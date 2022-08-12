Read full article on original website
Dutch Bros. Coffee will be coming to Tyler Texas with 3 locations and 1 location in Longview TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
A look back in time to a land once called the Sabine Farms by Marshall, TexasTour Tyler TexasMarshall, TX
The fruits of our labor "Winona Orchards" founded in 2007 by John & Anita Sattler just outside Winona, Texas near TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Stacy Cammack: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a DifferenceTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Kelly Buchanek and Caleb: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a DifferenceTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
East Texas' largest school districts improve in TEA's newest rating
TYLER, Texas — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Texas Education Agency has released its accountability ratings for school districts. East Texas' two biggest districts headed back to class Monday morning and officials say they plan to focus on more growth and student success. John...
ketk.com
Longview ISD students head back to class after summer break
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – School is back in session in Longview, and teachers said they felt the first day jitters were in the air Monday at Bramlette Elementary School. “I’m a little nervous but very excited,” said Ms. Taylor, a first grade teacher. “I spent four years training for this.”
Welcome back to school, Longview ISD
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD is set and ready to go for the new school year as students returned to their schools this morning. At Clarence W. Bailey Elementary School, little past 7a.m., kids started making their way to their new classrooms and parents were excited to drop off their kids at school.
Students, staff begin new school year at Longview ISD
LONGVIEW, Texas — In Longview ISD, around 8,400 students and 1,400 staff members kicked off a new school year. Over at Clarence W. Bailey Elementary, school was dismissed around 3:30 p.m. Students walked through the front doors with their heads held high and wide smiles. Some students were excited...
Overton ISD hires full-time school resource officer
OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – Overton ISD announced Monday they will have their first full-time school resource officer this year. Officer Chuck McDonald has over 26 years of experience in law enforcement, and his presence will provide an “added level of security and safety for our students and staff,” according to district officials. McDonald will be […]
ketk.com
Longview parents say their children were left on bus for hours
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – East Texas Montessori Prep Academy is a school for children 3-6 years of age. According to the district, on Monday afternoon, a bus picking up children from the school had mechanical issues causing a delay in drop off. “I didn’t know where he was, where...
Voters upset after Longview ISD's recent $5.6 million land purchase, district says it's an investment
LONGVIEW, Texas — A number of voters are upset after Longview ISD recently purchased over $5 million worth of land, despite a bond issue failing in May. Debbie Fontaine is a Longview resident, business owner and Longview ISD parent alum. Fontaine has been vocal about her thoughts toward the land purchase.
Longview ISD bus drivers meet students along routes ahead of 1st day of school
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD bus drivers went the extra mile Saturday morning. Chairo Harris-Kenney is a bus driver for Longview ISD and she’s often the first face kids see when they head to school. She’s been driving kids and watching them grow up for 10 years!
ktbb.com
TxDOT seeks input on FM 2964 project
TYLER — TxDOT’s Tyler District will hold a virtual public hearing with an in-person option for the FM 2964 (Rhones Quarter Road) project, which proposes to widen FM 2964 from SH 110 to FM 346 in Smith County. The in-person event is set for Thursday, Aug. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Whitehouse ISD’s Brown Elementary School on Smith County Road 2191 (Oscar Burkett Road). The virtual hearing will consist of a video presentation with audio and visual components and will be posted online Monday, Aug. 22, at 8 a.m. The presentation will remain available for viewing online until Friday, Sept. 9. You may call 903-510-9100 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to ask questions and access project materials.
Longview ISD teachers receive $1.8 million in checks during convocation
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD held their convocation for teachers on Friday. Cyndi Bracy teaches Texas History at Judson Middle School in Longview and says this is a big day for staff. “This is just an opportunity for all of us to be together and celebrate each other. Today, we’re recognizing all of our […]
iheart.com
Texas College Student Sets Fire To Dorms 'Because He Wanted To'
University spokesperson Brittany Jeffers told KPRC the fire took place at the University Lofts. The building's fire suppression system was able to quickly extinguish the fire, but students were evacuated and the dorms cannot be occupied by students at this time. The student, Kevin Bompika Ekofo, 26, also tried to...
East Texas school districts’ policies on cellphones brings up safety concerns
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In 2022, the back to school shopping list seems to include a cellphone. Lynette Aguilar is the Vice President and General Manager of AT&T North Texas. “So the majority of kids have a smartphone of their own by the time they’re 11 at this point,” she said. Some parents want their […]
KLTV
Affidavit: Witnesses say fighting, threats led to shooting of Longview ISD student
Titus County commissioners seek $2M in Rescue Plan funds for road projects. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara speaks with Titus County Judge Brian Lee about American Rescue Plan Act funds. Lee says the commissioners are requesting to use $2 million of the $6.3 million for road funding. Each of the four precincts will have $500,000 to use for their projects in the coming years.
Tylerites gearing up for the upcoming school year
TYLER, Texas — Monday is the first day of school for Tyler ISD, and many families were out shopping this weekend for last minute items at the Broadway Square Mall. "I just came to get some new shoes," said Myles Marshall, a Tyler resident. "Because I already got my stuff for school."
KLTV
Mark Scirto addresses viewers in return to East Texas News
Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county. Longview doctor warns against dangers of heat and pregnancy. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. We all have a tough time handling the Texas heat, but doctors say pregnant women are much more...
KLTV
Harrison County commissioners propose lowering property tax rate
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County commissioners agreed to vote on lowering the property tax rate for the county at its next meeting. Currently the tax rate is 35 cents per $100. The new rate if approved would lower it to 31 cents per $100. This is due in part to the values of property rising.
KLTV
Smith County fire marshal calls drought conditions ‘disastrous’
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Gregg County commissioners select contractor for broadband internet project. Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county. Mark Is Back 6PM. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News...
Gilmer enters stage 3 mandatory water restrictions
GILMER, Texas — The City of Gilmer has announced a stage 3 mandatory water conservation effective immediately. Residents with even house numbers can water on Sunday and Thursday. On Saturday and Wednesday, house with odd number addresses can water. All watering can be done between the hours of 12...
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview Trade Days vendors struggling because of heat
Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county. Longview doctor warns against dangers of heat and pregnancy. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. We all have a tough time handling the Texas heat, but doctors say pregnant women are much more...
KLTV
Gilmer enters stage 3 of drought contingency plan
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Gilmer has declared they are entering Stage 3 of their drought contingency plan. Stage 3 of Gilmer’s water conservation plan is being initiated after a city council meeting last Tuesday, which recognized Upshur County is classified as being in an “extreme drought” according to drought.gov.
