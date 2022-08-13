SkyWest continues running two daily flights at Sioux City while awaiting word on charter service request

Iowa is a leader in wind energy production. The large wind turbines we’ve seen expanding in the state over the last decade have started showing up more and more in middle America – from Texas up through the Dakotas. But wind power only accounts for under 10 percent of the nation’s electricity generation. Now, the Inflation Reduction Act that awaits President Biden’s signature extends a tax credit for wind energy production through 2025.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO