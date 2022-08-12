Read full article on original website
Bicyclist killed following early morning crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — A bicyclist died following a crash with a vehicle in Lancaster County early Saturday, Aug. 13, according to police. Brian Kozera, 44, was wearing a bicycle helmet at the time of the incident, but succumbed to his injuries sustained from the crash. The crash occurred on...
York Man Shot 'Missing' Man Dead, Dumping Body In Lancaster County: Police
Nearly five months after a reportedly missing Pennsylvania man was found dead, police believe they've found his killer. Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez, 31, of West York, was found dead on Holtwood Road/Route 372 in the area on the Norman Wood Bridge in Martic Township on Saturday, March. 19, around 8:15 a.m., Pennsylvania state police Troop Kevin Kochka stated in a release six days after he was reported as missing.
Man charged for York City homicide after body found in Lancaster County
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has been charged in connection to a March homicide in York. Carlos Omar Rivera-Rivera was charged with homicide for the death of Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez on March 13, 2022, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Troopers say Bermudez-Melendez was killed in York City and his...
Man charged in shooting death of central Pa. resident who’d been reported missing
A 24-year-old York man has been charged with homicide, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Carlos Omar Rivera-Rivera was charged with homicide in the death of Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez, a 31-year-old man, who was reported missing in March before his body was found in another county days later, according to police. “Through...
Florida man killed in I-81 crash
Officials released some information on Tuesday related to a fatal tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 on Sunday. A 56-year-old man from Florida was killed in the crash, according to Dauphin County officials. The cause of death was due to smoke inhalation and thermal burns, according to Brett Hambright. He said...
1 dead after I-81 crash in Dauphin County: state police
A tractor-trailer crash killed one person on Interstate 81 Sunday afternoon near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania State Police said. Trooper Megan Frazer said I-81 north shut down around 2:35 p.m. after a tractor-trailer crashed between exit 67 to Cameron Street in Harrisburg, and exit 69 to Progress Avenue in Susquehanna Township. One...
Arrest made in connection to homicide of missing Lancaster County man
LANCASTER, Pa. — A man has been charged with the murder of Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez, which occurred on March 13 of this year, according to police. Carlos Omar Rivera-Rivera II, 24, has been charged with criminal homicide, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse. Through an...
Truck driver killed in fiery crash on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A truck driver was killed in a fiery crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County. The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-81 near the overpass at the Cameron Street exit. The crash only involved the tractor-trailer, which left...
Motorcyclist killed in central Pa. collision with pickup truck
A 43-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a Sunday night crash on a Lancaster County road, the coroner’s office said. Tyrone Gardner, 44, of Coatesville, Chester County, was driving a motorcycle that collided with a pickup truck around 10:30 p.m. on Lincoln Highway East at Route 30 in East Lampeter Township, according to the coroner’s office.
Man injured in Harrisburg shooting: police
A man was injured in a shooting on Monday evening in Harrisburg, according to police. The shooting took place in the 2100 block of Penn Street just prior to 11 p.m. and the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Harrisburg police Lt. Kyle Gautsch.
Missing 19-year-old Chambersburg woman is safe, police say
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Update, 8/16: Chambersburg Police say Zoe Mackellar has returned home safely and is no longer considered missing. The Chambersburg Police Department is searching for Zoe Mackellar, a 19-year-old woman who was last seen with a person named Cyncere Niamari Brown on Aug. 15. Mackellar is described...
Off-duty Cumberland County police officer charged in crash that killed man
An off-duty police officer is facing charges in an April crash that killed a man along Interstate 81. The Dauphin County district attorney said East Pennsboro Township police officer Keith Morris will face three summary offenses, including violations of careless driving resulting in death as well as the state's move over law.
Driver, 75, pleads guilty in 2021 crash that killed school board member in Cumberland County
A 75-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to careless driving in a fatal crash last year that killed a member of the South Middletown School Board who was riding her bike with her husband. Patricia Fickett, of Boiling Springs, also pleaded guilty to a citation of failing to safely pass a...
Harrisburg man pleads guilty to shooting six times at Cumberland County pool
A Harrisburg man pleaded guilty to one count of attempted homicide for a shooting that took place at the Camp Hill pool, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday. Edwin Ruben Sosa Jimenez’s conviction stems from the June 2021 shooting at Camp Hill’s Christian Seibert Memorial Park pool,...
Police say minor intentionally set barn on fire in Snyder County
McClure, Pa. — Police say a minor in Snyder County intentionally set a barn on fire that caused $10,000 of damage. A call went out shortly before 10:30 p.m. Aug. 2 for a barn fire at 1021 Fairview Road in West Beaver Township. Bennerville Fire Company was dispatched to the scene. State police at Selinsgrove say they investigated and found a 14-year-old minor had set the fire. No injuries were reported. A written allegation has been filed at the Snyder County Courthouse, police say.
Man wounded in Harrisburg shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A man was shot Monday night in Harrisburg. Officers said they were called around 11 p.m. to the 2100 block of Penn Street and found the victim. He was taken to a hospital and was last known to be in stable condition, police said. Investigators believe...
Coroner called to crash and fire on I81 in Dauphin County
Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed the driver of the 18- wheeler, an adult male - was killed –police believe he was the only person in the truck at the time of accident – which happened near the -I-81 overpass at the Cameron Street exit. Only one vehicle was...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 462 in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, on Sunday night. The crash, which involved the motorcycle and a pickup truck, happened around 10:10 p.m. on Route 462 between the exits for Route 30 and the Strasburg Pike. The...
Older woman assaulted near Cumberland County park, police say
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An older woman was assaulted while walking near a Cumberland County park, according to Upper Allen Township police. Police said the woman was walking in the area of Spring Run Park around 8:45 p.m. Sunday when she was hit in the head by a rock or a similar object.
Second fire in eight days being investigated as possible arson in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A second fire in the past eight days is being investigated as arson in Cumberland County. The fire happened in a vacant building near the intersection of South Enola Drive and East Manor Avenue. The Cumberland County public information office said there were no utilities...
