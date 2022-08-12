ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coladaily.com

Local business shut down by Columbia Police Department

The Columbia Police Department (CPD) has permanently closed a downtown business after it was deemed a public nuisance on Monday. Main’s Best, LLC Convenience and Grocery store at 2132 Main St. was closed down as defined by City of Columbia’s Code of Ordinances, Section 8-31 (C) (5) and South Carolina Code of Law: 15-43-10.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Columbia public safety leaders discuss gun safety, recovery plans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — In Columbia, roughly 800 guns are recovered each year most of them being stolen and unreported, according to Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook. This issue was a topic of discussion during Tuesday's Columbia Public Safety Meeting, as leaders continue to work to curb issues of violence within the city.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Main St. business deemed public nuisance, shut down by police

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department is shutting down a downtown business after it was deemed a public nuisance. According to a department spokesperson, Main’s Best, a convenience store on Main St. was closed permanently on Monday. Describing the store as a “drain on public resources”, police...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
West Columbia, SC
City
Columbia, SC
wach.com

Owner says his business was wrongly shut down by Columbia Police

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — A business owner is fighting back after Columbia police shut down his business and called it a nuisance after receiving almost 200 calls to the store. “We had initiated an investigation on them last year just because of the volume of calls for service,”...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Irmo leaders proposing railcar beautification project

IRMO, S.C. — A new beautification project in Irmo is up for discussion at Tuesday's town council meeting. The group proposing it, called the Irmo Future Growth Corporation, wants your input. The location is at the busy intersection of Royal Tower Drive and Broad River Road. The group, consisting...
IRMO, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Statistics#Crime Rates#West Columbia Police
News19 WLTX

Looking back: 242 years since the loss at Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. — The Revolutionary War took place from 1775 to 1783, when America secured independence from Great Britain. One place that was a part of that hard battle was Camden. 242 years later, a wreath and flags lay on the former battleground site. Rickie Good, the Director for...
CAMDEN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Four arrested after stolen vehicle chase through SC Highway 121

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry County deputies say four suspects have been arrested after a chase in a stolen vehicle overnight. Whitmire Police were chasing the suspects who were in a stolen car from Union County on South Carolina Highway 121. The chase led to an area between...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Suspects in custody after chase in Newberry County

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Four suspects were taken into custody Tuesday morning after running from Newberry County deputies. The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said the Whitmire Police Department was chasing four suspects in a stolen car from Union County to an area between US 176 and I-26 where the suspects ran into the woods.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
abccolumbia.com

One dead, another injured in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) -One man is dead and another is injured following a Tuesday morning shooting in Lexington. Police say they responded to a home invasion on Widgeon Dr. around 5am. When officers arrived they say they found the victims. A woman and several children who were in the...
LEXINGTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Murdaugh attorney moves to compel state to turn over evidence in murder case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Alex Murdaugh's attorney Dick Harpootlian has scheduled a press conference Wednesday to discuss a recent motion to obtain the state's discovery materials in his murder trial. The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17. It will be held outside Harpootlian's office...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Sumter Woman, Georgia Man, charged with Firearm Crimes

FLORENCE, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter woman and a Georgia man faces federal charges after officials suspect them of dealing firearms illegally. According to the US Attorney's Office in South Carolina, Sumter resident Daeja Hodge,25, and Georgia resident Kelsey McCallum, 29, are facing charges related to conspiracy, making false statements on firearms purchase forms, and aiding and abetting.
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy