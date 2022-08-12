ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS19

East Texas' largest school districts improve in TEA's newest rating

TYLER, Texas — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Texas Education Agency has released its accountability ratings for school districts. East Texas' two biggest districts headed back to class Monday morning and officials say they plan to focus on more growth and student success. John...
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

Longview ISD students head back to class after summer break

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – School is back in session in Longview, and teachers said they felt the first day jitters were in the air Monday at Bramlette Elementary School. “I’m a little nervous but very excited,” said Ms. Taylor, a first grade teacher. “I spent four years training for this.”
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Welcome back to school, Longview ISD

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD is set and ready to go for the new school year as students returned to their schools this morning. At Clarence W. Bailey Elementary School, little past 7a.m., kids started making their way to their new classrooms and parents were excited to drop off their kids at school.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Students, staff begin new school year at Longview ISD

LONGVIEW, Texas — In Longview ISD, around 8,400 students and 1,400 staff members kicked off a new school year. Over at Clarence W. Bailey Elementary, school was dismissed around 3:30 p.m. Students walked through the front doors with their heads held high and wide smiles. Some students were excited...
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Longview, TX
Longview, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
KETK / FOX51 News

Overton ISD hires full-time school resource officer

OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – Overton ISD announced Monday they will have their first full-time school resource officer this year. Officer Chuck McDonald has over 26 years of experience in law enforcement, and his presence will provide an “added level of security and safety for our students and staff,” according to district officials. McDonald will be […]
OVERTON, TX
ketk.com

Longview parents say their children were left on bus for hours

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – East Texas Montessori Prep Academy is a school for children 3-6 years of age. According to the district, on Monday afternoon, a bus picking up children from the school had mechanical issues causing a delay in drop off. “I didn’t know where he was, where...
LONGVIEW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Resources#Longview Isd
ktbb.com

TxDOT seeks input on FM 2964 project

TYLER — TxDOT’s Tyler District will hold a virtual public hearing with an in-person option for the FM 2964 (Rhones Quarter Road) project, which proposes to widen FM 2964 from SH 110 to FM 346 in Smith County. The in-person event is set for Thursday, Aug. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Whitehouse ISD’s Brown Elementary School on Smith County Road 2191 (Oscar Burkett Road). The virtual hearing will consist of a video presentation with audio and visual components and will be posted online Monday, Aug. 22, at 8 a.m. The presentation will remain available for viewing online until Friday, Sept. 9. You may call 903-510-9100 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to ask questions and access project materials.
TYLER, TX
iheart.com

Texas College Student Sets Fire To Dorms 'Because He Wanted To'

University spokesperson Brittany Jeffers told KPRC the fire took place at the University Lofts. The building's fire suppression system was able to quickly extinguish the fire, but students were evacuated and the dorms cannot be occupied by students at this time. The student, Kevin Bompika Ekofo, 26, also tried to...
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KLTV

Affidavit: Witnesses say fighting, threats led to shooting of Longview ISD student

Titus County commissioners seek $2M in Rescue Plan funds for road projects. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara speaks with Titus County Judge Brian Lee about American Rescue Plan Act funds. Lee says the commissioners are requesting to use $2 million of the $6.3 million for road funding. Each of the four precincts will have $500,000 to use for their projects in the coming years.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Tylerites gearing up for the upcoming school year

TYLER, Texas — Monday is the first day of school for Tyler ISD, and many families were out shopping this weekend for last minute items at the Broadway Square Mall. "I just came to get some new shoes," said Myles Marshall, a Tyler resident. "Because I already got my stuff for school."
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Mark Scirto addresses viewers in return to East Texas News

Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county. Longview doctor warns against dangers of heat and pregnancy. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. We all have a tough time handling the Texas heat, but doctors say pregnant women are much more...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Harrison County commissioners propose lowering property tax rate

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County commissioners agreed to vote on lowering the property tax rate for the county at its next meeting. Currently the tax rate is 35 cents per $100. The new rate if approved would lower it to 31 cents per $100. This is due in part to the values of property rising.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Smith County fire marshal calls drought conditions ‘disastrous’

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Gregg County commissioners select contractor for broadband internet project. Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county. Mark Is Back 6PM. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Gilmer enters stage 3 mandatory water restrictions

GILMER, Texas — The City of Gilmer has announced a stage 3 mandatory water conservation effective immediately. Residents with even house numbers can water on Sunday and Thursday. On Saturday and Wednesday, house with odd number addresses can water. All watering can be done between the hours of 12...
GILMER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview Trade Days vendors struggling because of heat

Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county. Longview doctor warns against dangers of heat and pregnancy. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. We all have a tough time handling the Texas heat, but doctors say pregnant women are much more...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Gilmer enters stage 3 of drought contingency plan

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Gilmer has declared they are entering Stage 3 of their drought contingency plan. Stage 3 of Gilmer’s water conservation plan is being initiated after a city council meeting last Tuesday, which recognized Upshur County is classified as being in an “extreme drought” according to drought.gov.
GILMER, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

Comments / 0

Community Policy