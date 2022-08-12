Wash. Co. Veteran Services addresses PACT Act

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County Veteran Services is hosting a series of town halls to address the newly passed PACT Act. Ben Dykes is the director of Washington County Veteran Services. He said there’s a lot of misinformation and confusion spreading.

There may be some veterans who don’t know they qualify for a claim, which is why it’s important to get that information out there.

“It’s very common for one veteran to know another veteran that maybe lives out in Madison County or lives down in Fort Smith that hasn’t received or seen this information,” said Dykes.

Some of the most notable parts of the PACT Act impact those who were exposed to burn pits and Vietnam veterans impacted by Agent Orange.

“It’s going to open that processing or that opportunity for those veterans to be recognized with those illnesses,” said Dykes.

Some of these benefits won’t take effect until years down the road, but even so, Dykes said you can still file a claim. In fact, the sooner you file it, the better.

“Whenever that opens up it’s already there. It’s already in place,” said Dykes.

Dykes said the VA is running behind on processing claims, and veterans who file may have to do a lot of waiting. In order to file a claim under the PACT Act, you will need a DD214, evidence, and a diagnosis from a doctor.

Washington County Veteran Services is holding two more town halls Aug. 19 and 26 at 11 am. They will be held at the Washington County Veteran Services building.

You can find out more about the PACT Act here .

