New Jersey named second best state to live in
What's so great about the Garden State? How about coming in second for the best places to live in the entire country? That's where New Jersey placed in a recent survey by Wallethub. The purpose of the survey was to help people find the best and most affordable place possible...
NJ has one of the top 10 wealthiest towns in the entire U.S.
It’s not as if we didn’t know that New Jersey is an extremely expensive state to live in. In fact, it is one of the most expensive in the country. After all, you’ve got to be making plenty of money to survive here. With property taxes being what they are, home prices skyrocketing and just the overall high cost of living, it’s no doubt that New Jersey has to be home to some of the wealthier cities in the country.
The best NJ places people have moved to and why they like it so much
One thing we like to do in New Jersey is move. We lead the nation for people moving out of state. It seems like our biggest export is population!. Despite that, many people choose to stay here and with the housing market being what it is, people are getting top dollar for their homes. So many people are changing addresses that the cost of moving in New Jersey has increased by 8 percent, according to HireAHelper, which is a company that connects consumers with movers.
Scare tactic media attempt to steer NJ away from gun ownership (Opinion)
Jorge Reina Schement is entitled to his opinions just like anyone else in America. A guest column he wrote for the Star-Ledger identifies him as a Distinguished Professor of Communications Policy, American Studies, and Latino Studies in the School of Communication and Information at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. His column basically...
Today in NJ, you can pick up your weed at a drive through
One day at a time. That’s how the retail cannabis industry is growing in New Jersey. First, we had shattered dispensaries waiting for town licenses. Then slowly, they started opening up, mostly for medical patients only. Then recently the pace started to pick up with more shops opening for “adult use,” the fancy schmancy grown-up word for weed for fun’s sake— recreational marijuana.
Dogs for veterans is looking for volunteers in NJ
An organization called America’s VetDogs and Guide Dog Foundation is looking for volunteers in New Jersey to help train animals that can become legitimate service dogs. According to CBS 3 Philadelphia, "We are looking for puppy raisers for our future assistance pups for America's VetDogs and the Guide Dog Foundation," Lorin Bruzzese, the puppy program manager at America's VetDogs, said.
Experts say Cicada Killers aren't nearly as intimidating as they may seem
PHILADELPHIA - They look mean, they sound mean, they even have an alarming name, but experts say Cicada Killers aren't as aggressive as they might seem. The massive wasp-like insects are commonly seen buzzing around rural areas during the summer months, causing one man to describe them "like a wasp on steroids."
Jersey City, Hoboken among priciest places to rent in the U.S.
No, this is not a re-post. Yet another survey points out what most of us already knew: New Jersey is an awfully expensive place to live. The most recent study is from Apartmentguide.com. As you might deduce from the name, their area of expertise, and therefore the focus of their study is apartment renting.
Driving while high: NJ cannabis industry holds keys to message
A survey from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found 95% of respondents feel there is some sort of danger in driving a car while over the legal alcohol limit, but fewer than 7 in 10 felt the same way about consuming cannabis before getting behind the wheel. That's something...
The ultimate ranking of all 50 roller coasters in New Jersey
The roller coaster. A pinnacle of modern engineering and architecture. A high technology machine with the sole purpose of ensuring safe and efficient thrills and chills. Works of art. Tools of storytelling. And really, really fun. The first roller coasters in New Jersey were built in the 1890s. From the...
Check out the farmers markets in a NJ town near you
Some New Jersey towns have taken the time and effort to make room in their little hamlets to host farmers markets. Sure, there are plenty of roadside farm stands and some pretty amazing farm markets all over the state, but there's something special about hometown farmers markets. There are towns...
Bakery chain announces another N.J. opening amid nationwide expansion
Bakery cafe chain Paris Baguette is continuing its nationwide expansion with another planned opening in the Garden State. Paris Baguette recently revealed plans to open in Plainsboro to NJ Advance Media. An exact location and opening date have yet to be determined for the cafe, although it is expected to...
New Jersey is the 2nd Best State to Live in, According to this Study
Residents of New Jersey are well aware that we live in a wonderful state — despite all the unwarranted hate the Garden State gets. For all the NJ haters out there, a new WalletHub study has proven yet again that Jersey is the best kept secret on the East Coast. The new 2022 list of the best US states, which came out on August 15th, ranked New Jersey as the 2nd best state to live in — beating out New York, which came in 3rd. The study looked at factors such as affordability, education and health, safety, the economy, and quality of life, with 52 indicators of livability across those categories. FWIW, Jersey City was also recently deemed by Lawn Love to be the 11th worst city for surviving a zombie apocalypse. The more you know. Read on to learn more about why WalletHub listed New Jersey as the 2nd best state to live in (considering non-zombie factors).
Anne Heche’s traumatic time in NJ doesn’t make up for behavior (Opinion)
Let’s get real. Death tends to exalt people. Casual acquaintances become best friends when they die and the terrible things said about them in life are often replaced by glowing eulogies. We’ve all seen this. Some of that is to be expected. In the case of Anne Heche,...
NJ teacher union ad: Attacks by ‘extremists’ are ‘not who we are’
A 15-second video advertisement released Monday by New Jersey's largest and most prominent teachers' union appears to take on those who are combatively vocal at school board meetings, plus legislation that some have called the state's version of a "Don't Say Gay" bill. The spot from the New Jersey Education...
NJ schools will soon re-open: Should there be armed guards?
With the start of the new school year in New Jersey only a few weeks away and the memory of the recent school shooting massacre in Uvalde, Texas, fresh in everyone’s minds, the issue of school security is front and center. According to Patrick Kissane, the executive director of...
I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?
Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
Murphy lifts COVID testing requirement in New Jersey schools
HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Another COVID mandate has been lifted in New Jersey, just in time for the new school year.Regular testing will no longer be required for unvaccinated teachers and child care workers, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Monday.Back to school means back to normal this fall for teachers across the Garden State. Last year, remote learning and mask-wearing ended. This year, routine COVID testing will also become a part of the past."I think I do feel okay with it," one person said."It's a little iffy. It's a touchy subject," another said."Seeing the cases go up and down, I'm definitely a...
New Jersey Wind Port analysis 'masks the true threat that the project poses'
(The Center Square) – New Jersey needs to take the long view to monitor how its wind port and offshore wind turbines to determine if they have a negative impact on the environment, the manager of Science and Stewardship for the New Jersey Conservation Foundation says. The New Jersey...
Volunteers with the Invasive Species Strike Team target New Jersey’s invasive plant life
Officials say that 150 plant species brought to New Jersey from other parts of the world are thriving – at the cost of the Garden State’s ecosystem.
