New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
12newsnow.com
Cheniere Sabine Pass presents check to City of Port Arthur to help with boat ramp construction
The public boat ramp was damaged in storms like Harvey and Rita. Texas Parks and Wildlife also donated $1.2 million to help get the ball rolling.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
TRAINER AND MENTOR TO HUNDREDS PASSES AWAY SATURDAY MORNING-MEMORIAL BOOT CAMP HELD IN HIS HONOR
“THA BODY SPECIALIST PASSED AWAY SATURDAY MORNING”. A boot camp was held Sunday in memory of a beloved trainer. It was held at Conroe High School in honor of Mike Smith, founder of Tha Body Specialist. Smith was an Army veteran who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning. Smith had been holding a free boot camp at Conroe High School for 15 years. He’s made a huge impact in the areas surrounding The Woodlands. Tha Body Specialist, located at 118 Shenandoah Drive in Shenandoah, is a group of trainers coached by Mike Smith who are not just personal trainers but are an example in the fitness community.
tigerdroppings.com
New Orleans is uninhabitable
I was in NOLA this wkend for a friend’s birthday. I was with a group of friends. Friday Galatoire’s lunch and then a party on Saturday night. Stayed at Omni. As we were leaving this morning - I told my friends- I’m not sure I’ll ever go back. It looks like a third world country. The French Quarter used to be NOLA’s bread and butter. Back in the day, even as gross and seedy as it was - I never felt unsafe. Those architecture Nazis in NOLA used to take to to the next level. The buildings are falling over. There’s graffiti everywhere. I cannot ever remember seeing graffiti on a FQ building in the 90s.
Click2Houston.com
‘This is absolute insanity’: Dozens of ATVs, 4-wheelers, dirt bikes swarming Houston streets cause road disturbance, complaints to HPD
A Montrose woman had to stop and pull over on the side of Alabama Street after being surrounded by ATVs and dirt bikes while on her way to the grocery store Sunday. “This is absolute insanity,” she said in a video she recorded during the encounter. “Nobody can go anywhere.”
Click2Houston.com
Family members identify man killed outside west Houston bowling alley as 24-year-old Atascocita HS graduate
HOUSTON – Family members are mourning the loss of a loved one after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in front of a west Houston bowling alley early Sunday. The man was identified as Greg Shead, family members told KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun. He graduated from Atascocita High School, and moved to California. He had recently returned to Houston to visit his mother and his 11-month-old daughter.
virtualbx.com
Houston: Granite Secures $40 Million Project on State Highway 288
Feature Photo: Aerial view of State Highway 288, which will receive a $40 million renovation. Image: Granite. Houston (Harris County) — Granite has announced that it has been awarded an approximately $40 million dollar contract for improvements to State Highway 288 in the Houston metro area. The project will...
KENS 5
Houston child is 'presumptive positive,' Harris County judge says
Health officials are in the early stages of trying to determine how the toddler got the virus. The child was not in any daycare or school settings.
cw39.com
Watch out for this daily closure on SH-146 from La Porte to Baytown this week
LA PORTE, TX (KIAH) – Commuting over the Fred Hartman Bridge this week will look slightly different as construction workers close off two lanes. Beginning August 15 at 9:00 a.m. two lanes on the northbound side of the freeway will be closed starting on the bridge and going all the way to Missouri St. They will reopen before the evening commute around by 3:00 p.m. The closure will continue until Wednesday, August 17.
constructiondive.com
Bechtel to move Houston office
Reston, Virginia-based contractor Bechtel will move its Houston operations to a new office space, according to the company. Set to open by late 2023, the 205,000-square-foot space at CityWestPlace in Houston’s Westchase District is about half the size of the firm’s current office at 3000 Post Oak Boulevard, where the company has operated for 40 years, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Suspects accused of leading deputies on chases in trucks stolen out of Houston and Beaumont
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Two men are facing multiple charges after deputies in Chambers County recovered two trucks stolen out of Houston and Beaumont and welding machines stolen out of Orange. It happened on August 15, 2022. Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office saw two pickup trucks, a...
KHOU
Local eatery serves up sweet and savory treats that are 100% gluten and sugar free
HOUSTON — Caroline's Healthy Eatery is a little spot north of Houston with all the guilty pleasures you could ever want on a menu... Just hold the guilt. Great Day's Cristina Kooker got to taste and talk with Owner Caroline Cobell. Like them on Facebook: Caroline’s - A Healthy...
Louisiana inmates peacefully protesting for better living pods
On Friday, residents of the high-security pods, put up barricades to keep deputies from entering and gave the jail's staff a letter demanding upgrades to their living facility.
12newsnow.com
409Sports 2022 Two-A-Days: Port Arthur Memorial Titans
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Titan Tempo was on full display last season, with quarterback Jah'mar Sanders leading the offense to nearly 37 points per game. Now that he's moved on to the University of New Mexico, there are big shoes to fill in Port Arthur. Coach Brian Morgan says...
Click2Houston.com
That porch 👀: Ranch living to the nines in Missouri City; See inside sprawling $2.3M estate
HOUSTON – A Missouri City estate with a pond on four acres of land is on the market for $2.3 million. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home has a ton of space -- 5,601-square-feet of it -- but we’re all about the massive front porch and large outdoor living spaces. What a stunning porch. We’ll pull up a rocking chair there anytime.
Drive-by shooting leaves 15-year-old dead in northeast Houston neighborhood, HPD says
Detectives were looking at security video and interviewing witnesses. According to the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office, more than 30 kids have been shot and killed this year so far.
fox26houston.com
Houston native loses over $1,000 in scam call, officials give tips to avoid becoming a victim
HOUSTON - Army veteran and Houston native Felix Rios says August 10 was one of the scariest days of his life after becoming a victim of a common phone scam. After leaving a doctor's appointment in El Paso with his pregnant wife, he received a disturbing phone call from whom he believed was his mother who still lives in Houston.
Attention Texas City Dike Visitors...
Please make sure y'all stop in and visit this awesome taco truck!!. We would like to announce that we have our 2nd location open in Texas city DIKE. Come and see us, we have elotes, mangoes, chicharrones, Michelada prepared with winged Chico top.
spacecityweather.com
Tropical disturbance comes ashore near Corpus Christi bringing beneficial rain to South Texas
Invest 98L, the tropical disturbance we’ve been watching over the Gulf the last couple days, is now ashore in South Texas, ending any potential development concerns. And it’s probably a good thing, as the disturbance finally starting organizing more rapidly overnight and this morning. Another 12 to 24...
The Houston family giving away millions
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
Former Houston-area basketball standout remembered as 24-year-old shot outside bowling alley
The 24-year-old was visiting Houston to introduce his girlfriend to his family while going bowling before he was shot and killed.
