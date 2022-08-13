Motley approves amendments to fee schedule

No one came forward to speak, Monday, during a brief public hearing regarding changes to the city of Motley’s fee schedule.

With no one present, the public hearing was open for less than one minute. The City Council approved the ordinance change that allows for amendments to the fee schedule during the regular meeting.

“The purpose of this public hearing is to hear any members of the public who would like to be heard regarding an amendment to ordinance 192, the city of Motley code of ordinances,” said Interim Mayor Mike Schmidt. “The ordinance is the schedule of fees and charges for various services and administrative offenses.”

The changes are in regard to food trucks and the fuel surcharge for residential trash and recycling pick up, as set by Long Prairie Sanitation (LPS). Regarding the fuel surcharge, LPS can now change the percentage biannually, Jan. 1 and July 1.

This change was discussed extensively by the Council at its June meeting. It comes as the result of a request by LPS in response to a dramatic rise in fuel prices since the rate was set, Jan. 1. Previously, the company was only able to adjust rates once per year.

Every six months, LPS can adjust its fuel surcharge for trash and recycling services by 3% for every 50 cent increase or decrease in the price of gas. Any increase of more than 9% at one time requires Council approval. LPS will also lower the surcharge by 3% for every 50 cents gas goes down.

Food and/or beverage trucks or trailers will pay a fee of $75 for a temporary license — up to seven days per year. Annual licenses for up to 21 days per year cost $200.

Budget meeting

Wages for city employees was a key topic, July 26, during a work session of the Motley City Council.

While discussing his budget, according to the meeting minutes, Police Chief Jason Borash proposed the idea of the city entering a contract with him at a cost of $40 per hour. The contract would change his compensation to salary with exempt status, meaning the city would not have to pay him overtime.

According to the minutes, Borash presented two handouts to the Council, which showed police expenses with him at $40 per hour and Officer Cody Holtz as a part-time employee, and the other with him at $40 per hour and Holtz at full-time.

“If nothing changes but a 3% COLA (cost of living adjustment) for all employees, the police budget will go up 5% from last year,” read the minutes. “If Borash gets paid $40 an hour and Officer Holtz is part-time, the police budget would go down 3% from last year. If Borash gets paid $40 an hour and Officer Holtz is full-time, the police budget will go up 13% from last year.”

According to the minutes, City Clerk/Treasurer Darci Odden questioned what a change to $40 per hour for Borash would mean for her and Public Works Director Bruce Brotherton, who are also full-time employees. Odden noted that she understood where Borash was coming from, but asked the Council to consider other employees, as well.

The minutes state that Brotherton suggested another wage study be done if Borash didn’t think he was being paid fairly.

“He said that was the whole reason the city had one done,” read the minutes. “Borash said he didn’t agree with the study to begin with and felt that he wasn’t being paid enough due to the risks he takes to his life and career on a daily basis.”

Borash said he would feel the same way as Odden or Brotherton if he were in their position, according to the minutes. However, he asked the Council to think about the benefits, such as “him being able to move to the Motley area and respond to calls outside of working hours in a timely fashion.”

The Council will meet for another work session regarding the budget at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Motley City Council briefs:

In other business Monday, the Motley City Council:

• Approved a request from the Motley Community Events Organization — formerly the JuneFest Committee — to use a back room in the Fire Hall for storage;

• Approved a request from Bob Koenig to host fall firearm training classes at City Hall;

• Approved a request from Public Works Director Bruce Brotherton to allow Assistant Maintenance Worker/General Laborer Bryan Stevens to attend a wastewater training class in St. Cloud for a total cost of $520;

• Transferred the tobacco license which currently belongs to Auger’s Motley Express to Nathan Preuss, My Store — Motley, Inc., without a fee; and

• Approved a joint powers agreement between the city of Motley, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and the Morrison County Attorney’s Office.

The next meeting of the Motley City Council is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at Motley City Hall.