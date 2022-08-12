OAKLAND (KPIX) -- Since the pandemic, many community colleges have seen a decline in enrollment. Four city colleges in Oakland, Alameda and Berkeley are trying to incentivize students to return by offering free tuition."I've already registered and it's going to be free for me," said Omolola Atolagbe, the Laney College student body president.Atolagbe is studying film production and hopes to earn enough credits to transfer next year."UCLA is actually my first choice," Atolagbe said. "Right from childhood, I've always wanted to be in front of the camera but this time around, I'm trying to go behind the camera...

