Hudson County announces first annual 'Strides for Safety 5K'
Local runners and walkers are encouraged to take part in the first annual “Strides for Safety 5K” to be held in Lincoln Park West in Jersey City on Saturday, September 10 at 10 a.m., Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise and the Board of Commissioners have announced. Strides for...
'Community Day' with Assemblyman Sampson coming to Bayonne and Jersey City
Community Day 2022 with Assemblyman William Sampson is coming to southern Hudson County. Sampson represents the 31st Legislative District, which encompasses Bayonne and parts of Jersey City. Sampson has been holding events recently to get to know constituents, from an “Appreciation Breakfast” with seniors at the Chandelier in Bayonne in June, to a “Welcome to the Southside” party at Moore’s Lounge in Jersey City in July.
Third time's not the charm: Story Dispensary carried once more
Story Dispensary has unofficially become Hoboken’s Phil Connors from the movie “Groundhog Day,” as they were carried for the third time in a row in their prolonged quest to gain Planning Board approval for a cannabis dispensary. The controversial applicant seeking to create a retail dispensary at...
Lawsuit to stop Story Dispensary dismissed
A lawsuit against controversial cannabis applicant Story Dispensary has been dismissed by a Superior Court judge, putting a stop for the moment to any legal action against the potential Hoboken facility. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Jablonski dismissed the lawsuit without prejudice by the 51-53 14th Street Condominium Association,...
Hoboken moves forward with plans for fourth resiliency path. Hoboken announced that the city is moving forward with their plans for a new resiliency park at 800 Monroe Street, with a public planning process planned for the fall to gain community input. The 1.43 acre park is proposed by the city to withhold over half a million gallons of stormwater to mitigate flooding.
Bayonne police issue PSA on buying and selling items online
The Bayonne Police Department has issued a Public Service Announcement (PSA) regarding buying and selling items online and then meeting up in person to complete the transaction. “In this day and age, so many of us have items in our homes that we do not need and try to sell...
Amy DeGise's hit-and-run case moved to Essex County
The hit-and-run case involving Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise has been moved to Essex County. The Jersey Journal reported on Friday that DeGise’s case, in which she struck a cyclist in Jersey City in July without stopping, will be heard in the Essex County Superior Court’s Special Remand Court. A court appearance for her was originally scheduled for today before the Jersey City Municipal Court.
Over $44 million in federal funds awarded for Union City bus garage
New Jersey Transit will receive $44,677,500 in funding to renovate its Union City bus garage, allowing the agency to create a public bus terminal, house administrative services and charge and deploy battery electric buses, the Federal Transit Administration has announced. The funding will help cover the nearly $68.9 million the...
Hoboken rats, your days are numbered
The Hoboken City Council is taking aim at the city’s rat problem. The council unanimously voted (August 10, with Councilman Michael DeFusco absent) on a resolution to award a $44,000 contract for rodent control services, and introduced an ordinance requiring rat control for demolitions in the city. Paramount Exterminating...
Applications for Art House's 2022-23 INKubator Program Are Now Open
Art House Productions has announced applications for the 2022-2023 INKubator Program are now open. The INKubator program is an eight-month generative playwriting process for a select group of playwrights-in-residence in Jersey City, culminating in the annual INKubator New Play Festival, tentatively scheduled for May 5-7, 2023. The 2022-2023 INK Cohort will meet as a group and in-person monthly from October to May alongside program director Alex Tobey to share new pages, receive feedback, and develop the first draft of a brand new play.
Weichert, Realtors' Hoboken Office and Top Associates Recognized for Sales Achievements in July
Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Hoboken office and two top-producing sales associates were recognized for outstanding sales performance at the regional level in July. The Hoboken office, which is managed by Joe Greco, had the highest dollar volume and the highest dollar volume from...
Special Bayonne Planning Board meeting slated for Aug. 22
The Bayonne Planning Board has scheduled applications for a residential redevelopment and a industrial redevelopment for a special meeting in August. The board voted to do so at the request of redevelopers at the August 9 regular meeting of the board. At the top of the meeting, the board voted for Commissioner George Becker to fill the role of secretary, left vacant by former Commissioner and former City Council President Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski.
JCMC honors summer interns
On Friday, August 12, 2022, Jersey City Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, held its annual Summer Internship awards ceremony and luncheon with a team of 28 college and high school students who worked and were mentored for six weeks at the hospital. Michael Prilutsky, President and CEO of Jersey...
CarePoint Health Opens The Dr. Hemant Shah Research Center at Christ Hospital
CarePoint Health System held a ribbon cutting ceremony on August 10 for the opening of the new “Dr. Hemant Shah Research Center” at Christ Hospital — named after Dr. Hemant Shah, an Attending Physician at the hospital, community leader and philanthropist. The naming of the research center...
Vigil and walk in Braddock Park to recognize overdose awareness
The Hudson and Bergen County Prosecutor’s Offices will host a Candlelight Vigil and Memorial Walk in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Month on Wednesday, August 17, Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. The event is being organized in conjunction with the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office’s Operation Helping Hand in an...
Something is not right at the Weehawken Pool
I saw your story about the pool in Weehawken! So not fair! A friend of mine from Weehawken tells me that although Weehawken had said the pool is for residents only, they have RENTED it out to the Rutherford Swim Team. How is that fair? We couldn’t use it, but they can make money off of it?
Alaura Lovelight filming new television show in Bayonne
Alaura Lovelight, a hit R&B recording artist and Bayonne resident leading the “You Matter Movement,” is filming her new television show in the city. “Funny enough, never really had I intended on having a talk show,” Lovelight told the Bayonne Community News. However, it was an idea that had crossed her mind before.
Jersey City man sentenced to prison for shooting death of Bayonne man
Hudson County Judge Angelo Servidio has sentenced a 24-year-old Jersey City man to 30 years in New Jersey State Prison for his role in the shooting death of 23-year-old Bayonne man on September 4, 2018. Following a four week trial, James Crawford of Jersey City was convicted by a jury...
Secaucus-based pharma company exec gave false statements to FDA
A French national and executive of a Secaucus-based pharmaceutical company has admitted making false statements to gain control of the rights to sell a weight-loss drug in the United States, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Alain Bouaziz, a 69-year-old and a French citizen and resident of the United...
Saint Peter's University sues to stop potential cannabis location
A Jersey City university’s opposition to a potential nearby cannabis dispensary and lounge has prompted litigation, and the university is suing the applicants and the city’s Planning Board over their vote of approval. Saint Peter’s University filed a lawsuit in Hudson County Superior Court on August 4 against...
