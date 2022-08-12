Read full article on original website
Roadway roundup: I-20 work to affect drivers tonight at state line
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Construction work this week again will affect drivers on Interstate 20 at the Georgia-South Carolina state line. On Tuesday at 8 p.m., rolling lane closures will take place on westbound I-20 near the Savannah River bridge, allowing construction crews to remove any large roadway debris on the shoulders.
Invasive plants take over Augusta Canal; cleanup in progress
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Invasive plants have taken over the Augusta Canal. Now the problem is so bad that it’s affected hydroelectric plant production and tourism dollars. Clean up underway, but that task will be harder than it seems. If you’ve been around the Augusta Canal lately, there’s a...
Declining gas prices may be nearing an end for CSRA drivers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices here and elsewhere are continuing to fall, but one expert says this week could bring the end of the decline. The national average gas price on Monday is $3.96 per gallon, down from $4.06 a week ago. It’s substantially lower in Georgia at $3.51,...
Lanes reopen on Deans Bridge after crash at Morgan Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division is currently on the scene of an accident at Deans Bridge Road and Morgan Road. All northbound lanes and one southbound lane of Deans Bridge are blocked. Deputies urge drivers to seek alternate routes if traveling in this area.
Bus wreck shuts down much of Wrightsboro Road through Grovetown
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A bus plowed into six vehicles and a gas pump in a major wreck Tuesday that brought traffic to a standstill on a Grovetown thoroughfare. The wreck was reported around 12:20 p.m. Police Chief Jamey Kitchens said a Horizon Bus Lines charter bus with no passengers...
Where does the search stand for Augusta’s new city administrator?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s search for a new city administrator hit a delay Tuesday in commission, but for some commissioners, that’s good news. Back in February, Takiyah Douse replaced Odie Donald after his resignation. Since then, Douse has served as the interim administrator. We talked to commissioners...
Business roundup: $3M in upgrades launched at Enterprise Mill
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Beacon Real Estate Group is beginning a $3 million improvement plan at the Enterprise Mill in Augusta, a former cotton mill that’s now a mixed-use housing and business complex. Upcoming improvements to the 1450 Greene St. complex include interior renovations to all 60 loft apartment...
Community roundup: Food bank to give away fresh produce
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank will hold a produce distribution Wednesday in the parking lot of its Faith Food Factory location, 3301 Commerce Drive. During the event from 5:30-7:30 p.m., families can get fresh produce loaded into their vehicles. Golden Harvest Food Bank and its more than...
Why a good sleep schedule is important for schoolkids
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Getting your child on a consistent sleep routine can be a challenge, but health experts say it’s necessary to prevent certain problems. Family nurse practitioner Kate Burgner says it’s important to keep this sleep routine throughout the year, not just during the school year.
PHOTO GALLERY: Aiken County goes back to school
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Monday, Aiken County students returned to the classroom. Here are some of the photos shared with us as students posed for the first day of school. Take a look at these smiles!
Single-vehicle collision leaves 1 person dead in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person. According to Trooper Nick Pye, the accident happened on Vance Road near U.S. 15 Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The driver of the 2010 Ford pickup truck was traveling east on Vance Road, traveled...
One person dies after two-vehicle crash in Edgefield County
EDGEFIELD, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an accident in Edgefield County that left one person dead. Troopers responded on Aug. 8 to a two-vehicle accident at South Carolina Highway 19 near Courtney Road around 11:20 p.m. Troopers say a 2017 Honda Sedan was traveling south on...
Chick-fil-A tests new breakfast offering in Augusta, Aiken
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been five years since Chick-fil-A introduced a new breakfast entrée, and the Georgia-based chain is testing out a potential new one here in Augusta: Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites. They’re baked in-house every morning with eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage and a blend of cheddar...
Columbia County woman showcases her love for Elvis
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The King of Rock and Roll is alive and well in a local woman’s heart. We visited her home in Columbia County, where she has spent years dedicating parts of her house to a legend. For Laura Tinney, it’s not just a place to live...
Online post puts Glascock County school on lockdown
GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Glascock County school went on lockdown Tuesday over an alarming social media post. It happened after school officials were made aware of a social media post that pictured a Glascock County 10th-grader with what appeared to be an AR-15 rifle and ammunition vest and the caption “#school day.”
SWAT officers converge on Augusta apartment complex
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office SWAT officers and others arrested a wanted man Tuesday at an Augusta apartment complex. Around 2:50 pm, the U.S. Marshal’s South East Regional Task Force found Terrell Crawford Jr., 23, at River Creek Apartments, 2525 Center West Parkway. Crawford was...
Augusta Transit gets federal funds to buy electric buses
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Transit has been awarded a more than $6.25 million federal grant to support the adoption of battery electric-powered buses. According to Augusta Transit Director Sharon Dottery, Augusta will move forward with partnering with battery-electric bus company GILLIG to replace five of the agency’s traditional fuel buses.
Disney On Ice production returning to Augusta after 4 years
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After four years, Disney On Ice will return to the James Brown Arena with performances Nov. 4-6. Disney On Ice preferred customers can purchase advance tickets starting Tuesday. Tickets go on sale to the general public next Tuesday. Fans can still sign up to become a...
Weekend accidents kill two drivers in the region
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A single-vehicle accident temporarily knocked out a power circuit in a northern portion of Aiken County and resulted in the death of the driver. On Sunday at 6:15 p.m., an SUV overturned and ran into an electrical pole at Coleman Bridge Road and Quattlebaum Road,...
A look at new cellphone policies for CSRA schools
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most schools are back in session and a new school year means new rules to follow. Most counties are doubling down on their cell phone policies. Either keeping them away, tucked away in backpacks, or just not bringing them at all. Here’s what your student can...
