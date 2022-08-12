Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
WHEC TV-10
Fact Check: Serial killer hunting in Rochester?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A serial killer or abductor hunting in Rochester, New York. That’s a claim going around on social media. A viewer contacted News10NBC asking if it’s legit. So Nikki Rudd went to work and is checking the facts. The post includes a mug shot....
BET
Black Rochester Firefighter Says Supervisor Pressured Him To Attend Racist Party That Mocked Juneteenth
A Black firefighter in the Rochester, N.Y., Fire Department says he intends to sue the department and city over his supervisor allegedly pressuring him to attend a party in July that mocked Juneteenth and displayed racist imagery. Local station WRGB reports that Jerrod Jones, a 14-year department veteran, announced his...
ABC News
Rochester fire captain accused of forcing firefighters to attend racist party retires
A captain of the Rochester Fire Department who was accused of taking firefighters to a party filled with racist tropes has retired. Following an investigation by the City of Rochester, Capt. Jeffrey Krywy was forced to leave the department by the city, Mayor Malik Evans announced Tuesday, according to ABC News Rochester affiliate WHAM.
wbfo.org
ReAwaken America Tour in Batavia includes calls for overturning election, New York AG to ‘repent’
About two hours into the ReAwaken America Tour’s stop in Batavia Friday morning, the crowd of a couple thousand under a large, white revival tent got loud. They chanted, “now,” as in they want Donald Trump back as president — not in 2024 — but right now.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester fire captain retires amid investigation into alleged racist party
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department captain accused of taking firefighters to a racist party mocking Juneteenth while they were on duty is retiring. Rochester Mayor Malik Evans released a statement after announcing the fire department's internal investigation into the conduct of Captain Jeffrey Krywy has wrapped up. He says the determination of the investigation required Captain Krywy to leave the service. However, as of Monday, Krywy chose to retire before termination proceedings could begin.
Black firefighter says captain took group to racist party
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Jerrod Jones says the party occurred last month at a private home in a wealthy section of town. In a notice of claim filed Thursday, Jerrod Jones said the party occurred last month at a private home in a wealthy section of Rochester. He and two other firefighters attended after their captain, Jeffrey Krywy, allegedly told them they should all go to the party.
nyspnews.com
Rochester man arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband.
On August 15, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw with the assistance of New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested George A. Hall., 30, of Rochester, NY, for Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd. Troopers arrested George A. Hall for having marijuana on her person while inside the Attica...
Brighton named ‘Hottest Zip Code in America’
In the 14618 Zip Code, homes sell in just six days and receive 4 times more views from prospective buyers than the standard U.S. listing.
chronicle-express.com
FROM PAGES PAST - 1972: Twister hits Fergusons Corners
Advertisements: Medicinal - AN ANALYTICAL PHYSICIAN can be consulted at his Office as follows: Penn Yan, Benham House, Monday, the 23d of September. Dr. WHITE treats successfully Scrofula, Hip Disease, Fever Sores, Ulcers, Paralysis, Rheumatism, Fits, Nervous Maladies, Female Difficulties, Diseases of the Lung, Throat, Heart, and Liver, Diseases of the Kidneys, Running from the Ears, Inflammation of the Eyes, and all forms of Catarrh. The above diseases we make a specialty. Our practice is founded on truths of twenty-five years standing, differs from all others. No trifling with human existence, sacrificing life by experiment. — We know, when we examine a patient, the cause of the disease, and remedies to remove it, not by guessing, but by knowing. Consultation free.
visitrochester.com
8 Things to Do While Visiting Rochester for the DCA World Championships
Rochester is thrilled to welcome the 2022 Drum Corps Associates World Championships back to its familiar home at the Rochester Community Sports Complex. Along with stellar DCA performances and competition, here are some things to check out while in town for the DCA Championships from September 2 through September 4, 2022 in Rochester, NY.
WHEC TV-10
Controversial tour began in Batavia amid protests
BATAVIA, N.Y. – The Reawaken America Tour continues Saturday in Batavia. It was originally set to be held in Rochester, but sparked a lot of controversy. Hundreds of people were out at Cornerstone Church for the tour. There were a number of high profile conservative speakers taking part, one of them being Eric Trump.
WHEC TV-10
Mayor Evans responds to RFD Captain retiring after being accused of taking firefighter to party where attendees mocked Juneteenth
Mayor Malik Evans says the city is going to hire a company to investigate the culture in the fire department. The Rochester police department is investigating whether any cops were at the party that started this whole thing. The lawsuit of firefighter Jerrod Jones says he was compelled by his...
iheart.com
Lonsberry: WHO SHOULD GET FIRED OVER RACIST PARTY?
In the wake of the press conference at which a black Rochester city firefighter told of being taken by his white captain to a mocking Juneteenth party featuring fried chicken and Hennessy, the natural question is: Who gets cancelled for this?. At the press conference, Democrat County Legislator Rachel Barnhart...
rochesterfirst.com
House of Mercy stabbing suspect indicted on murder, other charges
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The suspect in the House of Mercy stabbing that left one dead and one seriously injured has been indicted on his charges, officials announced Tuesday. Nathaniel Jeanpierre III, 40, is accused of attacking and killing Michael Nairy, 68, with a large sheath-type knife at the...
WHEC TV-10
Man indicted for July murder outside Lyell Ave bar
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The grand jury has indicted a man for the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Derek Taylor on Lyell Avenue near Whitney Street. Joseph K. Scott, 32 of Rochester, was indicted on second-degree murder and weapons charges. Rochester police said Scott chased Taylor and shot him in the chest on the morning of July 24. Police said Taylor was running away after an altercation outside of a bar with Scott.
WHEC TV-10
U.S. Marshals: Stolen car chase ends with crash into Rochester house
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — U.S. Marshals said they arrested four people after a chase that ended with a stolen car crashing into a house on Friday. Police said the task force tried to stop a car and when it wouldn’t stop, they chased the car until it hit a house on Rochester’s Dodge Street.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester-based cannabis processor is among first to get approval from NY State
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nowave, a Rochester-based cannabis processor, is among the first 15 processors to receive their license to make and sell marijuana products in New York State. The state’s Cannabis Control Board announced the approvals on Monday. It’s a key part of the supply chain for opening New...
13 WHAM
Rochester Police: People on sailboat spot body in Lake Ontario
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a body was found in Lake Ontario. People on a sailboat discovered the body Monday morning near the pier at Ontario Beach Park. Police say the body is of an adult male. His identity is unknown. It's unclear how long the...
All The Smoke: Black Firefighter In Rochester Outs Captain Who Forced Him To Attend Racist Juneteenth Party
We expect the police to harbor racism but racist firefighters aren’t something that we hear a whole lot about. Today, we hear about it. According to a WHAM report, a Black firefighter in Rochester, New York has outed his captain
Bello, Morelle talk internet access, discount program
In recent months, Monroe County has been gathering data on the efficacy of internet services in low-income and rural areas throughout the county.
