The Nez Perce people build an ongoing story about return in Wallowa, Oregon
Nearly 150 years ago, the Wallowa Band of the Nez Perce people were exiled. For three decades, they’ve held the Tamkaliks Celebration to commemorate their return. After missing two years due to COVID-19, the gathering has resumed. The hot summer day crept into evening by the time Fred Hill...
Storm rolls through Eastern Oregon, pouring down hail
PORTLAND, Ore. — A thunderstorm rolled through northeastern Oregon on Thursday, dumping intense hail on parts of Wallowa and Union counties. In some areas, the hail was large and heavy enough to cause property damage. KGW Chief Meteorologist Matt Zaffino tracked the storm as it moved northeast, passing over...
Fatal crash on U.S. 12 in Walla Walla County
WALLA WALLA — The Washington State Patrol reports that Vernas Denully, 85, of College Place was killed when she lost control of her vehicle and rolled on U.S. 12 at milepost 352, 12 miles east of Walla Walla Sunday at 10:47 a.m. Troopers said Denully died at the scene...
Bear hunter is shot east of Tri-Cities in Blue Mountains. Then the gunman fled
Detectives need the public’s help identifying the shooter.
FISH AND WILDLIFE AUTHORITIES IN OREGON SEEKING PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING PERSON(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR KILLING A WOLF IN BAKER COUNTY
BAKER COUNTY, OR (August 9, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that: The OSP Fish & Wildlife Division is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the person(s) responsible for shooting and killing a wolf in the Pine Creek Wildlife Management Unit. On August 5, 2022, Fish and...
