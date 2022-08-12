Read full article on original website
Kait 8
1 dead following Highway 63 crash
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Ravenden Police Chief John Keding confirmed a person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash happened sometime before 7 a.m. one mile northwest of State Highway 90 just west of Ravenden in Sharp County. Around...
Kait 8
Farmers deal with theft after difficult summer season
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With theft and hotter temperatures plaguing many northeast Arkansas farmers, it’s been a difficult summer. A social media post on the evening of Monday, Aug. 16, shared that a truck had been stolen in Lawrence County. In Craighead County, reports of theft on farm property...
Kait 8
Downtown house fire under investigation
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple agencies responded to a Tuesday night house fire. Jonesboro police confirmed that fire crews and police were on the scene of a Main Street house fire on Aug. 16. Region 8 Reporter Jace Passmore was on the scene and said the fire has been contained...
Kait 8
Law enforcement to be active in Lawrence County roadwork
RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement in Lawrence County said they would be out and about watching motorists in road work occurring in the county. Last week, we told you ArDOT would perform roadwork on Highway 63 Spring River Bridge near Ravenden. Ravenden Police Chief John Keding said drivers need...
Kait 8
New way to ride around Jonesboro coming soon
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Public transportation in Jonesboro is going to have a new style, as the city will be introducing five hybrid trolleys into their JET transportation fleet. The low-emission trolleys were made possible by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Mayor Harold Copenhaver said this...
KTLO
2024 solar eclipse expected to be big business in Twin Lakes Area
(Path of totality for the 2024 solar eclipse) An event that is just under two years away is already drawing interest from officials in the Twin Lakes Area. A solar eclipse will occur April 8, 2024 and the path of totality, or where the moon completely covers the sun meaning nearly total darkness, includes a big area of north central Arkansas and a part of southern Missouri. All of Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Stone and Searcy counties in Arkansas and Howell County in Missouri are in the path of totality. Most of Marion and parts of Boone and Newton counties in Arkansas and about half of Ozark and a small part of Douglas counties in Missouri are in the path.
Kait 8
Anti-theft device thwarts ATV thieves
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An anti-theft device helped Mississippi County deputies catch two thieves in an unintended way. According to a news release, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, Sgt. Glen Teeter got word from the Gosnell Police Department about an orange Chevrolet Avalanche truck pulling a 20-foot trailer, with an anti-theft device attached to the tongue of the trailer.
KTLO
Norfork man transported to hospital following 1-vehicle accident
A man had what was termed a possible injury from a one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning in Norfork. Forty-nine-year-old Travis Prillwitz of Norfork was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health. According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Prillwitz was traveling on Arkansas Highway 5. He reportedly attempted to negotiate a...
KTLO
Calico Rock woman arrested in bank robbery, bomb threat
Crystal Sherr (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A 51-year-old Calico Rock woman, Crystal Sherr, has been arrested after she allegedly robbed the First Security Bank branch inside the Mountain Home Walmart Tuesday afternoon. No one was injured in the incident in which Sherr told tellers she had a bomb.
Kait 8
Suspect arrested in Poinsett County standoff identified
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Harrisburg man with a gun who held sheriff’s deputies at bay for hours in Poinsett County was arrested Tuesday afternoon. According to the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, around 10 a.m., Aug. 16, dispatch received a call about a noise complaint on Dawson Lane east of Harrisburg.
ozarkradionews.com
PHOTOS: Multiple Downtown West Plains Businesses Burglarized Monday Morning
West Plains, MO. – Early on the morning of Monday, August 15, 2022, multiple businesses in downtown West Plains were targeted by a thief. At least three businesses were targeted shortly after 2 a.m. Game Stash, located at 112 Washington Avenue, was one of the businesses targeted. According to...
Kait 8
Deputies, AGFC agents searching for missing boater
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Search crews are combing a Lawrence County wilderness area, looking for a man who disappeared after falling off a boat. Chief Deputy Tony Waldrupe said the 21-year-old man and his friend were at the Shirey Bay Rainey Break WMA boat ramp near Alicia Saturday evening when he fell overboard.
KTLO
Man who got life for robbing Gassville bank and taking hostages still trying to have charges dismissed
On November 18, 2008, a man walked into the Gassville branch of First National Bank, said he was there to rob it, displayed what appeared to be the butt of a handgun in the waistband of his pants, and tied up four employees with “zip-ties.”. In April 2009, a...
Kait 8
1 killed, 1 injured in Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Illinois woman died Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 67. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 10:50 p.m. Aug. 13 near mile-marker 74 in rural Jackson County. Brandi N. Fry, 37, of Clayton, Illinois, was traveling very slowly in the...
Kait 8
City council does not approve private club permit, animal ordinance moved to third reading
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – One business may not get the private club permit they were hoping for. The Jonesboro City Council met on Tuesday, Aug. 16, with one of the main items being a private club permit request for Valentine Nails on East Highland. The ordinance was on its...
Kait 8
Aug 15: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Humidity starts to be felt a little more today and early this week as highs continue to get close to or in the 90s. This added moisture to the air will help prime the atmosphere for showers and storms late Tuesday into Wednesday.
whiterivernow.com
Jackson County man charged with two counts of first-degree murder
A Beedeville man is in the Jackson County Jail after being charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to Region 8 News KAIT. The Jonesboro television outlet reports Steven Ray Hollaway, 64, has been arrested in the case of two Beedeville residents who were found dead after a house fire in late July. Hollaway is being held on a $100,000 bond.
KYTV
Staff at West Plains, Mo. State School face charges in assault of student
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - The Howell County prosecutor charged six staff members of a state school with assaulting a 13-year-old child with autism. Varnella Burges, Barbara Stark, Cheryl Silva, Teresia Huddlestone, Barbara Baker, and Karen Gore face charges of child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. Investigators...
Kait 8
Sunday night shooting now a homicide investigation
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say a man shot Sunday night has died, now they’re searching for his killer. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers were called to the 1000-block of Ferrell Drive around 8:06 p.m. Aug. 14. When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old...
KTLO
8 business licenses issued in July
Eight business licenses were issued in the City of Mountain Home in July. Josh Evans and Shane Free for A Classic Pawn Shop, LLC., located at 860 Highway 62 East, #15;. Patricia and Mike Koch for Heart of the Ozarks BBQ & Sweets, a food truck;. Tiffany Porter for Precision...
