ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

SkyWest continues running two daily flights at Sioux City while awaiting word on charter service request

By Dave Dreeszen
Sioux City Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Sioux Gateway Airport runway project temporarily displaces 185th aircraft

SIOUX CITY -- The 185th Air Refueling Wing is temporarily flying and maintaining the unit's tankers at an air base in Kansas while the main runway at Sioux Gateway Airport undergoes rehabilitation. The roughly $8.9 million runway project, which is fully funded with a federal grant through the Federal Aviation...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

North Sioux City Council sets special November election date to let public decide on medical marijuana licensing issue

NORTH SIOUX CITY — Medical cannabis will be on the ballot in North Sioux City in Nov. 8. The North Sioux City Council on Monday approved a request from City Administrator Eric Christensen to set a special election so that residents can decide whether or not there should be a cap on the number of medical marijuana facilities the city can license.
NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
City
Sioux City, IA
Sioux City, IA
Lifestyle
State
Alaska State
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Denver, IA
Sioux City, IA
Business
KLEM

Love’s Travel Stop Opening Soon

A new business is preparing to open in Le Mars. Love’s Travel Stops is a national brand, with some 340 locations nationwide. Jason Mains is the General Manager of the Le Mars site. Mains says the site, across from the Wells’ Blue Bunny headquarters off US 75, will be...
LE MARS, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
Sioux City Journal

Tubing season for Sioux City's Cone Park will continue until early October

SIOUX CITY — Although the pool season is coming to an end, there is still time to try summer tubing at Cone Park, 3400 Line Dr. Session days and times will occur from 6 - 8:30 p.m. Fridays; 12:30 - 3 p.m.; 3:15 - 5:45 p.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays; and 12:30 to 3 p.m. and 3:15 - 5:45 p.m. Sundays, from now until Oct. 9.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kelo.com

Iowa Corn is in trouble

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Iowa’s percentage of excellent or good corn and soybean declined by a minimum of 7 points last week. The latest USDA report on Monday said 66% of the state’s corn and 63% of soybeans were good or excellent, down from 73% and 71% a week ago.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skywest Airlines#Business Industry#Linus Business#Sioux Gateway#The Essential Air Service#Boutique Airlines#Dot
siouxlandnews.com

Rollover accident at Floyd Boulevard exit of I-29

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Police were on the scene of a rollover accident at the Floyd Avenue exit intersection of I-29 on Sunday, Aug. 14th. The accident happened just shortly before 5:00 p.m. Sunday. The exit ramp is backed up as first responders work to clear the scene.
SIOUX CITY, IA
iowapublicradio.org

Wind energy is getting a big boost from the Inflation Reduction Act but local opposition, too

Iowa is a leader in wind energy production. The large wind turbines we’ve seen expanding in the state over the last decade have started showing up more and more in middle America – from Texas up through the Dakotas. But wind power only accounts for under 10 percent of the nation’s electricity generation. Now, the Inflation Reduction Act that awaits President Biden’s signature extends a tax credit for wind energy production through 2025.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Fire damages garage in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a garage fire near 16th & Summit St. in Sioux City on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 14th, at around 3:30 p.m. The detached garage has major damage to the siding and interior. Visible smoke was still coming off the structure...
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Jonathan Ian Matthew Rainwater, 39, Sioux City, going armed with intent; sentenced Aug. 10, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Mallory Ann Saunsoci, 36, Sioux City, third-degree theft, falsifying public documents; sentenced Aug. 11, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Lamonte Joseph Bertucci, 33, Sioux City, escape, serious...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy