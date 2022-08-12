ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found shot inside vehicle in Baltimore's Broadway East neighborhood, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man with serious injuries in East Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol on the east side of the city responded to ShotSpotter alerts indicating that someone had fired a weapon in the 1400 block of North Montford Avenue around 6:45 p.m., police said.

Once there, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle, according to authorities.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-396-2433.

Anonymous tipsters call Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

