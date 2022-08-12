Read full article on original website
Columbia looks at requiring citizens to report lost or stolen guns
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, Columbia Public Safety Committee decided to pass a reporting ordinance for lost or stolen guns on to City Council for further discussion and possible approval at the next council meeting. Towards the beginning of the year, councilwoman Dr. Aditi Bussells began working on a...
coladaily.com
Local business shut down by Columbia Police Department
The Columbia Police Department (CPD) has permanently closed a downtown business after it was deemed a public nuisance on Monday. Main’s Best, LLC Convenience and Grocery store at 2132 Main St. was closed down as defined by City of Columbia’s Code of Ordinances, Section 8-31 (C) (5) and South Carolina Code of Law: 15-43-10.
wach.com
Columbia public safety leaders discuss gun safety, recovery plans
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — In Columbia, roughly 800 guns are recovered each year most of them being stolen and unreported, according to Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook. This issue was a topic of discussion during Tuesday's Columbia Public Safety Meeting, as leaders continue to work to curb issues of violence within the city.
abccolumbia.com
Main St. business deemed public nuisance, shut down by police
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department is shutting down a downtown business after it was deemed a public nuisance. According to a department spokesperson, Main’s Best, a convenience store on Main St. was closed permanently on Monday. Describing the store as a “drain on public resources”, police...
wach.com
Owner says his business was wrongly shut down by Columbia Police
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — A business owner is fighting back after Columbia police shut down his business and called it a nuisance after receiving almost 200 calls to the store. “We had initiated an investigation on them last year just because of the volume of calls for service,”...
Irmo leaders proposing railcar beautification project
IRMO, S.C. — A new beautification project in Irmo is up for discussion at Tuesday's town council meeting. The group proposing it, called the Irmo Future Growth Corporation, wants your input. The location is at the busy intersection of Royal Tower Drive and Broad River Road. The group, consisting...
Colorado man dead after breaking into sister’s house in Lexington, South Carolina
One man is dead after breaking into his sister and brother-in-law's home.
The Post and Courier
Columbia-area students return to school facing more safety measures, fewer teachers
COLUMBIA — School districts across the Columbia area are working to beef up safety and security and address increasing teacher vacancies as they start the 2022-2023 academic year. Lexington-Richland School District Five has added metal detectors, door sensors and school resource officers for the school year, which began Aug....
Looking back: 242 years since the loss at Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — The Revolutionary War took place from 1775 to 1783, when America secured independence from Great Britain. One place that was a part of that hard battle was Camden. 242 years later, a wreath and flags lay on the former battleground site. Rickie Good, the Director for...
abccolumbia.com
Four arrested after stolen vehicle chase through SC Highway 121
NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry County deputies say four suspects have been arrested after a chase in a stolen vehicle overnight. Whitmire Police were chasing the suspects who were in a stolen car from Union County on South Carolina Highway 121. The chase led to an area between...
WIS-TV
Suspects in custody after chase in Newberry County
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Four suspects were taken into custody Tuesday morning after running from Newberry County deputies. The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said the Whitmire Police Department was chasing four suspects in a stolen car from Union County to an area between US 176 and I-26 where the suspects ran into the woods.
Transitions to expand services for elderly, disabled with new property
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Transitions Homeless Center purchased land near the Dutch Mall to expand its services. The new property will be geared to those in different categories of need, but have the same issue---they need a place to live. The new property will be an ADA accessible apartment for...
New signs, an improved park, and a fee increase in Town of Lexington
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Several changes and proposed updates are coming to the Town of Lexington starting the week of August 15. Among the changes will be additional signage added to their downtown area, a park opening, and increased fees for towing by the police. Gabriel Feraci at Craft Axe...
How Midlands companies can get industry-specific safety training during OSHA's Safe + Sound Week
COLUMBIA, S.C. — This week is the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)’s Safe + Sound Week. The virtual event is happening across the nation this week and there are 61 companies participating in South Carolina so far. Pyramid Contracting is one of the businesses here in the...
wach.com
Cayce police trained Lexington Two staff about how to respond to an active threat
CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — The Cayce Police Department spent the past week training officials with Lexington School District Two to deal with an active threat scenario. MORE STORES LIKE THIS / Bond set at $500K for suspect accused of stabbing, killing man at restaurant. Cayce Police Lieutenant Jacob Harlow...
abccolumbia.com
One dead, another injured in Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) -One man is dead and another is injured following a Tuesday morning shooting in Lexington. Police say they responded to a home invasion on Widgeon Dr. around 5am. When officers arrived they say they found the victims. A woman and several children who were in the...
abcnews4.com
Murdaugh attorney moves to compel state to turn over evidence in murder case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Alex Murdaugh's attorney Dick Harpootlian has scheduled a press conference Wednesday to discuss a recent motion to obtain the state's discovery materials in his murder trial. The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17. It will be held outside Harpootlian's office...
Parent calls apartments 'bait-and-switch' as students arrive to 'filthy' conditions
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a tale of two experiences on Sunday as the University of South Carolina held its official move-in day on campus. At the university, there was excitement from families moving students into the dorms. "This is our second one here," Lakeyah Jones, a parent, said....
wach.com
Sumter Woman, Georgia Man, charged with Firearm Crimes
FLORENCE, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter woman and a Georgia man faces federal charges after officials suspect them of dealing firearms illegally. According to the US Attorney's Office in South Carolina, Sumter resident Daeja Hodge,25, and Georgia resident Kelsey McCallum, 29, are facing charges related to conspiracy, making false statements on firearms purchase forms, and aiding and abetting.
The Post and Courier
Columbia could be getting a new homeless shelter — and it has divided City Council
COLUMBIA — Transitions Homeless Center is planning to open a new facility for elderly people. Transitions CEO Craig Currey confirmed the largest homeless services organization in the Midlands will expand but said he couldn’t provide any more information Aug. 15, including when the new space will open. Columbia...
News19 WLTX
