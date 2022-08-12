ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Will Zalatoris' fiancee asked him one of the biggest deal-breaker questions in golf

Will Zalatoris has dealt with his share of anguish in an otherwise impressive PGA Tour season. Among his eight top-10s are three runners-up, including at two majors—the PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Incredibly enough, he’s still searching for his first victory, and he’s going to get another shot at hoisting a trophy on Sunday in the final round FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis after shooting a five-under-par 65 on Saturday.
GOLF
Golf.com

Will Zalatoris explains why he rejected hero rock-shot in FedEx playoff

Will Zalatoris debuted a brand-new caddie this week, Joel Stock. He threw him right into the fire. Or should we say he threw him onto the rocks? That’s where Zalatoris made his most important decision of the week — with Stock’s help. And then, a few minutes later, he proved their decision correct. His prize was a $2.7 million first-place check and the first PGA Tour victory of his promising young career.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Aaron Rodgers to LIV Golf? The legendary quarterback has named his price

By now, most will know of the extraordinary amounts of money being offered to existing PGA Tour and DP World Tour players to jump ship and join the LIV Golf series. It started at the beginning of the year with the Saudi-backed organization said to have offered figures in the region of $150-200 million to the likes of Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, both now fully ensconced on the rebel tour.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Monahan
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Greg Norman
The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares Racy Outfit Photo

While Brooks Koepka is off growing the LIV Golf Tour, his wife, Jena Sims, continues to grow her social media profile. The wife of the former PGA Tour star continues to build on her following on social media. Sims, who is hoping to become a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model,...
GOLF
The Spun

Rickie Fowler Has Perfect Response To His Quintuple Bogey On No. 18

It was all good for Rickie Fowler on Saturday... and then the 18th hole happened. Fowler entered the hole in the top 20 of the leaderboard and left it tied for 60th. The five-time PGA winner somehow found a way to card a quintuple bogey to finish things off... something he couldn't help but poke fun at after the match:
GOLF
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship

If you’re looking for signs of the beefed-up rewards that come in the PGA Tour’s 2022 postseason, the FedEx St. Jude Championship is a good place to start. The tournament replaced The Northern Trust as the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs and with it comes not just a new name and venue (TPC Southwind), but a significantly larger prize money payout.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Fedex Cup#The Telegraph Sport#Sky Sports Golf#Saudi
golfmagic.com

Will Zalatoris on his emotional outburst: "I can't believe I said that..."

Will Zalatoris says he "can't believe" his outburst on the 72nd green at the FedEx St. Jude Championship en route to his maiden PGA Tour victory but he was just happy he didn't say anything worse. The 25-year-old finally claimed his first victory on the circuit after 55 starts. Of...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines

English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tony Jacklin twists the knife on Greg Norman: "Losing touch with reality"

Tony Jacklin has told talkSPORT he fears the Ryder Cup will be reduced to an "exhibition event" as he described LIV Golf's impact on professional golf as "a nightmare". Jacklin, understandably, has strong views on the developing situation in the golf world as a four-time Ryder Cup Europe captain. Speaking...
GOLF
Golf.com

Cam Smith’s delayed two-stroke penalty raises questions about timing

When Cameron Smith arrived at TPC Southwind on Sunday morning, he was two strokes off the FedEx St. Jude Championship lead. He was also the betting favorite, going off at sportsbooks at around +350 to emerge the winner come Sunday evening. Plenty was at stake — not just Smith’s FedEx Cup chances but also the fact that with a win, he would get to World No. 1 for the first time in his career.
MEMPHIS, TN
golfmagic.com

FedEx Cup Standings: How the top 70 looks heading into the BMW Championship

Will Zalatoris has vaulted to the top of the FedEx Cup standings after landing his maiden PGA Tour title at the FedEx St Jude Championship, the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Zalatoris moves from 12th to 1st in the standings and usurps four-time winner this season and World...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Cam Smith Punishment Decision

Cam Smith's punishment for the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship has been revealed. He has been penalized for two strokes for an improperly placed golf ball on Saturday. Because of that, he'll have to start the final round with a nine-under score. Golf fans aren't happy with...
GOLF
ESPN

Here are the 70 players who advanced in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs

The FedEx Cup playoffs started with 125 players. When the FedEx St. Jude Championship came to an end Sunday evening after Will Zalatoris won a three-hole playoff with Sepp Straka, only 70 players advanced to this week's BMW Championship. After that, the top 30 will qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship with a shot at the $18 million payday.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Cameron Smith PENALISED two shots after breaking the rules on PGA Tour

Cameron Smith was docked two shots from his third-round score at the FedEx St Jude Championship for a breach of Rule 14.7 on the par-3 4th hole - only it took close to 24 hours for a decision to be made. The two-stroke penalty for "improper placement of the ball"...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy