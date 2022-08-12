Read full article on original website
Knoxville police searching for missing man
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man last seen earlier in August. Brandon Sheckels, 35, was last seen on Aug. 2 at around 8:00 p.m. Officials said he left his home on Shangri-La Drive on foot and has not been seen since.
Body found in Fourth and Gill neighborhood
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was found in North Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to the police department. Knoxville Police Department investigators responded to E. Fourth Avenue near Third Avenue just after noon to the report of a dead person. Officers said they located an unidentified individual near a wood line next to the interstate once on the scene.
Man dies after East Knoxville shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after an East Knoxville shooting on Tuesday. Around 1:50 p.m., Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Rosedale Avenue, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. The shooting prompted Vine Middle School to briefly enter a...
Motorcyclist dies in Tazewell Pike crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A motorcyclist died in a crash on Tazewell Pike Sunday evening, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The crash happened near Mountain Shadow Drive, the report said. Earnest Helm, 71, was reportedly driving westbound on Tazewell Pike when they turned left onto Tindell Lane, failing to yield for 27-year-old Toby McClellan, Jr., who was riding the motorcycle.
Knoxville woman’s close encounter with bear at Gatlinburg restaurant
Cindy Kitts, of Knoxville, was sitting in her car, windows down and on her phone, waiting for her family to come out of the Parkside Grill restaurant in Gatlinburg, Tenn. However, while waiting, she noticed a bear looking through her window.
GRAPHIC: Deer with crossbow bolt in head rescued by TWRA
Morristown 18-year-old killed in deadly crash
Rosedale Avenue victim dies after shooting in East Knoxville
One person is dead after a shooting on Rosedale Avenue in East Knoxville Tuesday afternoon.
KPD identifies victim of fatal West Knoxville shooting
18-Year-Old Isabela Martinez Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Morristown (Morristown, TN)
According to the Morristown Police Department, an 18-year-old Isabela Martinez died in a fatal crash on East Morris Boulevard on Saturday night. Officials stated that Dominick Cornacchia, 23, was [..]
Knoxville revokes beer license of Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill for 10 years
The beer license of Hatmaker's Bar & Grill in Fountain City will be suspended following a pre-trial hearing before the City of Knoxville Beer Board.
Rural Metro on scene of West Knoxville fire
Tennessee woman finds black bear in SUV, causes thousands in damage
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn.--An East Tennessee Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a home last week, finding a bear inside a vehicle. According to the Cocke County Sheriff, the deputy responded to a home on Middle Way where the deputy found a large black bear inside of a White Honda Pilot SUV.
Morristown special needs teens raise money for wheelchair-accessible van
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Morristown family was at their wit’s end trying to figure out a way to help their special needs teen until a community, known for its volunteer spirit, showed them how to turn their lemons into lemonade. Ana Pagán and her 16-year-old son, Tony, both...
GRAPHIC: Nearly poached buck rescued by TWRA
‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Monday. KCSO investigators obtained a warrant charging Officer John Pickens with aggravated domestic assault and took him into custody at KPD headquarters on Aug. 15, a spokesperson from the department said.
Missing a cow? Knox County Sheriff’s Office found two roaming in one weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you missing a cow? The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a cow that they found around the Millertown Pike area Saturday. The heifer is currently with KSCO Animal Control after being recovered, according to a Facebook post. The next...
18 - Javontez Spraggins
The 2022 College Football season is fast approaching, and the Tennessee Volunteers are one of the most intriguing teams entering the season. The investigation is being led by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit and remains ongoing. KPD joins ABLE Project aimed at improving accountability. Updated: 17 hours ago. The ABLE...
Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill to lose beer license
FOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill, the site of an April fatal shooting, will lose its beer license, City Recorder Will Johnson confirmed to WVLT News Tuesday. In April, a shooting between two biker gangs left two dead and three injured, Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager...
Two-alarm fire reported at West Knoxville apartment
Knoxville Fire Department is responding to a fire on Walker Springs in West Knoxville Tuesday, Aug. 16.
