The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango wants to make sure the park is for everyone. That's why they welcome families and individuals with special needs on Sensory Friendly Night. Sensory Friendly Night is happening between 6PM - 9PM at the park tonight. Families, and others who may benefit from a sensory-friendly experience are encouraged to come out for some family fun. If you know a family with a child who may have autism, or other special needs, share this friendly night with them.

15 HOURS AGO