The Karate Kid movies conditioned us to expect the good guys to win every time. After all, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) never lost a tournament on the big screen. In Cobra Kai season 4, Daniel and his former rival, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), were united by their desire to see Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and his devotees go down in defeat at the annual All Valley Tournament. Unfortunately for them, Terry rigged the tournament in his favor, and now Cobra Kai is quite literally the only game in town in the new trailer for season 5.

TV SERIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO