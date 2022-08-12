Read full article on original website
WAFB.com
SMART LIVING: Experts offer signs of overparenting
Women with ties to Louisiana compete on new Food Network series. A Louisiana author and an LSU graduate are competing to win a year’s worth of groceries on the Food Network’s new series “Big Bad Budget Battle.”. Updated: 7 hours ago. At the city dock, a makeshift...
tigerdroppings.com
Hottest teachers you had at LSU
Surely there were a few comely lasses in the Communications department. we had a running debate bw the 2 ISDS Jonis back in the day. Wonder how they aged. I had an Asian Econ professor that could get it. Don't remember her name because I could barely understand her. LSU...
WAFB.com
New efforts underway to clear out 81 tons of litter behind LSU’s Burden Center
WAFB.com
Coming Up on 9News at 6: Aug. 16, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here’s what we’re working on for the 6 p.m. newscast on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022:. There seems to have been some confusion about Louisiana’s abortion laws. A story from yesterday featured a pregnant woman who was denied an abortion even after learning about her baby’s fatal diagnosis. To clear some of this up, Chris Rosato spoke with the lawmaker who wrote the state’s abortion law. CLICK HERE for more.
brproud.com
Louisiana Plus America Pageant searching for its next queen
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The reigning Ms. Louisiana Plus America, Joi Smith, stopped by Fox 44 studio to talk about the pageant in 2023. Smith said the organization is about body positivity, and they are looking for teenagers and women of all ages to compete next year. For...
wbrz.com
Longtime WBRZ executive, Rocky Daboval, announces retirement; Trey Schmaltz named station General Manager
BATON ROUGE - There are exciting similarities to Rocky Daboval’s first day at WBRZ and. today: An industry on the cusp of change, a locally-owned television station innovating and leading the future, and a lot of life to live in the years ahead. Only tomorrow won’t be the same as the tomorrow in the late 1970s - Daboval, the station’s general manager, will move into retirement.
tigerdroppings.com
RIP to a great LSU fan
I just received word earlier that Billy Ragusa has passed away. He was a great Tiger Fan, and loved life. He truly loved LSU athletics, and will be missed. A true legend in my hometown of Metairie. Reply. Replies (13) Alabama Fan. Here. Member since Oct 2021. 2695 posts. Posted...
WAFB.com
New ‘I Voted’ sticker designs released
THE INVESTIGATORS: La. officials shut down pumps at gas station after inspectors find water in tanks. Inspectors with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry shut down a number of pumps at the Sunoco gas station on Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge after one woman who filled up there tipped them off about contaminated gas being sold there.
krvs.org
The 40th Annual Original Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Festival
About the Original Southwest Zydeco Festival:The Treasures of Opelousas, a group of concerned citizens, feared that Zydeco and Creole music were dying; in response, they organized the first festival. With the guidance and sponsorship from the Southern Development Foundation, the first Zydeco Festival in 1982 was started in a bean field in Plaisance, Louisiana on the outskirts of Opelousas.
wbrz.com
Waitr rebrands, changes name following lawsuit with California company
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana-based online ordering company Waitr changed its name to "ASAP" Monday as a part of a legal settlement. According to the Daily Advertiser, the Lafayette-based company changed its name following a lawsuit that started in 2016 with California-based Waiter.com, a meal delivery service based in the West Coast. The settlement also requires Waitr to pay the company $4.7 million.
brproud.com
Who is eligible for Entergy’s one-time $150 credit?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capital Area United Way partners with Entergy Louisiana to assist Entergy customers with utility bills in the 10-parish service area. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 9:00 a.m., customers qualifying in Ascension, Iberville, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes will have the opportunity to apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their Entergy electric bill. For more information on how to apply, click here.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU quarterback reportedly 'walking away from football'
LSU’s quarterback competition is apparently reaching its conclusion, and the shuffling in the Tigers’ QB room is ramping up. Jayden Daniels reportedly took most of the first-team reps during a recent scrimmage, with Garrett Nussmeier sidelined by injury. Meanwhile, Myles Brennan worked mostly with the second-string players. Now,...
Camp Whispers: Making some changes to 2-deep, more
LSU is a third of the way through fall camp entering Monday morning’s practice with a 30-minute viewing window available for the media.
Louisiana School Makes ESPN’s List of Worst Football Teams
An ESPN computer program has analyzed the data and based on its programming has determined that one of the five worst college football teams in the nation is a Louisiana school. Now, that's a tough pill to swallow from a state that has a long and storied tradition of putting winners on the gridiron.
brproud.com
1 hurt in crash with brick sign on O’Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One person is hurt after crashing into a brick sign on O’Neal Lane Tuesday. The St. George Fire Department (SGFD) said the person in the accident was extradited by crews within minutes before being taken to an area hospital. The crash took place...
theadvocate.com
Residents, alumni get chance to sound off on return of Capitol High to Baton Rouge control
As state and local education leaders try to hash out the next plan for Capitol High School in Baton Rouge, members of the Capitol community this week will get a chance to say what they want for the historic school. This forum on “The Future of Capitol High” is set...
Business expo returns to Ascension Parish after 2-year hiatus
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A popular business expo is making its way back to Ascension Parish. Put on by the Ascension Chamber of Commerce, the 2022 Business Expo & Summit will take place at the Lamar Dixon REV Center on Thursday, Aug. 25 from 11:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Organizers...
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge mother has a week to make an unthinkable decision - carry her baby to term even though she says doctors tell her it will not survive or find another state where she can have an abortion. “It’s hard knowing that ... you...
brproud.com
Party endorsements cause upset for candidates ahead of midterms
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Midterm elections are just a few months away and a Southern University political science professor gave a look at national trends and some insight into party politics that caused an upset over the weekend. Dr. Albert Samuels chairs the Political Science Department at Southern...
theadvocate.com
Faith Matters: Seventh-day Adventist pastor takes historic assignment BR, Lafayette churches
Two churches in two denominations on two different days was the norm for Darriel Hoy growing up. After more than 20 years away, Hoy recently returned home to assume a historic role at two area churches: the first female pastor at Faith Seventh-day Adventist Church in Baton Rouge and Morning Star Seventh-day Adventist Church in Lafayette.
