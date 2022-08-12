Your weekend must reads🗞️

👋 Welcome to the weekend, readers of The Short List! I’m Nicole Fallert , and I'm excited to dive into a few of this week's most interesting reads from the USA TODAY newsroom.

🟣 About two million rural women of childbearing age live in maternity care deserts, at least 25 miles away from a labor and delivery unit, a USA TODAY analysis found. Women of color are even more vulnerable, statistics show, and the federal government has only recently started to identify the problem. In a four-part series, USA TODAY examines the growing lack of maternal health care in America's rural communities of color .

Delivery or death: The lack of accessible women's reproductive health care doesn’t affect communities equally.

Experts call today's maternal health disparities and lack of access to care a ''reverberation'' of the history of slavery. The Biden administration has renewed attention to this issue. But even with the promise of more funding, rural hospitals can't always afford to keep obstetrics – one of the most expensive and least lucrative services for providers.

Native Americans travel among the farthest in the nation for maternal care. The data says it all : The median distance to a hospital with a labor and delivery ward in urban areas is about nine miles, but in rural areas, it’s more than twice that.

