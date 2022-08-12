Advertisements: Medicinal - AN ANALYTICAL PHYSICIAN can be consulted at his Office as follows: Penn Yan, Benham House, Monday, the 23d of September. Dr. WHITE treats successfully Scrofula, Hip Disease, Fever Sores, Ulcers, Paralysis, Rheumatism, Fits, Nervous Maladies, Female Difficulties, Diseases of the Lung, Throat, Heart, and Liver, Diseases of the Kidneys, Running from the Ears, Inflammation of the Eyes, and all forms of Catarrh. The above diseases we make a specialty. Our practice is founded on truths of twenty-five years standing, differs from all others. No trifling with human existence, sacrificing life by experiment. — We know, when we examine a patient, the cause of the disease, and remedies to remove it, not by guessing, but by knowing. Consultation free.

