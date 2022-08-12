ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallowa, OR

KGW

Storm rolls through Eastern Oregon, pouring down hail

PORTLAND, Ore. — A thunderstorm rolled through northeastern Oregon on Thursday, dumping intense hail on parts of Wallowa and Union counties. In some areas, the hail was large and heavy enough to cause property damage. KGW Chief Meteorologist Matt Zaffino tracked the storm as it moved northeast, passing over...
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Fatal crash on U.S. 12 in Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA — The Washington State Patrol reports that Vernas Denully, 85, of College Place was killed when she lost control of her vehicle and rolled on U.S. 12 at milepost 352, 12 miles east of Walla Walla Sunday at 10:47 a.m. Troopers said Denully died at the scene...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
