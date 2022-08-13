ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Cadaver Dans Perform at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022

Cadaver Dans are back from the undead for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. We caught Cadaver Dans serenading the crowd from above the Country Bears meet and greet below. The quartet returns in Magic Kingdom. They kicked off with “Let Me Wahoo,” followed by “Tumbling Tumbleweeds,” “Ghost Riders in the...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New The Haunted Mansion Dress by The Dress Shop at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The Haunted Mansion’s at-large medium, Madame Leota, certainly calls in the spirits on this new dress now available at Walt Disney World. The black dress, from The Dress Shop, features Madame Leota alongside other iconography inspired...
APPAREL
WDW News Today

An In-Depth Review of Hook’s Barbery Aboard the Disney Wish

Say what you want about Captain Hook, but the man was well groomed. His mustache was always on point, and his randomly appearing 5 o’clock shadow was always dealt with quickly and professionally. Aboard the Disney Wish, you can learn his grooming tricks and skincare routine in a salon inspired by his private quarters aboard the Jolly Roger, Hook’s Barbery. Perhaps a youth spent hearing about the exploits of Barbary pirates inspired him to pursue two parallel careers, and nobody had the heart to point out the spelling differences. At any rate, Hook’s Barbery is a jewel aboard the Disney Wish, and we went there for the full experience. Beards, barbers, and secret bar, this small enclave has it all, even if its logistics are a bit tricky.
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

Man States He Was Punched By Young Boys After Telling Them He Has Brain Cancer, Others Say He Assaulted A Minor at Toy Story Mania Ride in Walt Disney World

Toy Story Mania is the scene of the latest Walt Disney World fight breaking out between strangers this summer. Ramon Aponte Jr., a 41-year-old from Clifton, New Jersey, told Disney employees he had been assaulted and asked them to contact law enforcement on July 8. When the sheriff’s deputy arrived,...
CLIFTON, NJ
WDW News Today

Scaffolding Comes Down Around Lighthouse at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

A welcome sight was found along the shores of Crescent Lake today, as scaffolding is coming down around the lighthouse at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, signaling the end of its refurbishment. The scaffolding went up nearly a month ago around the structure. With the removal, we can see that...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

You Can Match With She-Hulk on Tinder in Promotion for New Disney+ Series

If you’ve ever wanted to match with a Marvel super hero, now’s your chance. In promotion for the new Disney+ series, She-Hulk now has a Tinder profile. Twitter user @jozopath shared screenshots of the profile and message received after a match. She-Hulk’s profile reads, “I know what you’re...
YOGA
WDW News Today

First Look at EPCOT 40th Anniversary Logo and Merchandise Coming Soon

We got a first look at the EPCOT 40th Anniversary celebration logo and merchandise, including some items exclusive to Walt Disney Imagineering!. For the “One Family” Pin Celebration at EPCOT, guests were able to get an up-close look at both the new logo for the EPCOT 40th Anniversary celebration on new pins. Disney Pins Blog shared a look at the collection.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Disneyland Magic Key Renewals Opening This Week, All Passes Now Have Blockout Dates

Disneyland Resort will allow renewals for Magic Key passes starting August 18. The Dream Key will not be available and has been replaced by the Inspire pass. All Magic Key passes now have blockout dates, including the top-tier Inspire Key (blocked out between December 21 and January 1). See the full blockout date calendar for each pass tier here. Compare the tier benefits below.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Figment Necklace Arrives at EPCOT

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. For nearly four decades, Figment has represented the spirit of EPCOT and enchanted generations of guests. Now, this beloved dragon is featured on a new necklace available at Walt Disney World. Figment Necklace – $24.99. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WDW News Today

Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Dumbo The Flying Elephant Series Debuts Next Month

Series 8 from Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction features Dumbo The Flying Elephant to be released on shopDisney and in the parks. Each series features a Loungefly mini backpack, collectable limited pin, ear band, collector key, and Mickey plush based on the month’s featured attraction. The items are mainly blue and red with yellow and silver accents.
SHOPPING
WDW News Today

Disney Skyliner Closing for Refurbishment in January 2023 at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World announced today that all lines of the Disney Skyliner will be closing for routine refurbishment from January 22-29, 2023. Bus transportation will be available between all resorts and theme parks during that time. January is a typical time for routine refurbishments on the Skyliner, but usually some...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Full House, Scare Zone, and Show Lineup Announced for Halloween Horror Nights 31 at Universal Orlando Resort

The full lineup for Halloween Horror Nights 31 has been released, including 10 houses, 2 shows, and 5 scare zones at Universal Orlando Resort. Prepare to enter the macabre mind of The Weeknd in this haunted house as he stalks your squad through the surreal nightmare of his After Hours music. A slasher carving a smile at an otherworldly rave. Bandaged maniacs performing extreme plastic surgery. A grotesque mannequin masquerade. His nightmare is now yours.
ORLANDO, FL

