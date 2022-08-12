Read full article on original website
Lol... I've never had to search for a parking space in Batesburg or Leesville...lies .... maybe they can start with a notification that most businesses are closed on Wednesday and many of the businesses in downtown Batesburg and Leesville only operate during limited hours ...and it has nothing to do with parking or the lack of murals ... another government money grab
IRMO, S.C. — A new beautification project in Irmo is up for discussion at Tuesday's town council meeting. The group proposing it, called the Irmo Future Growth Corporation, wants your input. The location is at the busy intersection of Royal Tower Drive and Broad River Road. The group, consisting...
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Several changes and proposed updates are coming to the Town of Lexington starting the week of August 15. Among the changes will be additional signage added to their downtown area, a park opening, and increased fees for towing by the police. Gabriel Feraci at Craft Axe...
LUGOFF, S.C. — As more people call Kershaw County home, more apartments and homes are popping up also. According to the United States Census Bureau, from April 1st, 2020 to July 1st, 2021, over 700 people moved to the area,. Kershaw County Administrator Danny Templar says, "It seems like...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Transitions Homeless Center purchased land near the Dutch Mall to expand its services. The new property will be geared to those in different categories of need, but have the same issue---they need a place to live. The new property will be an ADA accessible apartment for...
CHAPIN, S.C. — Leaders in Chapin are looking at adding a new position to its ranks - a town administrator. This would translate to a structural change and rewriting of the town's administrative ordinance. According to the South Carolina Municipal Association, shifting responsibilities is essentially what adding a town...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia is searching for volunteers to take part in a routine Bicyclist & Pedestrian Count during the month of September in an effort to make the city a safer place to walk and ride. Oftentimes pedestrians, bicyclists and transit bus riders are not...
Plans for a seven-story hotel in the Vista received the green light from the City of Columbia’s Planning Commission at its Aug. 11 meeting. The commission approved plans for construction of a combined Homewood Suites and Tru Hotel, designed by Lexington-based architect Craig Otto. The 249-room hotel will occupy an L-shaped lot at Gervais and Williams streets in the Vista. The property would include outdoor patio space with a kitchen, fire pits and seating areas, as well as a 430-space parking lot with ground-floor space for artists’ studios.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — From the Virginias, Kentucky, and the Desert Southwest there has been flooding all across the country over the past month. Here in the Midlands we have also seen flooding effecting some our communities when heavy rain has fallen. Looking back at our history we can see how often heavy rain can effect our area but also take a look at the future as well.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County School District is looking to establish a mentoring program for its students. It's called the OC3 Mentoring Project. “The mission of this is to do exactly what our strategic plan says. To discover the person, persons, and platforms of our students," said director of student services Hayward Jean, "Giving them the opportunity to find out who they are, why they exist, and then what are we gonna do about it and allow our schools to be a place where they can practice their greatness.”
CAMDEN, S.C. — The Revolutionary War took place from 1775 to 1783, when America secured independence from Great Britain. One place that was a part of that hard battle was Camden. 242 years later, a wreath and flags lay on the former battleground site. Rickie Good, the Director for...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, Columbia Public Safety Committee decided to pass a reporting ordinance for lost or stolen guns on to City Council for further discussion and possible approval at the next council meeting. Towards the beginning of the year, councilwoman Dr. Aditi Bussells began working on a...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — It's South Carolina Aviation Week, a week dedicated to inspiring more people to get involved with the industry. Fairfield County Airport is doing their part through their student discovery flight day. Two seniors from the Fairfield County school district are the lucky winners of these flights.
CAMDEN, S.C. — Camden has become a hub for large-scale murals coming up on the wall of several different businesses and inside them, and it's thanks to local artist Colt Shirley. "I lived in Camden my whole life," Shirley says. "I realized when I was probably about three years...
From the time Chris Williams was a kid growing up in Olar, a small town of less than 300 in rural South Carolina, grilling was a way of life. “Grilling was just how it was," Williams said. "I grew up in the country ... around a lot of family functions. It didn't matter the occasion ... any function pretty much in the summertime and even some of the winter ones, there was something on the grill. There was somebody on the grill.”
Hoang Ott's wait to open her business in Aiken is over. Aiken Body Contouring and Esthetics, the business Ott owns, recently held its grand opening in its new location at 861 Silver Bluff Road. Body contouring involves the use of non-invasive devices to reduce body fat. Esthetics is the care...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina State University issued a statement Monday in response to housing concerns on campus. President Alexander Conyers said a record influx of students caused a shift of upperclassmen to supplemental housing. Conyers said it is the largest class to SC State in almost 15 years.
The Columbia Police Department (CPD) has permanently closed a downtown business after it was deemed a public nuisance on Monday. Main’s Best, LLC Convenience and Grocery store at 2132 Main St. was closed down as defined by City of Columbia’s Code of Ordinances, Section 8-31 (C) (5) and South Carolina Code of Law: 15-43-10.
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — This week will be the first week of classes at South Carolina State University, but multiple students say they ran into some problems with their housing assignments. “I know people who came here from Georgia on Friday, that slept in their car throughout the weekend hoping...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Main’s Best convenience store at 2132 Main Street was permanently closed after being seen as a public nuisance on August 15, 2022. CPD, say a letter was sent to the South Carolina Department of Revenue Alcohol Licensing Division pertaining to the establishment selling alcohol. The...
Midlands area residents looking to shift their careers into a higher gear might want to consider a new job at Herlong Chevrolet Buick in Batesburg-Leesville. The family-owned and -operated dealership started in Johnston, South Carolina, in 1933 before moving to Batesburg-Leesville in 2017. “We have a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility offering...
