Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Fact Check: Serial killer hunting in Rochester?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A serial killer or abductor hunting in Rochester, New York. That’s a claim going around on social media. A viewer contacted News10NBC asking if it’s legit. So Nikki Rudd went to work and is checking the facts. The post includes a mug shot....
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester fire captain retires amid investigation into alleged racist party

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department captain accused of taking firefighters to a racist party mocking Juneteenth while they were on duty is retiring. Rochester Mayor Malik Evans released a statement after announcing the fire department's internal investigation into the conduct of Captain Jeffrey Krywy has wrapped up. He says the determination of the investigation required Captain Krywy to leave the service. However, as of Monday, Krywy chose to retire before termination proceedings could begin.
2 On Your Side

Black firefighter says captain took group to racist party

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Jerrod Jones says the party occurred last month at a private home in a wealthy section of town. In a notice of claim filed Thursday, Jerrod Jones said the party occurred last month at a private home in a wealthy section of Rochester. He and two other firefighters attended after their captain, Jeffrey Krywy, allegedly told them they should all go to the party.
nyspnews.com

Rochester man arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband.

On August 15, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw with the assistance of New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested George A. Hall., 30, of Rochester, NY, for Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd. Troopers arrested George A. Hall for having marijuana on her person while inside the Attica...
chronicle-express.com

FROM PAGES PAST - 1972: Twister hits Fergusons Corners

Advertisements: Medicinal - AN ANALYTICAL PHYSICIAN can be consulted at his Office as follows: Penn Yan, Benham House, Monday, the 23d of September. Dr. WHITE treats successfully Scrofula, Hip Disease, Fever Sores, Ulcers, Paralysis, Rheumatism, Fits, Nervous Maladies, Female Difficulties, Diseases of the Lung, Throat, Heart, and Liver, Diseases of the Kidneys, Running from the Ears, Inflammation of the Eyes, and all forms of Catarrh. The above diseases we make a specialty. Our practice is founded on truths of twenty-five years standing, differs from all others. No trifling with human existence, sacrificing life by experiment. — We know, when we examine a patient, the cause of the disease, and remedies to remove it, not by guessing, but by knowing. Consultation free.
visitrochester.com

8 Things to Do While Visiting Rochester for the DCA World Championships

Rochester is thrilled to welcome the 2022 Drum Corps Associates World Championships back to its familiar home at the Rochester Community Sports Complex. Along with stellar DCA performances and competition, here are some things to check out while in town for the DCA Championships from September 2 through September 4, 2022 in Rochester, NY.
WHEC TV-10

Controversial tour began in Batavia amid protests

BATAVIA, N.Y. – The Reawaken America Tour continues Saturday in Batavia. It was originally set to be held in Rochester, but sparked a lot of controversy. Hundreds of people were out at Cornerstone Church for the tour. There were a number of high profile conservative speakers taking part, one of them being Eric Trump.
iheart.com

Lonsberry: WHO SHOULD GET FIRED OVER RACIST PARTY?

In the wake of the press conference at which a black Rochester city firefighter told of being taken by his white captain to a mocking Juneteenth party featuring fried chicken and Hennessy, the natural question is: Who gets cancelled for this?. At the press conference, Democrat County Legislator Rachel Barnhart...
rochesterfirst.com

House of Mercy stabbing suspect indicted on murder, other charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The suspect in the House of Mercy stabbing that left one dead and one seriously injured has been indicted on his charges, officials announced Tuesday. Nathaniel Jeanpierre III, 40, is accused of attacking and killing Michael Nairy, 68, with a large sheath-type knife at the...
WHEC TV-10

Man indicted for July murder outside Lyell Ave bar

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The grand jury has indicted a man for the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Derek Taylor on Lyell Avenue near Whitney Street. Joseph K. Scott, 32 of Rochester, was indicted on second-degree murder and weapons charges. Rochester police said Scott chased Taylor and shot him in the chest on the morning of July 24. Police said Taylor was running away after an altercation outside of a bar with Scott.
WHEC TV-10

U.S. Marshals: Stolen car chase ends with crash into Rochester house

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — U.S. Marshals said they arrested four people after a chase that ended with a stolen car crashing into a house on Friday. Police said the task force tried to stop a car and when it wouldn’t stop, they chased the car until it hit a house on Rochester’s Dodge Street.
13 WHAM

Rochester Police: People on sailboat spot body in Lake Ontario

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a body was found in Lake Ontario. People on a sailboat discovered the body Monday morning near the pier at Ontario Beach Park. Police say the body is of an adult male. His identity is unknown. It's unclear how long the...
