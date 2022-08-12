ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers’ Championship Window May Have Slammed Shut

After finishing the 2021 NFL regular season with a 13-4 record, the Green Bay Packers were expected by many to contend for a Super Bowl championship, and in the minds of some, they were even considered the favorites. After all, quarterback Aaron Rodgers had just put up another amazing season,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers’ Aaron Rodgers makes big change to appearance

This has been an offseason of change for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Gone is his old fiancée, Shailene Woodley – who has reportedly moved on with an A-List Hollywood actress. In his new girlfriend, an allegedly drug-loving witch. And this week came another change, this time...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Panthers DL Free Agent Target Signs with Chiefs

The Carolina Panthers are still searching for defensive line help midway through August and are now officially 0/2 on their top two targets - Carlos Dunlap and Danny Shelton. Monday morning, Shelton signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, the team that also signed Dunlap. "We will tinker...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Steelers Insider Clarifies The QB Battle

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to solidify their depth chart at quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger‘s retirement. The 2022 campaign will be the first that “Big Ben” won’t start after being the undisputed top play-caller for the squad for 18 seasons. Their candidates for selection include Mason Rudolph,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Cowboys Legend Makes A Bold Claim About The Team

The Dallas Cowboys have had their fair share of playoff appearances over the last decade. They have made the postseason four times and won two out of six games. Last season, they enjoyed home-field advantage during the Wild Card Round after winning the NFC East. However, the San Francisco 49ers...
NFL
Yardbarker

5 Las Vegas Raiders That Will Exceed Expectations

The NFL preseason is fully underway, and the regular season is just a few weeks away. The Las Vegas Raiders come into the season with high expectations with the additions of wide receiver Davante Adams and edge rusher Chandler Jones. Anytime you have a successful season, you need players that will exceed expectations.
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Release OLB Randy Ramsey

He missed the entire 2021 season due to injury. Teams must cut from 90 players to 85 by Tuesday afternoon. Ramsey, 25, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2019. He was waived coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad. Ramsey...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Watch: Romeo Doubs absolutely cooks Saints starting CB

I am not sure if any player in the Green Bay Packers’ camp is gaining more hype than rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs, who is making a “wow” play on a daily basis at camp. Aaron Rodgers, Eric Stokes, Randall Cobb, Jaire Alexander, coaching staff and many beat writers have taken notice. Now opposing teams are getting to see the rookie wide receiver firsthand. The Green Bay Packers are hosting joint practices with the New Orleans Saints this week, which means we get to see one on ones with opposing teams. This one went to the Packers rookie.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Buffalo Bills Make More Cuts Just One Preseason Game In

As the Buffalo Bills built toward what they hope is a Super season … Keep up with important Bills and NFL news and decisions here in our NFL Tracker …. AUG 16 CUTS MADE The Bills are already thinning out the roster just one preseason game in. Buffalo has released cornerback Tim Harris and linebacker Marquel Lee.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Kenny Pickett Shared A Fascinating Fact About The Steelers

Kenny Pickett had initial success with the Pittsburgh Steelers during his first-ever NFL preseason game. The former Pitt Panther finished the game with 13 completions for 95 yards and two touchdowns against the Seattle Seahawks. One of his scoring throws was a 24-yard strike to Tyler Vaughns that won the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Colts Cut Four Players

Ford, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $2.5 million contract with Miami, but spent his rookie season on the team’s injured reserve list. Since then, Ford was on and off of the Dolphins’ active roster before being traded...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Two unknowns make a big impression at Packers camp

For the Green Bay Packers, this is the dawn of a new era. Gone are the days of 30-point games offensively and big chunk plays featuring Davante Adams. The offense now runs through Aaron Jones and a cast of unknown characters at wide receiver. However, when it comes to the Green Bay Packers defense, it is hard to find many flaws.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

The NFL Is Already Hyping Up A New Steelers Era

The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing a new era after Ben Roethlisberger‘s retirement. For close to two decades, he was the undisputed starter for the squad and helped bring two more Super Bowl titles to the proud franchise. But nagging injuries forced him to call it quits, forcing the Steelers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers rookie George Pickens already has legendary nickname

George Pickens still has yet to make his official debut in the league, but he is already playing the part of an NFL star. Ex-NFL receiver Brandon Marshall, host of the famous “I AM ATHLETE” podcast, paid a visit to Pittsburgh Steelers training camp recently. Marshall met up with Pickens, the Steelers rookie wideout, and the two shared a brief conversation. At one point, Pickens revealed the legendary nickname that he already has — “NFL Youngboy.”
PITTSBURGH, PA

