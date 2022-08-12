ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAZ

Concerns mount for Charleston residents after recent shootings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lifelong and new residents in Charleston alike have noticed a trend since the start of August. “Too many shootings, too much violence,” Howard Tyree, a lifelong resident of the city, said Tuesday. “I wish our young people would exercise a little bit better judgment.”
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man pleads guilty to federal gun crime in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man pleaded guilty to a federal gun crime that happened in Charleston more than two years ago. Scott Snook, 47, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, pleaded guilty to being a felon with a gun. According to court documents from the United States Department of Justice, Snook admitted...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Shooting sends woman to the hospital

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews responded late Monday afternoon to a shooting in Elkview, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported around 4:40 p.m. in the 5000 block of Elk River Road. Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman was shot in the leg and taken to an area...
ELKVIEW, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
City
Belle, WV
City
Man, WV
WSAZ

Car crashes over embankment, narrowly missing Kanawha River

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston police responded to an accident Tuesday morning after a car crashed over an embankment, narrowly missing the Kanawha River. Officers on scene said the driver was traveling east on Kanawha Boulevard when they lost control. The car then went over the embankment and stopped on...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

No charges filed after Kanawha County shooting

UPDATE (10 P.M. on Aug. 15, 2022): No charges will be pressed after deputies responded to the parking lot of the NAPA Auto Parts in Elkview for reports of a shooting, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency responders arrived on the scene, and a woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WV man sentenced to 18 years for possessing 907 grams of meth

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Huntington, West Virginia, man was sentenced to over 18 years in prison for possessing and intending to sell methamphetamine, cocaine and a fentanyl analog. According to court records, Joseph Ira Patterson, III, 38, admitted he sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Huntington in March 2021 and again in April […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Family holds vigil for recovering boy hit by DUI driver

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A prayer vigil was held Sunday for one of the five people who was hit by a car driven by a man who has been charged with DUI. A 12-year-old boy has been fighting for his life at a hospital in Morgantown since he was hit by the car Friday evening. A Go-Fund-Me has also been created to help the family with all of their travel costs.
MASON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Isuzu
WDTV

Fundraiser set up for couple killed at Summersville nail salon

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Last month, a husband and wife were shot and killed behind a Summersville nail salon. Now, a GoFundMe has been set up in their name. Family members launched the GoFundMe page to help pay for the couple’s funerals and support their two young children. In...
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Golf cart, equipment stolen during breaking and entering

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) – After two break-ins, West Virginia State Police has released a photo of a person they are searching for in connection with several thefts. According to State Police, the person is accused of stealing a green Yamaha golf cart loaded down with equipment worth close to $9,000.
KENOVA, WV
wchstv.com

Police release more details, identify victim in overnight Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 9:20 a.m., 8/12/22. Charleston police have released more details on an overnight shooting where a person was shot multiple times. Zion Mitchell, 22, of Gastonia, North Carolina, was shot in the head, neck and bicep during an incident in the 1700 block of Washington Street West overnight, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAZ

Sheriff: Man taken to hospital after being beaten with a baseball bat

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in the hospital after he was attacked Sunday afternoon. A 911 call came in around 3:20 p.m. saying a pedestrian had been hit in the 200 block of West Main Street, but the sheriff’s office says witnesses told deputies a man was attacked by at least two other men, and hit with a baseball bat.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Culvert pipe repairs close road in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Drivers in Huntington will need to expect delays through next Tuesday for road repairs on Arlington Boulevard. According to the City of Huntington, the West Virginia Division of Highways will be making repairs to the culvert and pipe that carry storm water from Arlington Boulevard to the Guyandotte River. The closure […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Toys that teach

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You can keep your children entertained and prepare them for school at the same time. Elizabeth Werner stopped by Studio 3 to introduce us to some toys that teach.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Mudslide closes part of roadway

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mudslide Monday night closed part of Campbells Creek Drive in Kanawha County, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. in the 800 block. It was unknown how long the roadway would be closed in that area. Heavy rain Monday...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy