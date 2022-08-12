ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

What is the Emergency Shelter and Enforcement Act measure that will appear on the ballot

By Jeremiah Martinez
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N0r0T_0hFRgVZV00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Voters will see a measure on their ballot this November about Sacramento’s unhoused population.

The Sacramento City Council voted 7-2 to advance the Emergency Shelter and Enforcement Act of 2022 in a special meeting Tuesday night. If passed by voters, the measure would allow city officials to provide more shelters for unhoused residents, but at the same time allow officials to clear more homeless encampments.

To make the ballot measure valid, city and county officials agree to have certain roles to address homelessness in their jurisdictions.

If voters approve the measure, it would go into effect only if Sacramento County leaders agree to their part in providing certain services for the unhouse population such as mental health and substance abuse services, clinical outreach and case management, child welfare, and domestic violence services.

In a 5-0 vote Wednesday night, the Sacramento Board of Supervisors approved two ordinances to prohibit camping on the entire stretch of the American River and Dry Creek Parkways.

Sheriff’s office creates website for people to submit photos and videos related to Kiley Rodni’s disappearance

What will be considered “emergency shelter space” be?

The Emergency and Enforcement Act initiative was first approved by the council in April and was revamped in the latest vote. One of the latest changes in the measure is how many shelters the city can provide.

The city will be required to identify up to about 600 more homeless shelter beds or sanctioned camping spaces. Currently, the city has about 1,100 shelter beds and spaces.

According to a city council report, “Emergency Shelter Space” includes the following:

  • An enclosed or partially enclosed space of at least 70 square feet with a bed and roof that provides protection from the sun and rain in which a person may sleep
  • A space of at least 100 square feet in which a person may camp. The city may provide the camp paraphernalia, or the person may bring their own camp paraphernalia, according to rules for that location. The city may permit the person to sleep in the space during designated nighttime hours and require them to vacate the space during the day, so long as each person is provided reasonable space for storage of property and possession during the time the person is required to vacate the space
  • A space of at least 150 square feet in which a person may park a vehicle in which they can sleep temporarily
Family desperate to find woman who went missing after Reno trip

How emergency shelter would be identified and provided

The city manager will identify and authorize at least the number of new emergency shelter spaces that equals 20% of the minimum threshold within 90 days if voters approve the measure, according to the city council report.

Any month thereafter, if the utilization rate is greater than 60%, within 30 days, the city manager is allowed to identify and authorize an additional number of emergency shelter spaces that equal to 20% of the minimum threshold.

However, the city manager is not required to identify and authorize emergency shelter spaces that exceed the minimum threshold. The city manager may allow emergency shelter spaces to accommodate people with physical disabilities, partners, and pets, though pets may be kenneled.

The city manager may include emergency shelter spaces within the city that are:

  • On any public property, except for city streets, sidewalks, or neighborhood parks, locations within 1,000 feet of a K-12 school, public library, licensed daycare or preschool facility, or playground, or locations within 500 feet of a stream of the river
  • Provided by nonprofit organizations if such space is adequate and reasonably available
  • Established by contract with an owner of private property, or local, state, or federal government
Stockton father of 2-year-old who died from fentanyl to appear in court Friday

What is an “unlawful encampment”?

According to the council report, unlawful encampments are located on public or private property including:

  • Camp, occupy camp facilities, or use camp paraphernalia
  • Accumulate or fail to properly dispose of waste including, but not limited to, hazardous waste, human waste, garbage, debris, and used needles

What is the public saying about the measure?

Some community members asked the city council to dissolve the measure at Tuesday’s meeting. They argued the ordinance would be against people’s rights and that it will shuffle people around, rather than establish more permanent assistance.

Homeless advocates argued that homeless camps should not be removed until there is enough housing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Steinberg plans to convert city buildings to renewable energy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and two city council members discussed plans to convert all City of Sacramento buildings to run on renewable energy. Speaking at Sacramento City Hall, Steinberg noted that the city government has been tracking its emissions since 2005 and that the city had made progress in the 17 […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
GV Wire

Government Squabbling Cripples Plans for the Homeless

California, the nation’s wealthiest state, also has the nation’s most severe homelessness crisis. The most recent official count of Californians lacking permanent shelter is 161,000 — more than a quarter of the nation’s homeless population — but it’s widely assumed that the real number is much higher.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Placer County opens mental health urgent care center in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — In September, Placer County will be opening a new urgent care center dedicated to people suffering from mental health crises. According to a news release from Sutter Health, the Lotus Behavioral Health Crisis Center will begin offering residents in Placer County a place to stay for up to two days. There will […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Oak Fire in Placer County holds at 22 acres

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) reported on Tuesday that the Oak Fire burning near Weimar is holding at 22 acres with 20% containment. The fire located off Live Oak Road and Smothers Ravine Road started on Monday around 3:30 p.m. as a commerical truck fire spread to nearby vegetation, according […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Sacramento County, CA
Government
County
Sacramento County, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Society
Sacramento, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Fox40

Californians asked to conserve energy Wednesday due to high heat

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California’s power grid operator asked residents to voluntarily conserve energy starting Wednesday afternoon. The Flex Alert was issued by the California Independent System’s Operator for Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in anticipation of high temperatures. Wednesday is expected to have temperatures above 100 in Sacramento.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Shelter#Hazardous Waste#Homelessness#Domestic Violence#Sheriff
CBS Sacramento

What a "megaflood" could mean for Northern California

SACRAMENTO - Could California go from a megadrought to a megaflood?New research shows it does happen, but it is even likelier to happen in the coming decades. Scientists believe the two intersect, in part, because of climate change.Over 100 years ago, Sacramento witnessed devastating high waters as part of the Great Flood of 1862. Historical documents and pictures show the Capital City submerged in water as people traveled on canoes to get around.A new study shows a disastrous megaflood could overwhelm the state. Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys could turn into a temporary inland sea stretching nearly 300 miles in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Sac Bee Editor Tells Tall Tale in Preoccupation with Assemblyman Kiley

The Sacramento Bee has a bull’s-eye on Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Granite Bay), who is running for Congress in Congressional District 3. Kiley garnered the golden endorsement of former President Donald Trump. The Bee’s recent headlines include: “California carnage: Why does Placer County Assemblyman Kevin Kiley hate his own state?”...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opens early

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — After announcing a September opening, the Sky River Casino in Elk Grove has opened its doors ahead of schedule.  Casino officials announced on Facebook it officially opened its doors Tuesday morning, a couple of weeks before the calendar turned to September.  “The first official bets have been placed! What game […]
ELK GROVE, CA
KRON4 News

Solano County grass fire at 23 acres, 30% contained

SOLANO COUNTY (KRON) – A grass fire north of Fairfield and north-west of Cannon is now 23 acres and forward progress has been stopped as of midday Monday, according to a tweet from the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit. The fire is at 30% containment, according to a subsequent tweet from Cal Fire. People driving in […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
FOX40

Caldor Fire survivors gather on the one-year anniversary

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A year after the Caldor Fire sparked, scorching more than 200,000 acres, it has cost California $1.2 billion dollars and ranked as the third largest fire in California last year. In December, father and son David Smith and Travis Smith were arrested for reckless arson after investigators said that […]
GRIZZLY FLATS, CA
KCRA.com

Thousands of Kaiser Permanente employees on strike Monday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of mental health employees at Kaiser Permanente across Northern California are on strike on Monday. About 2,000 health workers with the National Union of Healthcare Workers have agreed to an open-ended strike after negotiations on improving patient care fell through. according to the union. "Kaiser...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

First Spare the Air alert of the year issued for Sacramento region

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Air quality is expected to hit unhealthy levels for sensitive groups, as triple-digit temperatures take over the Sacramento region this week.  The first Spare the Air alert of the year is issued for Tuesday with ozone pollutants causing the air quality to have an index of 129. Monday’s air quality index […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Greater Sacramento Region receives $20 million in federal transportation grants

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Region will receive $20 million in federal funding to go towards modernizing transportation as a part of a $119.6 million state-wide funding program. The Biden-Harris Administration announced on Thursday that it will aid in funding eight Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) projects across California, including projects […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

The wildlife that you will find even in central Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some of the wild animals that live in the Sacramento area include raccoons, opossums, skunks, birds, deer, and coyotes, according to the City of Sacramento Animal Care Services. These animals typically have created their homes under decks or up against spas due to the warmth. They also find their food in […]
FOX40

Triple-digit temperatures expected all week in the Sacramento region

(KTXL) — Temperatures are forecasted to reach triple digits this week in Sacramento, according to the FOX40 Weather Center, with Tuesday possibly being the hottest day of the summer. Monday’s high reached 102 degrees. Tuesday is expected to reach 106 degrees, which would tie the two current hottest days so far this year: June 6 […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy