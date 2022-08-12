ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County School District is looking to establish a mentoring program for its students. It's called the OC3 Mentoring Project. “The mission of this is to do exactly what our strategic plan says. To discover the person, persons, and platforms of our students," said director of student services Hayward Jean, "Giving them the opportunity to find out who they are, why they exist, and then what are we gonna do about it and allow our schools to be a place where they can practice their greatness.”

