kansas City man is in police custody after fatally shooting the neighbor he spent the last 10 years fighting with over his lawn mower usage. On Monday, Samuel Avery, 42, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, KSHB reported. The charges came one day after Avery called the police and told them he had shot his neighbor Warner Trotter, 41, after he allegedly saw Trotter pull out his gun.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

Soap Opera Actress Arrested in Raid

A former star of the U.K. show, EastEnders, was arrested on suspicion of an alleged "large-scale" fraud. Authorities held the actress Friday during an early morning raid on her London home, The Sun reported. A detailed description of the alleged fraud conspiracy has not been provided. Officers from the Eastern...
Fox News

Marine allegedly stabs and kills pregnant ex-wife in Hawaii

A pregnant woman was fatally stabbed by her ex-husband, who is a Marine, during an argument on a highway in Hawaii, according to police. Honolulu Police said drivers witnessed Dana Alotaibi, 27, being stabbed multiple times on Wednesday by her ex-husband on the H-3 highway. The witnesses "observed a male...
HONOLULU, HI
