Minneapolis, MN

Buccaneers suffer injury due to poor coaching decision

As much as we all hoped that the Buccaneers would escape the first preseason game without suffering another injury, that seems to be too much to hope for. The foul injury luck continues for the Buccaneers. Everyone should quickly be able to see why the starters are usually held out of most of these games.
Aaron Rodgers stops with praise of young Packers WRs, demands better

Aaron Rodgers has had plenty of good things to say about the Packers young wide receivers but he finally had to play the tough love role with them. Packers fans certainly aren’t accustomed to back-to-back NFL MVP and future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers heaping praise on rookies but that’s exactly what the quarterback has done throughout most of the offseason, particularly in regards to fan-favorite Romeo Doubs.
Podcast: Chiefs roster cuts and Danny Shelton

The Kansas City Chiefs made their first five roster cuts to get down to 85 by the NFL’s deadline on Tuesday. With the preseason well underway, there’s plenty for Kansas City Chiefs fans to talk about, which means we have another loaded episode of the Arrowhead Addict podcast for listeners/viewers.
