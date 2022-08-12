Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Lydia
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
WDIO-TV
Huskies punch ticket to Great Plains Championship
On Sunday the Duluth Huskies held off top ranked Eau Claire 8-6 to open round one of the playoffs with a win. The Huskies needed only one more win to take their best of three series. Duluth was up 1-0 in the third before a Jack Painter home run would...
WDIO-TV
Structure fire in Carlton County sends firefighters to Skelton Township
On August 13th, 2022 the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a structure fire in the 4400 block of County Road 6, Skelton Township. A passerby believed a house was on fire. While emergency personnel were responding they were updated the structure was a pole building. The...
WDIO-TV
Huskies sting Willmar taking Division title, earn league championship berth
The Duluth Huskies topped the Willmar Stingers 5-3 Tuesday night in Willmar to claim the Great Plains Division title and clinch a Northwoods League championship berth. Devin Hurdle led Duluth putting up two RBI, two runs, and three hits. From the mound Huskies’ Alex Potter pitched six strikeouts to open the first 5.2 innings.
WDIO-TV
GMN Birthdays: 8/15/22
The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, The Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during...
WDIO-TV
Garage destroyed from fire in Chisholm
Chisholm and Hibbing firefighters were dispatched to the 500 block of 6th Street Southwest in Chisholm on Sunday afternoon. A garage fire was reported at around 1:30 pm. No injuries were reported, but the garage is a complete loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation. structure fire Chisholm...
WDIO-TV
Denfeld football riding most productive offseason since pandemic into Day 1 of practice
On Monday prep teams across Minnesota, from tennis to swimming to football and beyond, were able to host their first official day of fall practice. For Duluth Denfeld football the transition from summer workouts to running routes at Public Schools Stadium went the smoothest it has since the onset of the pandemic.
WDIO-TV
Proctor football turning a new page under new head coach Krivinchuk
After their season was cut short last year the Proctor football team returned to action Tuesday continuing their first week of practice for the 2022 season. The Rails enter the season under new leadership in head coach Matt Krivinchuk who’s working towards establishing a positive team tradition. “We’re taking...
WDIO-TV
Esko football using State semifinal defeat, as motivation this year
After falling in the Class AAA semifinals last year, 21-14 against Dassel-Cokato, the Esko football team kicked off on their next campaign on Monday. Now with a ton of experience and the drive to get back to the state tournament once again, the team is ready to get started. “Well...
WDIO-TV
Duluth tech startup ranked among fastest growing companies in the nation
It’s an exciting time for Duluth’s Ad Advance. The tech startup company has been ranked on the INC 5,000 list, putting them in the top 10% of the top 5,000 growing companies across the country. We talked with one of the co-founders Tuesday, who says he started as...
WDIO-TV
Driver charged after fatal crash on the Range
People are still in shock after the death of Joni Dahl. She was killed in a crash on Friday night. Her friend, Beth Milos, said, “She cared about everybody. It didn’t matter who you were. She wanted to see you succeed. And she wanted to know how she could help you do that. She never wanted anything, it was always, what can I do to help?”
WDIO-TV
Nurses vote to authorize strike
Twin Ports and Twin Cities nurses voted Monday to authorize a strike. The Minnesota Nurses Association said the vote was “overwhelming.” A supermajority was required in order to authorize the strike. “Corporate healthcare policies in our hospitals have left nurses understaffed and overworked, while patients are overcharged, local...
WDIO-TV
UMD names Adam Krause new Associate Head Coach
After the departure of long time Associate Head Coach Derek Plante, the UMD men’s hockey team had a big hole to fill behind the bench. On Monday they announced the team has promoted former Assistant Coach Adam Krause as Plantes replacement. Krause has been a part of the Bulldogs...
WDIO-TV
Groundbreaking ceremony in McGregor for disabled veterans
A place for disabled veterans and veterans is on the horizon in McGregor. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, people celebrated the groundbreaking of phase three of five of the new facility to come; a rifle, pistol, and archery range. “I wanted to build a range in memory of Chuck, and...
