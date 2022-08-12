CADCHF is trending lower after recently breaking below support around the .7400 level. Price has since pulled back to this area of interest which might hold as resistance. This happens to line up with the top of a descending channel on the short-term time frames. It also coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level on the latest selloff. A higher retracement could reach the 61.8% Fib at .7423, which lines up with the 100 SMA dynamic resistance.

BUSINESS ・ 1 HOUR AGO