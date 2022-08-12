Read full article on original website
Author Salman Rushdie continues to recover in Erie hospital
Author Salman Rushdie continues to recover from what his son calls “life changing injuries.”. Rushdie remains hospitalized at UPMC Hamot in Erie after being stabbed multiple times at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York. Authorities say 24-year-old Hadi Matar from New Jersey is behind the pre-planned ambush, stabbing...
Boroughs search for answers following closure of Raccoon Refuse
On Monday, Raccoon Refuse notified several municipalities that they are closed. One of those communities was Linesville where Borough employees have been picking up trash on Tuesday afternoon. The borough is taking trash clean up into their own hands. They held an emergency meeting about the garbage pickup to look...
Local business celebrates 814 Day in Erie
Suspect who attacked Salman Rushdie pleads not guilty. Youth Leadership Institute of Erie organizes discussion …. Mitchell Tenpenny rocks out at the Rock and Rescue …. Pennsylvania State Police statement on mass casualty …. Suspect in custody after Country Fair burglary. Mastriano makes campaign stop in Indiana County. ‘ALL ABOARD!’...
Click here for the Tuesday Night Forecast
Upper low pressure in Pennsylvania will continue to meander in the region through Thursday, keeping the threat of some scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm through the period. Building ridge will increase the heat and humidity for the end of the week. Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio & Tom Atkins, 11:30 PM...
Linesville holds emergency meeting concerning trash pickup
On Aug. 15, Raccoon Refuse notified several municipalities that they are closed. One of those communities is Linesville, where borough employees have been picking up trash on Tuesday afternoon. We have been keeping up with the story and took a visit to Linesville for the latest. In Linesville, the borough...
City of Erie preparing for the return of CelebrateErie
A downtown Erie festival returns to State Street this weekend following a two-year hiatus. Here is more about CelebrateErie and the security measures that are being put in place. Erie Police have been preparing for this event for months. City leaders say this will be a fun and safe weekend.
PennWest Edinboro welcomes first class of students under new name
PennWest Edinboro is welcoming students back this week with the first class under its new name. Here is more on what students can expect this weekend. Students will get a taste of some old traditions at Edinboro while seeing some new events that are happening this weekend as the first incoming class under the university’s new name.
Blues for Shoes kicks off with local musicians
Several local bands and musicians got together to raise money for school supplies for students. Blues for Shoes is held every year right before school starts. Following the fundraiser, at Big Bar, an event is held at Odessa’s Place where the school supplies are given away for free. “I...
