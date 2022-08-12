Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Concerns mount for Charleston residents after recent shootings
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lifelong and new residents in Charleston alike have noticed a trend since the start of August. “Too many shootings, too much violence,” Howard Tyree, a lifelong resident of the city, said Tuesday. “I wish our young people would exercise a little bit better judgment.”
Man arrested after 2 guns stolen in Ravenswood, West Virginia
A man has been arrested after a burglary in Ravenswood.
WSAZ
Man pleads guilty to federal gun crime in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man pleaded guilty to a federal gun crime that happened in Charleston more than two years ago. Scott Snook, 47, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, pleaded guilty to being a felon with a gun. According to court documents from the United States Department of Justice, Snook admitted...
WSAZ
Shooting sends woman to the hospital
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews responded late Monday afternoon to a shooting in Elkview, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported around 4:40 p.m. in the 5000 block of Elk River Road. Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman was shot in the leg and taken to an area...
WSAZ
Car crashes over embankment, narrowly missing Kanawha River
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston police responded to an accident Tuesday morning after a car crashed over an embankment, narrowly missing the Kanawha River. Officers on scene said the driver was traveling east on Kanawha Boulevard when they lost control. The car then went over the embankment and stopped on...
No charges filed after Kanawha County shooting
UPDATE (10 P.M. on Aug. 15, 2022): No charges will be pressed after deputies responded to the parking lot of the NAPA Auto Parts in Elkview for reports of a shooting, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency responders arrived on the scene, and a woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot […]
WV man sentenced to 18 years for possessing 907 grams of meth
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Huntington, West Virginia, man was sentenced to over 18 years in prison for possessing and intending to sell methamphetamine, cocaine and a fentanyl analog. According to court records, Joseph Ira Patterson, III, 38, admitted he sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Huntington in March 2021 and again in April […]
WSAZ
Family holds vigil for recovering boy hit by DUI driver
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A prayer vigil was held Sunday for one of the five people who was hit by a car driven by a man who has been charged with DUI. A 12-year-old boy has been fighting for his life at a hospital in Morgantown since he was hit by the car Friday evening. A Go-Fund-Me has also been created to help the family with all of their travel costs.
WDTV
Fundraiser set up for couple killed at Summersville nail salon
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Last month, a husband and wife were shot and killed behind a Summersville nail salon. Now, a GoFundMe has been set up in their name. Family members launched the GoFundMe page to help pay for the couple’s funerals and support their two young children. In...
WSAZ
Golf cart, equipment stolen during breaking and entering
KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) – After two break-ins, West Virginia State Police has released a photo of a person they are searching for in connection with several thefts. According to State Police, the person is accused of stealing a green Yamaha golf cart loaded down with equipment worth close to $9,000.
wchstv.com
Police release more details, identify victim in overnight Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 9:20 a.m., 8/12/22. Charleston police have released more details on an overnight shooting where a person was shot multiple times. Zion Mitchell, 22, of Gastonia, North Carolina, was shot in the head, neck and bicep during an incident in the 1700 block of Washington Street West overnight, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.
Huntington Man Sentenced to More Than 18 Years in Prison for Fentanyl Crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Joseph Ira Patterson III, 38, of Huntington, was sentenced today to 18 years and four months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and a fentanyl analogue. According to court documents and statements...
Metro News
NWS Charleston, Kanawha County officials review storm system, damage from flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — In what resulted in Gov. Jim Justice declaring a State of Emergency for Kanawha and Fayette counties, some portions of those counties received up to five and six inches of rain overnight Sunday into Monday that resulted in flash flooding. The Kanawha County Emergency Operations...
WSAZ
Sheriff: Man taken to hospital after being beaten with a baseball bat
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in the hospital after he was attacked Sunday afternoon. A 911 call came in around 3:20 p.m. saying a pedestrian had been hit in the 200 block of West Main Street, but the sheriff’s office says witnesses told deputies a man was attacked by at least two other men, and hit with a baseball bat.
WSAZ
Parent involvement with Cabell County Schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Parent involvement can be an important part of your child’s education. Dr. Ashley Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four to give some tips.
Culvert pipe repairs close road in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Drivers in Huntington will need to expect delays through next Tuesday for road repairs on Arlington Boulevard. According to the City of Huntington, the West Virginia Division of Highways will be making repairs to the culvert and pipe that carry storm water from Arlington Boulevard to the Guyandotte River. The closure […]
WSAZ
Toys that teach
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You can keep your children entertained and prepare them for school at the same time. Elizabeth Werner stopped by Studio 3 to introduce us to some toys that teach.
Man arrested for destruction of property, driving suspended, active warrants
GREENVIEW, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested on Tuesday, July 26 following a traffic stop in the Greenview area. According to reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, deputies conducting road patrols in Greenview conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle upon observation of multiple violations. The...
2 Ashland men sentenced for meth trafficking
Two Ashland men were sentenced to 72 months and 137 months in federal prison on multiple charges on Monday.
WSAZ
Mudslide closes part of roadway
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mudslide Monday night closed part of Campbells Creek Drive in Kanawha County, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. in the 800 block. It was unknown how long the roadway would be closed in that area. Heavy rain Monday...
