Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
KRON4
Report identifies Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth
(BCN) — A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region’s census tracts are segregated “areas of white wealth.”. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation. It identifies 164 census tracts, primarily in the urban core, that are characterized by concentrations of white wealth.
New Clipper pass to give ‘unlimited transit access’ to 50K Bay Area residents
A new pilot program will give 50,000 residents in the Bay Area free rides on bus, rail and ferry services throughout the nine-county region. The new Clipper BayPass will initially be distributed to students at San Francisco State University, San Jose State University, UC Berkeley and Santa Rosa Junior College, according to BART. All Santa Rosa JC students will have access to the pass, while about a quarter of students will be invited to participate in the pilot at the other campuses, where alternative transit pass options are offered.
eastcountytoday.net
Opportunity Junction Opens Recruitment for Job Training Programs
Contra Costa County, CA — Nonprofit organization Opportunity Junction (OJ) is actively accepting applications for its workforce development programs’ September classes. The Administrative Careers Training (ACT) and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) courses will be offered in person at no cost for low-income motivated job seekers who wish to pursue sustainable careers in administrative or health care fields.
48hills.org
Stopping evictions in the Western Addition
When community advocates are organized, and a district supervisor works with them, the result can be good news, even in difficult circumstances. Take the MLK-Marcus Garvey Apartments in the Western Addition. The complex is an affordable housing co-op with 211 units. People who live there pay 30 percent of their...
berkeleyside.org
Meet the 4 new principals chosen to lead Berkeley schools this year
Four new principals have been appointed to lead three Berkeley elementary schools and one middle school this year. They will be joined by new superintendent Enikia Ford Morthel, who began her new role as Berkeley Unified superintendent July 1. Salita Mitchell: Longfellow Middle School. After two years as vice principal...
The Daily 08-16-22: Price reductions soar in Bay Area as home sales plunge
The Bay Area housing market continues to cool, with new data from Compass showing that price reductions in the region are up nearly 200%. Read more. • 13-year-old SF Bay Area girl reported missing • Scorching heat, thunderstorms enter Northern California forecast
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Contra Costa County (CA) Fire Opens New, Bigger Fire Station
Contra Costa County (CA) Fire Protection District has opened a new station to cover the unincorporated areas of Bay Point, Pittsburg and other communities in the area, according to a report published by NBC BAY AREA. According to the report, the new station replaces Station 86 which was in service...
berkeleyside.org
‘Spare the Air’ alert issued Tuesday for Berkeley
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is warning of high pollution Tuesday, issuing its third “Spare the Air” alert of the year. Smoke from the Six Rivers Lighting Complex Fire in Humboldt and Trinity counties, coupled with hot inland temperatures and vehicle exhaust, are expected to cause unhealthy ozone pollution, or smog, accumulation in the Bay Area, including Berkeley.
California fire in Alameda County grows to 58 acres
A California fire sparked in the parched vegetation near Interstate 580 in Castro Valley late Monday afternoon and had grown to 10 acres by just after 5 p.m.
North San Jose hotel could be boon to Alviso community
A burgeoning area of Alviso along the Guadalupe River could soon see construction begin on a new upscale business hotel. Following two different appeals challenging the development’s environmental review that were quashed by the San Jose City Council, Milpitas-based Terra Development Partners has been given the green light to move forward with plans for the 214-room hotel.
Cooling centers open in parts of the Bay Area Tuesday
High heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will be in effect for inland parts of the Bay Area Tuesday, prompting some local agencies to set up cooling centers to help residents beat the heat.The extreme heat conditions led KPIX's meteorologists to declare Tuesday a First Alert Weather day and the National Weather Service to issue widespread heat advisory and extreme heat watch.Cities included in the watch were Concord, Antioch, Livermore, Walnut Creek, Pleasanton, Pittsburg, San Ramon and Blackhawk.The Contra Costa County Employment and Human Services Department (EHSD) is opening the following cooling centers on Tuesday, August 16, from 8 a.m....
kcbx.org
Claremont Hotel--an Oakland/Berkeley Hills icon for more than a century
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the legendary Claremont Hotel in the Berkeley hills, dubbed the white palace, where he visits with Michelle Heston, Fairmont Hotel’s Executive Director of Public Relations. Heston shares insights about the Claremont’s century long history, its connection with U.C. Berkeley, the hotel’s Limewood Bar &...
HipHopDX.com
Zion I Fans Gather At Berkeley Hospital Where Zumbi Was Allegedly Murdered, Investigation Ongoing
Berkeley, CA – Fans of Zumbi gathered near Alta Bates Hospital in Berkeley on Sunday (August 14) for the first public candlelight vigil since his death. The late Zion I MC died on August 13, 2021 under suspicious circumstances that were soon being investigated by the homicide division of the Berkeley Police Department. However, in the year since, there’s been no significant update.
indybay.org
Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects
Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects. Oakland - The recent July 28, 2022, annual Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) reveals that Americans who are working a full-time job at the applicable federal, state, or local minimum wage throughout the United States cannot afford the estimated rent for two-bedroom modest housing at fair market value (FMR) anywhere throughout the country during 2022.
East Bay community colleges offer financial incentives to boost enrollment
OAKLAND (KPIX) -- Since the pandemic, many community colleges have seen a decline in enrollment. Four city colleges in Oakland, Alameda and Berkeley are trying to incentivize students to return by offering free tuition."I've already registered and it's going to be free for me," said Omolola Atolagbe, the Laney College student body president.Atolagbe is studying film production and hopes to earn enough credits to transfer next year."UCLA is actually my first choice," Atolagbe said. "Right from childhood, I've always wanted to be in front of the camera but this time around, I'm trying to go behind the camera...
Home sales down, price reductions up as Bay Area housing market cools
Are we headed for a market correction?
postnewsgroup.com
School District Security Violently Clashes with Parents, Community at Parker Elementary School
Oakland Unified School District security officers arrived at Parker Elementary School in East Oakland on Thursday, Aug. 4 to change the locks and clear people from the school. Parker, located at 7929 Ney Ave. in East Oakland, has been occupied and kept open operating community programs for the last two months by community protesters, who are resisting the school board decision to permanently close the school at the end of May.
oaklandside.org
Ride along with MACRO: Oakland’s new alternative to the police
Early on a Thursday morning in late July, a Chrysler minivan loaded with Narcan, a medicine that reverses opioid overdoses, fentanyl test strips, COVID supplies, and stacks of water bottles and snacks rolls out of the Oakland Fire Department’s training grounds near Jack London Square. Two radios are providing...
This Bay Area city is one of the 3 best BBQ towns in US
New research ranked the barbecue experience at the 50 largest metro areas in the U.S. across a variety of metrics with different weighted values.
Back to school start dates: Bay Area students return to class
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Here's a list of the Bay Area school districts and campuses that have or will be welcoming students back to school this month.Brentwood Union School District (All Schools)First Day: 7/28• Brentwood Elementary• Adams Middle SchoolAntioch Unified School DistrictFirst Day: 8/4Oakland Unified School District (All Schools)First Day: 8/8 (Oakland)• Montclair Elementary, Peralta Elementary• Roosevelt Middle School• Fremont High, Oakland TechSan Mateo Union High School DistrictFirst Day: 8/8Acalanes Union High School DistrictFirst Day: 8/8New Haven Unified School District (Union City)First Day: 8/10• Pioneer Elementary• Itliong-Vera Cruz Middle School• James Logan HighSan Mateo Foster City School District (K-8)First Day: 8/11Alameda Unified School District (All Schools)First...
