ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
3 News Now

2022 Pigskin Preview: Omaha Westside Warriors

OMAHA (KMTV) — Omaha Westside will have a new head coach roaming the sidelines this season. Paul Limongi takes over for the retired Brett Froendt. Limongi will now lead the Warriors after spending the last 16 seasons as the head coach of Omaha Burke. Westside has played for the...
OMAHA, NE
3 News Now

Nebraska volleyball team ranked #1 in preseason coaches' poll

LINCOLN (KMTV) — The Nebraska volleyball team is ranked #1 in the AVCA preseason poll that was released on Monday afternoon. Behind the Huskers is Texas, Wisconsin, Louisville & Minnesota to round out the Top 5. Pitt is 6th, followed by Ohio State, Washington, Georgia Tech & BYU. This...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Nebraska Football
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Football
Omaha, NE
Sports
3 News Now

Huskers head coach Frost pleased with offensive line two weeks before opener

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — With just two weeks until the Nebraska football team's season opener against Northwestern and the offensive line is definitely one of the biggest question marks for the Huskers. But following Saturday's practice, head coach Scott Frost let the compliments flow for not only that position...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pigskin#American Football#Millard South Patriots
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Scott Frost’s comments on the offensive line raises a big question

When it comes to the potential success of the Nebraska football team, most fans tend to agree that the offensive line is going to play a big part. It makes sense, considering that the offensive line has played more than its fair share of a role in the struggles the Huskers have seen in the last four or five years. That is, after all, one of the reasons that Greg Austin was fired and Donovan Raiola was hired last year.
LINCOLN, NE
ksux.com

Weekend golfer takes on the best in the city

One of the highlights of my sophomore year in high school was playing my first round of golf with my good buddy Shawn. We played after school one spring day at Cedar Hills Golf Course in Omaha. My very first tee shot crossed the street on the left and landed…in a cemetery. A decade later, the golf course we played on BECAME a cemetery. That was an omen.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
klin.com

Dr. Rick Thompson Named New President Of Nebraska Heart Hospital

CHI Health has announced that Dr. Rick Thompson is the new president of Nebraska Heart in Lincoln. He will oversee the 23 physicians and many nurses, providers and support staff at the hospital. In addition to his leadership role, Dr. Thompson will also continue caring for patients as a cardiothoracic surgeon.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska troopers cited over 300 drivers in speeding campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol wrapped up a statewide campaign that ended with over 70 speeding citations. From July 20-August 14 with other law enforcement, the Stop Speeding Before It Stops You campaign’s goal is to raise awareness of speeding and increase police presence throughout Nebraska according to the release.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

First look at Gretna Crossing Park

Family members say he needed help. 6 News investigation: Nebraska deputies seize pet rescue records. An animal rescue is in a dispute with state and local authorities over how numerous dogs have been obtained from a Nebraska breeder. 6 News update: Refugees still facing challenges in Omaha. Updated: 12 hours...
GRETNA, NE
WOWT

Eligible Nebraska families to receive P-EBT benefits this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will disburse P-EBT benefits this Tuesday. The P-EBT program assists families with children that are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and were affected by COVID-related absences in school. The program was authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Tabor Native to be Inducted into Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

(Tabor) -- Kelli James is no stranger to stardom, but she recently earned one of the highest honors in the music industry: an induction into the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. James is a native of Tabor, Iowa, and realized her aspirations to be a professional singer at...
TABOR, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy