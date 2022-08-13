Three takeaways from Sun Prairie West's football scrimmage with Fort Atkinson

Friday, Aug. 12 marked the first time the Sun Prairie West Wolves stepped onto the football field as a team in head-to-head competition. Though just a scrimmage with Fort Atkinson, the event was a major step forward as the Wolves prep for their first season of competition.

Naturally, there were plenty of ups and downs throughout the scrimmage. Here are three primary takeaways as West moves towards week one of the regular season.

THE WOLVES CAN PLAY BALL

When starting a program from scratch, worries of competency start to creep in. It would be understandable if West had a rough outing in its first ever game. But it didn't.

This speaks to the hard work coach Josh O'Connor and his staff have put in during the summer, as well as the overall culture developed at the old Sun Prairie High School.

The Wolves were prepared, attentive, and ready to be coached. Players celebrated their teammates' accomplishments and picked them up when things went wrong. It was inspiring to see for a team that only started official practice two weeks ago.

"We looked like a team," O'Connor said. "We've come a long way since contact days started and we were together for the first time. We looked like we knew what we were doing.

THE RUNNING GAME

Sun Prairie West's deep running back depth chart was on full display on Friday. The offensive line was still working out some kinks, but oftentimes it didn't even matter as West's committee of backs just kept pounding up the field. Coach O'Connor had so much faith in them, in fact, that they kept the ball on the ground for their first five offensive plays.

Seniors Jay Dayne and Kanyon Blix were expected to tote the rock plenty, and they did. Both displayed stellar downfield vision and picked up some gritty yards. Junior Sammy James also impressed. Listed at 6-foot-2, 220 lbs. on the roster, he moves like a back half that size. His combination of speed and strength makes him yet another weapon for the Wolves to utilize this season.

"They ran hard," O'Connor said of his running backs. "They're all good. They can make guys miss or put a pop on them and run over them. They run downhill and made defenders pay. Once we clean our blocking up a little bit and solidify the play calling, they'll be tough to stop."

THE WOLVES ARE EAGER TO GO

It's better to have to rein a team in than to have to motivate it. Thankfully, Sun Prairie West was the former on Friday.

The Wolves were just a little jittery in their first taste of competition. Avoidable penalties like false starts and encroachments happened too often. There were fumbles on offense and over-pursuits on defense.

But, despite their youth, the Wolves didn't hang their heads about any missteps. It was inspiring to see how quickly coaches and teammates were to uplift a player instead of chastising him. A mentality like that, combined with ample amounts of patience, will help this first season go smoothly.

"You could see the nerves," O'Connor said. "We can't shoot ourselves in the foot like that, but they did a great job of responding to some of those negative plays and getting ready for the next rep. If we can learn to control that, we're going to be a pretty good team."

Friday was just a taste. Next week, it's the real deal. The Wolves host Madison East at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Friday, Aug. 19 for the first football game in school history.