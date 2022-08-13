ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley, MN

Motley approves amendments to fee schedule

By By Zach Hacker
Morrison County Record
Morrison County Record
 4 days ago

No one came forward to speak, Monday, during a brief public hearing regarding changes to the city of Motley’s fee schedule.

With no one present, the public hearing was open for less than one minute. The City Council approved the ordinance change that allows for amendments to the fee schedule during the regular meeting.

“The purpose of this public hearing is to hear any members of the public who would like to be heard regarding an amendment to ordinance 192, the city of Motley code of ordinances,” said Interim Mayor Mike Schmidt. “The ordinance is the schedule of fees and charges for various services and administrative offenses.”

The changes are in regard to food trucks and the fuel surcharge for residential trash and recycling pick up, as set by Long Prairie Sanitation (LPS). Regarding the fuel surcharge, LPS can now change the percentage biannually, Jan. 1 and July 1.

This change was discussed extensively by the Council at its June meeting. It comes as the result of a request by LPS in response to a dramatic rise in fuel prices since the rate was set, Jan. 1. Previously, the company was only able to adjust rates once per year.

Every six months, LPS can adjust its fuel surcharge for trash and recycling services by 3% for every 50 cent increase or decrease in the price of gas. Any increase of more than 9% at one time requires Council approval. LPS will also lower the surcharge by 3% for every 50 cents gas goes down.

Food and/or beverage trucks or trailers will pay a fee of $75 for a temporary license — up to seven days per year. Annual licenses for up to 21 days per year cost $200.

Budget meeting

Wages for city employees was a key topic, July 26, during a work session of the Motley City Council.

While discussing his budget, according to the meeting minutes, Police Chief Jason Borash proposed the idea of the city entering a contract with him at a cost of $40 per hour. The contract would change his compensation to salary with exempt status, meaning the city would not have to pay him overtime.

According to the minutes, Borash presented two handouts to the Council, which showed police expenses with him at $40 per hour and Officer Cody Holtz as a part-time employee, and the other with him at $40 per hour and Holtz at full-time.

“If nothing changes but a 3% COLA (cost of living adjustment) for all employees, the police budget will go up 5% from last year,” read the minutes. “If Borash gets paid $40 an hour and Officer Holtz is part-time, the police budget would go down 3% from last year. If Borash gets paid $40 an hour and Officer Holtz is full-time, the police budget will go up 13% from last year.”

According to the minutes, City Clerk/Treasurer Darci Odden questioned what a change to $40 per hour for Borash would mean for her and Public Works Director Bruce Brotherton, who are also full-time employees. Odden noted that she understood where Borash was coming from, but asked the Council to consider other employees, as well.

The minutes state that Brotherton suggested another wage study be done if Borash didn’t think he was being paid fairly.

“He said that was the whole reason the city had one done,” read the minutes. “Borash said he didn’t agree with the study to begin with and felt that he wasn’t being paid enough due to the risks he takes to his life and career on a daily basis.”

Borash said he would feel the same way as Odden or Brotherton if he were in their position, according to the minutes. However, he asked the Council to think about the benefits, such as “him being able to move to the Motley area and respond to calls outside of working hours in a timely fashion.”

The Council will meet for another work session regarding the budget at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Motley City Council briefs:

In other business Monday, the Motley City Council:

• Approved a request from the Motley Community Events Organization — formerly the JuneFest Committee — to use a back room in the Fire Hall for storage;

• Approved a request from Bob Koenig to host fall firearm training classes at City Hall;

• Approved a request from Public Works Director Bruce Brotherton to allow Assistant Maintenance Worker/General Laborer Bryan Stevens to attend a wastewater training class in St. Cloud for a total cost of $520;

• Transferred the tobacco license which currently belongs to Auger’s Motley Express to Nathan Preuss, My Store — Motley, Inc., without a fee; and

• Approved a joint powers agreement between the city of Motley, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and the Morrison County Attorney’s Office.

The next meeting of the Motley City Council is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at Motley City Hall.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJON

Sartell Officials Amend Purchase Agreement to Include Mill Site

SARTELL -- The former Verso Paper Mill site in Sartell will soon be under city control. During Monday's city council meeting the council approved an amended purchase agreement to acquire the former Paper Mill site in addition to the 167 acre landfill along 4th Avenue South. Both properties are currently...
SARTELL, MN
WJON

Waite Park Approves Lease Agreement With St. Cloud Hospital

WAITE PARK -- CentraCare has extend their lease agreement with the City of Waite Park. During Monday's Waite Park City Council meeting, the council approved a lease agreement with St. Cloud Hospital to continue to rent out the former public works building. CentraCare has been using the building for COVID...
WAITE PARK, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Wallet Stolen in Waite Park

Tri-County Crimestoppers is reporting a theft from vehicle in Waite Park where a vehicle was parked at a restaurant on the 500 block of Division Street. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says a wallet, some rings and some cash was taken. Mages recommends not leaving your wallet in your vehicle. It is unclear if they vehicle was locked.
WAITE PARK, MN
lptv.org

Brainerd Store Holds Appreciation Day in Remembrance of Local Teacher

Last December, Tamie Swanson, a first grade teacher at Baxter Elementary, passed away unexpectedly. This past Saturday, Ace Hardware in Brainerd held a teacher appreciation event to honor all that she did for her students. The idea came about when Hal, her husband and a former manager at Ace, wanted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Motley, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hopkins man, 25, drowns in northern Minnesota lake

AITKIN, Minn. – The body of a Hopkins man was recovered from a northern Minnesota lake Saturday evening three hours after he fell overboard.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Elm Island Lake in Nordland Township at about 4 p.m. after 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson fell into the water while fishing. One of his friends jumped in to rescue him but the "murky water" made it impossible.Friends told investigators "the victim had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat" without a life jacket when he "suddenly fell into the water."The Crow Wind County Dive team found Nelson just before 8 p.m. with the help of marine electronics, and recovered his body.
HOPKINS, MN
WJON

Update: Missing Mille Lacs County Girl Found Safe

ONAMIA -- The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office says a missing girl has been found safe. Eleven-year-old Jaelyn Campbell was reported missing in the area of 92nd Avenue in South Harbor Township near Onamia. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the word "Savage" on it, black jeans...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Compensation#Politics Local#The City Council#Long Prairie Sanitation#Lps
Morrison County Record

Morrison County Record

Morrison County, MN
317
Followers
308
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

Morrison County Record is the official publication for all school districts, city governments and county government in Morrison County. Published Sundays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1968. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.mcrecord.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/morrison_county_record/

Comments / 0

Community Policy