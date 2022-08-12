ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

York Man Shot 'Missing' Man Dead, Dumping Body In Lancaster County: Police

Nearly five months after a reportedly missing Pennsylvania man was found dead, police believe they've found his killer. Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez, 31, of West York, was found dead on Holtwood Road/Route 372 in the area on the Norman Wood Bridge in Martic Township on Saturday, March. 19, around 8:15 a.m., Pennsylvania state police Troop Kevin Kochka stated in a release six days after he was reported as missing.
PennLive.com

Florida man killed in I-81 crash

Officials released some information on Tuesday related to a fatal tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 on Sunday. A 56-year-old man from Florida was killed in the crash, according to Dauphin County officials. The cause of death was due to smoke inhalation and thermal burns, according to Brett Hambright. He said...
PennLive.com

1 dead after I-81 crash in Dauphin County: state police

A tractor-trailer crash killed one person on Interstate 81 Sunday afternoon near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania State Police said. Trooper Megan Frazer said I-81 north shut down around 2:35 p.m. after a tractor-trailer crashed between exit 67 to Cameron Street in Harrisburg, and exit 69 to Progress Avenue in Susquehanna Township. One...
PennLive.com

Motorcyclist killed in central Pa. collision with pickup truck

A 43-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a Sunday night crash on a Lancaster County road, the coroner’s office said. Tyrone Gardner, 44, of Coatesville, Chester County, was driving a motorcycle that collided with a pickup truck around 10:30 p.m. on Lincoln Highway East at Route 30 in East Lampeter Township, according to the coroner’s office.
PennLive.com

Man injured in Harrisburg shooting: police

A man was injured in a shooting on Monday evening in Harrisburg, according to police. The shooting took place in the 2100 block of Penn Street just prior to 11 p.m. and the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Harrisburg police Lt. Kyle Gautsch.
FOX 43

Missing 19-year-old Chambersburg woman is safe, police say

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Update, 8/16: Chambersburg Police say Zoe Mackellar has returned home safely and is no longer considered missing. The Chambersburg Police Department is searching for Zoe Mackellar, a 19-year-old woman who was last seen with a person named Cyncere Niamari Brown on Aug. 15. Mackellar is described...
NorthcentralPA.com

Police say minor intentionally set barn on fire in Snyder County

McClure, Pa. — Police say a minor in Snyder County intentionally set a barn on fire that caused $10,000 of damage. A call went out shortly before 10:30 p.m. Aug. 2 for a barn fire at 1021 Fairview Road in West Beaver Township. Bennerville Fire Company was dispatched to the scene. State police at Selinsgrove say they investigated and found a 14-year-old minor had set the fire. No injuries were reported. A written allegation has been filed at the Snyder County Courthouse, police say.
WGAL

Man wounded in Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A man was shot Monday night in Harrisburg. Officers said they were called around 11 p.m. to the 2100 block of Penn Street and found the victim. He was taken to a hospital and was last known to be in stable condition, police said. Investigators believe...
WGAL

Coroner called to crash and fire on I81 in Dauphin County

Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed the driver of the 18- wheeler, an adult male - was killed –police believe he was the only person in the truck at the time of accident – which happened near the -I-81 overpass at the Cameron Street exit. Only one vehicle was...
