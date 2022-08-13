Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Lincoln man arrested for Beatrice shootings now suspected in $100,000 vandalism, police say
A 19-year-old Lincoln man who was arrested earlier this month for his alleged involvement in a string of shootings in Beatrice is among suspects in a costly vandalism at a Lancaster County construction site, police said in court records. Fugitive task force investigators arrested Jordan Meyer in Lincoln on Aug....
Sioux City Journal
Nebraska suspect arrested after Iowa church standoff
WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — A suspect in a Nebraska double homicide was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church alone on Sunday. West Des Moines Police Sgt. Jason Heintz said 27-year-old Gage Walter of Omaha ultimately surrendered and was arrested after several hours of negotiating with authorities from inside the church in Winterset, Iowa.
