Knoxville, TN

Knoxville police searching for missing man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man last seen earlier in August. Brandon Sheckels, 35, was last seen on Aug. 2 at around 8:00 p.m. Officials said he left his home on Shangri-La Drive on foot and has not been seen since.
Body found in Fourth and Gill neighborhood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was found in North Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to the police department. Knoxville Police Department investigators responded to E. Fourth Avenue near Third Avenue just after noon to the report of a dead person. Officers said they located an unidentified individual near a wood line next to the interstate once on the scene.
Man dies after East Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after an East Knoxville shooting on Tuesday. Around 1:50 p.m., Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Rosedale Avenue, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. The shooting prompted Vine Middle School to briefly enter a...
Motorcyclist dies in Tazewell Pike crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A motorcyclist died in a crash on Tazewell Pike Sunday evening, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The crash happened near Mountain Shadow Drive, the report said. Earnest Helm, 71, was reportedly driving westbound on Tazewell Pike when they turned left onto Tindell Lane, failing to yield for 27-year-old Toby McClellan, Jr., who was riding the motorcycle.
GRAPHIC: Deer with crossbow bolt in head rescued by TWRA

A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News.
Morristown 18-year-old killed in deadly crash

'Nobody is above the law' | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO. A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff's Office Monday.
KPD identifies victim of fatal West Knoxville shooting

A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News.
Rural Metro on scene of West Knoxville fire

The shooting happened on Rosedale Avenue and prompted Vine Middle School to briefly enter a lockdown, KPD said. Kingston police looking for church break-in suspect. The Kingston Police Department is also investigating the incidents...
GRAPHIC: Nearly poached buck rescued by TWRA

A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. A crossbow bolt was sticking out of the mature buck's head when TWRA crews found it.
‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Monday. KCSO investigators obtained a warrant charging Officer John Pickens with aggravated domestic assault and took him into custody at KPD headquarters on Aug. 15, a spokesperson from the department said.
18 - Javontez Spraggins

The 2022 College Football season is fast approaching, and the Tennessee Volunteers are one of the most intriguing teams entering the season. The investigation is being led by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit and remains ongoing.
Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill to lose beer license

FOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill, the site of an April fatal shooting, will lose its beer license, City Recorder Will Johnson confirmed to WVLT News Tuesday. In April, a shooting between two biker gangs left two dead and three injured, Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager...
