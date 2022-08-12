ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments

Kellu Teague
4d ago

Nobody needs to see them, just stop with the trying to make money . We all love Vanessa and really wish you all would stop with the pictures, they are hurtful and Serve no pe

5
Crystal Lay Freeland
4d ago

Some people have absolutely no decency or respect. It's shocking.

25
102.5 The Bone

Coroner confirms actor James Caan’s cause of death

LOS ANGELES — Cardiac issues led to the death of legendary actor James Caan, according to a report released Saturday by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. According to the report, “The Godfather” actor died from a heart attack and coronary artery disease at age 82, People magazine reported, noting that Caan also suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, also known as COPD, as well as congestive heart failure.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Father of 11-month-old killed by nurse in fiery LA crash demands ‘payback’

The father of an 11-month-old infant who was among six victims of a fiery crash in Los Angeles has called for “justice” for his son.Luis Quintero, who lost his son Alonzo Quintero in the horror crash, told ABC7 ICU nurse Nicole Linton must be punished to the full extent of the law. “I want to see that justice is made. Something for her, payback for what she’s done,” Mr Quintero said. “Maybe then I can forgive her. But not now. She took my son away from me. And I will never see him.”Prosecutors allege Ms Linton caused the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Daily

‘I can’t believe I just looked at Kobe’s burnt up body, and now I’m about to eat’: L.A. firefighter on being shown Kobe’s remains

The past week has been a trying time for the family of the late Kobe Bryant. Bryant’s widow Vanessa is currently in a legal battle against Los Angeles County. Vanessa Bryant is claiming that deputies took photos of the helicopter crash scene that claimed Kobe Bryant’s life for non-investigative purposes and shared them with firefighters.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

L.A. Firefighters Shared Images Of Kobe & Gianna's Bodies At An Award Ceremony

Yesterday (August 13), we reported that Deputy Doug Johnson testified in the case against Los Angeles Officials. Vanessa Bryant has sued the officers for taking and sharing photos of her loved one's dead bodies. During his testimony, Deputy Johnson claimed that he was ordered to take the images from a higher-up and didn't know whose bodies they were.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cinemablend

Another Kobe Bryant Accident Photo Lawsuit Settles As His Wife Vanessa’s Continues To Move Forward

There have been a number of legal battles at play related to the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a 2020 helicopter crash. The late athlete's wife, Vanessa Bryant, has filed suit against the first responders who allegedly took photos of the crash site and circulated them. In addition, another individual who lost relatives due to the tragic accident is seeking legal restitution. While those cases are still ongoing, it would seem that another one has settled.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
FireRescue1

Judge combines lawsuits from Vanessa Bryant, other victims' families

Both suits allege that the L.A. County sheriff's and fire departments violated the plaintiffs' 14th Amendment rights when employees shared photos of the scene — Gregory Yee. LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — A federal judge has ruled to combine similar lawsuits filed against Los Angeles County by Vanessa Bryant and an Orange County man whose wife and daughter were among nine people, including Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, killed in a January 2020 helicopter crash.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Ex-LA fire fighter says chief told him ’Take pictures, take pictures, take pictures’ at Kobe Bryant crash site

A former Los Angeles County fire fighter has said a deputy chief told him to take pictures of the scene of Kobe Bryant’s death, a report has said. Brian Jordan appeared in court on Monday when he said then-deputy fire chief Anthony Marrone instructed him to take photos of the helicopter crash that killed Bryant.The NBA star’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, claims in a court case that LA County officials wrongfully took pictures of the crash scene, which were allegedly shared with unauthorised persons, and that doing so had caused her harm.“He said, ’Take pictures, take pictures, take pictures,” Mr...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Anne Heche: Everything we know about actor’s fiery car crash in Los Angeles

Anne Heche was allegedly under the influence of cocaine at the time of the fiery car crash in Los Angeles that left her in a coma, according to a new report.An LAPD source says that the actor was not under the influence of alcohol, but had cocaine as well as fentanyl in her system, reported TMZ.Law enforcement officials secured a warrant to test Heche’s blood after she was admitted to the hospital, which means that the fentanyl could have been in her system if it was prescribed as pain medication after the accident, the report states.Heche, 53, remains unconscious...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

Federal Judge Sanctions Los Angeles County for Deleting Photos of Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Site

Next month the trial for Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit against Los Angeles County is slated to begin. The widow of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is suing the county over photos taken by first responders from the police and fire departments at the site where her husband and daughter, Gianna, perished. They are accused of disseminating photos among themselves and friends and families.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche Dead at 53 After Car Crash in Los Angeles

Anne Heche, the actress best known for her roles in the soap opera Another World and films such as Donnie Brasco, Psycho and Six Days, Seven Nights, has died at age 53, ET confirms. While the actress' heart is still beating, she is brain dead, which is the definition of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

Trial on Kobe Bryant death crash photos begins in US

A court case brought by Kobe Bryant's widow over graphic photographs taken by first responders at the site of the helicopter crash that killed him got under way in the United States on Wednesday. Vanessa Bryant's case has been combined with a similar case brought by Chris Chester, whose wife and 13-year-old daughter also died in the crash.
LOS ANGELES, CA
