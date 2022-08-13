City eyes giving Food Bank $320K in COVID funds

Elizabeth City City Council is proposing to allocate more than $300,000 in unused funds from a state COVID-19 grant to help Food Bank of the Albemarle serve up to 1,000 more households in Pasquotank County each month.

The city received a $765,000 a Community Development Block Grant through the N.C. Department of Commerce in December 2020 to start a Coronavirus Care Collaborative Program in partnership with the Albemarle Area United Way.

The CVCC program was designed to provide Pasquotank County residents with short-term assistance with housing and/or utility payments. Those eligible are those who are low-to-moderate income and at risk of eviction or having their utilities disconnected due to COVID-19.

But City Council was told this week that only $264,000 has been spent on the short-term assistance plan to date, helping 230 households.

That leaves approximately $500,000 that hasn’t been spent. The city plans to ask state officials if $340,000 of that can be used to fund a Food Service Enhancement program at the Food Bank.

The enhancement program would allow the Food Bank to purchase a delivery van, install refrigeration units at its food pantries and purchase more chicken and ground beef.

The remaining $161,000 from the state grant would remain allocated to the CVCC.

The state COVID grant stipulates that all funds be obligated by March 2023 and spent by next June.

“We are now in a use-it-or-lose-it situation where we must find another use for our remaining funds or forfeit them to the state when our grant expires,” city Grants Administrator Jon Hawley wrote in a memo to City Council. “It is fortunate that our community’s need for CVCC assistance was not as great as expected.”

City Council unanimously approved calling for a public hearing on Aug. 22 to officially ask the state to approve an amendment to how the city spends money from the grant.

If approved by the state, Hawley said the Food Service Enhancement would fund a major expansion of the Food Bank’s meal deliveries in the city and county. It would also provide more storage for perishable food as well as expand distribution of meat, especially to households that struggle with transportation.

“This expansion is justified by the lingering health and economic impacts of COVID-19,” Hawley said.

The Food Bank is currently serving around 25% of city and county residents, many who are seniors and children.

“Food is a fundamental need that many of our citizens cannot meet on their own,” Hawley said. “Food insecurity is also a growing risk as we suffer severe inflation partially caused by the economic disruptions of COVID-19.”

If the money is received, the Food Bank would purchase a delivery van that would make regular deliveries to low income and public housing complexes in the city and county. The vehicle is expected to cost around $80,000.

Money would also be used to install refrigeration equipment at five partner food pantries in the city and county to help distribute more perishable foods. That is expected to cost around $56,000.

The biggest proposed expenditure in the Food Service Enhancement would be the purchase of almost $205,000 worth of chicken and ground beef over a six-month period. It is expected that around 48,000 pounds of meat would be bought and distributed to those in need.

Food Bank Executive Director Liz Reasoner said if the money is awarded it would allow the organization to expand its reach in the county.

“This funding would enable Food Bank of the Albemarle to provide a service never before seen in our area: delivery of food to those unable to come to a food pantry due to health conditions and financial burdens that prevent them from accessing the nutritious food they desperately need,” Reasoner said. “This pilot program will potentially serve between 900 to 1,000 households in Pasquotank County each month with an annual distribution of 160,000 to 200,000 pounds of food.”

City Council was also told that multiple local nonprofit organizations were made aware of the opportunity but only the Food Bank submitted a proposal.