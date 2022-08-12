ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Your weekend must reads🗞️

By Nicole Fallert, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uVIsF_0hFRiPmD00

👋 Welcome to the weekend, readers of The Short List! I’m Nicole Fallert , and I'm excited to dive into a few of this week's most interesting reads from the USA TODAY newsroom.

🟣 About two million rural women of childbearing age live in maternity care deserts, at least 25 miles away from a labor and delivery unit, a USA TODAY analysis found. Women of color are even more vulnerable, statistics show, and the federal government has only recently started to identify the problem. In a four-part series, USA TODAY examines the growing lack of maternal health care in America's rural communities of color .

Delivery or death: The lack of accessible women's reproductive health care doesn’t affect communities equally.

  • Rooted in history : Experts call today's maternal health disparities and lack of access to care a ''reverberation'' of the history of slavery.
  • The Biden administration has renewed attention to this issue. But even with the promise of more funding, rural hospitals can't always afford to keep obstetrics – one of the most expensive and least lucrative services for providers.
  • Across communities : Native Americans travel among the farthest in the nation for maternal care.
  • The data says it all : The median distance to a hospital with a labor and delivery ward in urban areas is about nine miles, but in rural areas, it’s more than twice that.

👉 Stay tuned: Part four of this series will be coming out next week!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aHi7L_0hFRiPmD00
In rural America, maternal health care is vanishing. USA TODAY

Here are more must-reads below 👇 See you next week!

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Your weekend must reads🗞️

Comments / 0

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Abortion should be a kitchen table conversation

My mom began dating an obstetrician-gynecologist when I was in high school. While she always spoke openly about reproductive health care with me, our kitchen table conversations quickly turned into question and answer sessions with her new partner. When asked about his day, he described the differences in birth control methods, new technology for hysterectomies, […] The post Abortion should be a kitchen table conversation appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor And Delivery#Urban Areas#Health Disparities#Rural America#Native Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

573K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy