McClure, Pa. — Police say a minor in Snyder County intentionally set a barn on fire that caused $10,000 of damage. A call went out shortly before 10:30 p.m. Aug. 2 for a barn fire at 1021 Fairview Road in West Beaver Township. Bennerville Fire Company was dispatched to the scene. State police at Selinsgrove say they investigated and found a 14-year-old minor had set the fire. No injuries were reported. A written allegation has been filed at the Snyder County Courthouse, police say.

SNYDER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO