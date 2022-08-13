ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secaucus, NJ

Hudson Reporter

‘Community Day’ with Assemblyman Sampson coming to Bayonne and Jersey City

Community Day 2022 with Assemblyman William Sampson is coming to southern Hudson County. Sampson represents the 31st Legislative District, which encompasses Bayonne and parts of Jersey City. Sampson has been holding events recently to get to know constituents, from an “Appreciation Breakfast” with seniors at the Chandelier in Bayonne in June, to a “Welcome to the Southside” party at Moore’s Lounge in Jersey City in July.
Hudson Reporter

Lawsuit to stop Story Dispensary dismissed

A lawsuit against controversial cannabis applicant Story Dispensary has been dismissed by a Superior Court judge, putting a stop for the moment to any legal action against the potential Hoboken facility. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Jablonski dismissed the lawsuit without prejudice by the 51-53 14th Street Condominium Association,...
Hudson Reporter

HUDSON REPORTER BRIEFS

Hoboken moves forward with plans for fourth resiliency path. Hoboken announced that the city is moving forward with their plans for a new resiliency park at 800 Monroe Street, with a public planning process planned for the fall to gain community input. The 1.43 acre park is proposed by the city to withhold over half a million gallons of stormwater to mitigate flooding.
Hudson Reporter

Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run case moved to Essex County

The hit-and-run case involving Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise has been moved to Essex County. The Jersey Journal reported on Friday that DeGise’s case, in which she struck a cyclist in Jersey City in July without stopping, will be heard in the Essex County Superior Court’s Special Remand Court. A court appearance for her was originally scheduled for today before the Jersey City Municipal Court.
Hudson Reporter

Hoboken rats, your days are numbered

The Hoboken City Council is taking aim at the city’s rat problem. The council unanimously voted (August 10, with Councilman Michael DeFusco absent) on a resolution to award a $44,000 contract for rodent control services, and introduced an ordinance requiring rat control for demolitions in the city. Paramount Exterminating...
Hudson Reporter

Applications for Art House’s 2022-23 INKubator Program Are Now Open

Art House Productions has announced applications for the 2022-2023 INKubator Program are now open. The INKubator program is an eight-month generative playwriting process for a select group of playwrights-in-residence in Jersey City, culminating in the annual INKubator New Play Festival, tentatively scheduled for May 5-7, 2023. The 2022-2023 INK Cohort will meet as a group and in-person monthly from October to May alongside program director Alex Tobey to share new pages, receive feedback, and develop the first draft of a brand new play.
Hudson Reporter

Special Bayonne Planning Board meeting slated for Aug. 22

The Bayonne Planning Board has scheduled applications for a residential redevelopment and a industrial redevelopment for a special meeting in August. The board voted to do so at the request of redevelopers at the August 9 regular meeting of the board. At the top of the meeting, the board voted for Commissioner George Becker to fill the role of secretary, left vacant by former Commissioner and former City Council President Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski.
Hudson Reporter

JCMC honors summer interns

On Friday, August 12, 2022, Jersey City Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, held its annual Summer Internship awards ceremony and luncheon with a team of 28 college and high school students who worked and were mentored for six weeks at the hospital. Michael Prilutsky, President and CEO of Jersey...
Hudson Reporter

Something is not right at the Weehawken Pool

I saw your story about the pool in Weehawken! So not fair! A friend of mine from Weehawken tells me that although Weehawken had said the pool is for residents only, they have RENTED it out to the Rutherford Swim Team. How is that fair? We couldn’t use it, but they can make money off of it?
Hudson Reporter

Alaura Lovelight filming new television show in Bayonne

Alaura Lovelight, a hit R&B recording artist and Bayonne resident leading the “You Matter Movement,” is filming her new television show in the city. “Funny enough, never really had I intended on having a talk show,” Lovelight told the Bayonne Community News. However, it was an idea that had crossed her mind before.
