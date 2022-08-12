Read full article on original website
Kellu Teague
4d ago
Nobody needs to see them, just stop with the trying to make money . We all love Vanessa and really wish you all would stop with the pictures, they are hurtful and Serve no pe
Crystal Lay Freeland
4d ago
Some people have absolutely no decency or respect. It's shocking.
ESPN
Vanessa Bryant's attorney argues photos of Kobe Bryant's remains shared 'for a laugh'
LOS ANGELES -- An institutional "culture of callousness" led Los Angeles County deputies and firefighters to shoot and share photos of the remains of Kobe Bryant and other victims of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed the Lakers star, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others, a lawyer for Bryant's widow told a jury on Wednesday.
thecomeback.com
Lawyer reveals shocking details about Kobe Bryant crash photos
The helicopter crash that led to the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter was nothing short of tragic. And the actions of Los Angeles County deputies and firefighters only made it worse, especially for Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant. Deputies and firefighters on the scene...
CBS News
Vanessa Bryant's invasion of privacy and negligence trial against LASD begins
The Lakers star's widow contends she suffered emotional distress when county sheriff's and fire personnel snapped and allegedly shared photos of the crash scene. Among the nine victims were the Bryants' 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.
‘I can’t believe I just looked at Kobe’s burnt up body, and now I’m about to eat’: L.A. firefighter on being shown Kobe’s remains
The past week has been a trying time for the family of the late Kobe Bryant. Bryant’s widow Vanessa is currently in a legal battle against Los Angeles County. Vanessa Bryant is claiming that deputies took photos of the helicopter crash scene that claimed Kobe Bryant’s life for non-investigative purposes and shared them with firefighters.
Grisly photos of Kobe Bryant's remains shared for 'gossip:' lawyers
A lawyer for Vanessa Bryant told Los Angeles jurors Wednesday that gruesome photos of her husband Kobe Bryant's remains were shared by first responders as "visual gossip" with nearly 30 people – including at a bar and in a video game chat. The basketball legend's widow is suing the...
hotnewhiphop.com
L.A. Firefighters Shared Images Of Kobe & Gianna's Bodies At An Award Ceremony
Yesterday (August 13), we reported that Deputy Doug Johnson testified in the case against Los Angeles Officials. Vanessa Bryant has sued the officers for taking and sharing photos of her loved one's dead bodies. During his testimony, Deputy Johnson claimed that he was ordered to take the images from a higher-up and didn't know whose bodies they were.
Live updates in the Kobe Bryant plane crash photos trial: LA County officials take the stand to explain how graphic crash photos were taken and shared
Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant is suing LA County for emotional distress, alleging that county officials shared graphic photos of the crash site.
Another Kobe Bryant Accident Photo Lawsuit Settles As His Wife Vanessa’s Continues To Move Forward
There have been a number of legal battles at play related to the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a 2020 helicopter crash. The late athlete's wife, Vanessa Bryant, has filed suit against the first responders who allegedly took photos of the crash site and circulated them. In addition, another individual who lost relatives due to the tragic accident is seeking legal restitution. While those cases are still ongoing, it would seem that another one has settled.
FireRescue1
Judge combines lawsuits from Vanessa Bryant, other victims' families
Both suits allege that the L.A. County sheriff's and fire departments violated the plaintiffs' 14th Amendment rights when employees shared photos of the scene — Gregory Yee. LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — A federal judge has ruled to combine similar lawsuits filed against Los Angeles County by Vanessa Bryant and an Orange County man whose wife and daughter were among nine people, including Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, killed in a January 2020 helicopter crash.
Former LA Fire Captain Walks Off Witness Stand 3 Times While Testifying During Kobe Bryant Crash Scene Trial
The lawsuit against the county of Los Angeles filed by Vanessa Bryant has finally gone to trial. At Monday’s hearing, according to CNN, a retired Los Angeles County fire captain left the witness stand several times while being questioned by Bryant’s attorney. Bryant sued the county in 2020,...
Ex-LA fire fighter says chief told him ’Take pictures, take pictures, take pictures’ at Kobe Bryant crash site
A former Los Angeles County fire fighter has said a deputy chief told him to take pictures of the scene of Kobe Bryant’s death, a report has said. Brian Jordan appeared in court on Monday when he said then-deputy fire chief Anthony Marrone instructed him to take photos of the helicopter crash that killed Bryant.The NBA star’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, claims in a court case that LA County officials wrongfully took pictures of the crash scene, which were allegedly shared with unauthorised persons, and that doing so had caused her harm.“He said, ’Take pictures, take pictures, take pictures,” Mr...
Anne Heche: Everything we know about actor’s fiery car crash in Los Angeles
Anne Heche was allegedly under the influence of cocaine at the time of the fiery car crash in Los Angeles that left her in a coma, according to a new report.An LAPD source says that the actor was not under the influence of alcohol, but had cocaine as well as fentanyl in her system, reported TMZ.Law enforcement officials secured a warrant to test Heche’s blood after she was admitted to the hospital, which means that the fentanyl could have been in her system if it was prescribed as pain medication after the accident, the report states.Heche, 53, remains unconscious...
Federal Judge Sanctions Los Angeles County for Deleting Photos of Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Site
Next month the trial for Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit against Los Angeles County is slated to begin. The widow of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is suing the county over photos taken by first responders from the police and fire departments at the site where her husband and daughter, Gianna, perished. They are accused of disseminating photos among themselves and friends and families.
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche Dead at 53 After Car Crash in Los Angeles
Anne Heche, the actress best known for her roles in the soap opera Another World and films such as Donnie Brasco, Psycho and Six Days, Seven Nights, has died at age 53, ET confirms. While the actress' heart is still beating, she is brain dead, which is the definition of...
Trial on Kobe Bryant death crash photos begins in US
A court case brought by Kobe Bryant's widow over graphic photographs taken by first responders at the site of the helicopter crash that killed him got under way in the United States on Wednesday. Vanessa Bryant's case has been combined with a similar case brought by Chris Chester, whose wife and 13-year-old daughter also died in the crash.
