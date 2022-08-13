SkyWest continues running two daily flights at Sioux City while awaiting word on charter service request

Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Sioux Gateway Airport runway project temporarily displaces 185th aircraft
SIOUX CITY -- The 185th Air Refueling Wing is temporarily flying and maintaining the unit's tankers at an air base in Kansas while the main runway at Sioux Gateway Airport undergoes rehabilitation. The roughly $8.9 million runway project, which is fully funded with a federal grant through the Federal Aviation...
Sioux City Railroad Museum announces temporary closure
The Sioux City Railroad Museum has announced a temporary closure.
New fiber optic internet service coming to Sioux City
New jobs and new choices for internet service will soon become available in Sioux City as Metronet begins construction.
Sioux City Journal
North Sioux City Council sets special November election date to let public decide on medical marijuana licensing issue
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Medical cannabis will be on the ballot in North Sioux City in Nov. 8. The North Sioux City Council on Monday approved a request from City Administrator Eric Christensen to set a special election so that residents can decide whether or not there should be a cap on the number of medical marijuana facilities the city can license.
Sioux City Journal
CHEERS AND JEERS: State transportation commission visits region; pools closing too early
The Iowa Department of Transportation Commission deserves credit for routinely moving its regular business meetings from its Ames headquarters to other parts of the state, as it did last week in Sioux City. In addition to holding its monthly business meeting at the Convention Center Tuesday morning, the commission members...
Port Neal Road at I-29 temporarily closing for project
The Iowa Department of Transportation has announced a bridge deck overlay project that will close two-way traffic.
Sioux City man dies in crash involving semi in Dixon County
A Sioux City man lost his life on Monday when a vehicle collided with a semi on the highway.
KLEM
Love’s Travel Stop Opening Soon
A new business is preparing to open in Le Mars. Love’s Travel Stops is a national brand, with some 340 locations nationwide. Jason Mains is the General Manager of the Le Mars site. Mains says the site, across from the Wells’ Blue Bunny headquarters off US 75, will be...
Traffic on I-29 resumes following semi crash
Traffic on Interstate 29 have been partially blocked due to a crash Monday afternoon.
Sioux City Journal
Tubing season for Sioux City's Cone Park will continue until early October
SIOUX CITY — Although the pool season is coming to an end, there is still time to try summer tubing at Cone Park, 3400 Line Dr. Session days and times will occur from 6 - 8:30 p.m. Fridays; 12:30 - 3 p.m.; 3:15 - 5:45 p.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays; and 12:30 to 3 p.m. and 3:15 - 5:45 p.m. Sundays, from now until Oct. 9.
kelo.com
Iowa Corn is in trouble
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Iowa’s percentage of excellent or good corn and soybean declined by a minimum of 7 points last week. The latest USDA report on Monday said 66% of the state’s corn and 63% of soybeans were good or excellent, down from 73% and 71% a week ago.
2 arrested for theft at Nebraska residence where owner recently passed
STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) -- Two people were arrested while allegedly attempting to steal vehicle parts.
siouxlandnews.com
Rollover accident at Floyd Boulevard exit of I-29
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Police were on the scene of a rollover accident at the Floyd Avenue exit intersection of I-29 on Sunday, Aug. 14th. The accident happened just shortly before 5:00 p.m. Sunday. The exit ramp is backed up as first responders work to clear the scene.
iowapublicradio.org
Wind energy is getting a big boost from the Inflation Reduction Act but local opposition, too
Iowa is a leader in wind energy production. The large wind turbines we’ve seen expanding in the state over the last decade have started showing up more and more in middle America – from Texas up through the Dakotas. But wind power only accounts for under 10 percent of the nation’s electricity generation. Now, the Inflation Reduction Act that awaits President Biden’s signature extends a tax credit for wind energy production through 2025.
siouxlandnews.com
Fire damages garage in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a garage fire near 16th & Summit St. in Sioux City on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 14th, at around 3:30 p.m. The detached garage has major damage to the siding and interior. Visible smoke was still coming off the structure...
Authorities investigating report of shot fired on the Missouri River
Deputies responded to a report of shots fired on the Missouri River near Union County Saturday night.
Sioux City Journal
Family, friends of four slain Laurel, Neb. residents continue to search for understanding
LAUREL, Nebraska — Ask Richele Ebeling what her most vivid memories of her mother, Michele, are and she'll talk about trips to the Sycamore Springs roller rink in Sabetha, Kansas -- the kind of place where a child can feel free and listen to their favorite tunes while a parent watches from a distance.
Rally in the Valley Car Show Dazzles in Rock Valley [Pics]
It's known as one of the best car shows in the midwest. Nestled in the beautiful, small community of Rock Valley, Iowa lies a shaded park and on Saturday, August 13, the grounds were full of classic cars, trucks, and motorcycles for now famous Rally in the Valley. There were...
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Jonathan Ian Matthew Rainwater, 39, Sioux City, going armed with intent; sentenced Aug. 10, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Mallory Ann Saunsoci, 36, Sioux City, third-degree theft, falsifying public documents; sentenced Aug. 11, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Lamonte Joseph Bertucci, 33, Sioux City, escape, serious...
