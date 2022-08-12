Read full article on original website
GBP/USD Rises Beyond 1.2100 Amid a Weaker USD
GBP/USD gets more buying on Tuesday and goes above 1.2100 during the European session. The US dollar goes down for a second day, which helps the GBP/USD pair. The market’s initial reaction to Friday’s great US jobs reports for the month quickly fades, which hurts the safe-haven greenback.
EURJPY Bearish Trend Correction Levels
EURJPY has formed lower highs connected by a descending trend line since late July. Price looks ready for another test of the falling resistance area soon. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows additional levels where sellers might be waiting to join in. Price is currently testing the 50% level near the 138.00 major psychological mark but could still pull up to the 61.8% Fib closer to the trend line and 139.00 mark.
NZD/USD Climbs Near Daily High, Reaching Mid-0.6200s Amid Weak USD
On Monday, the 0.6215-0.6210 support zone helps the NZD/USD currency pair make up most of the ground it lost on Friday. The NZD/USD pair gets a boost from the fact that the US dollar has trouble building on its post-NFP rally and will get more supply on Monday. The yields on US Treasury bonds are going down, which is bad news for the dollar bulls.
USD/CAD Uptrend Reversal Pullback
USDCAD recently broke through a short-term descending trend line to indicate that a reversal is underway. However, the pair hit a ceiling at 1.2985 and is in the middle of a correction. Applying the Fibonacci retracement tool shows where more buyers might be hoping to join in at a better...
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told wealthy clients there's a chance the US is heading into 'something worse' than a recession, report says
Jamie Dimon told clients he estimated a 20% to 30% chance of a "harder recession" and a 20% to 30% chance of "something worse," Yahoo reported.
Major Crypto Exchanges Lose Traffic While Bybit And FTX Surge
The present crypto winter has led to disinterest in centralized crypto exchanges (CEX). However, some major crypto platforms are seeing a surge in their web traffic. FTX recorded a 123% increase in its web traffic year-over-year (YoY), while exchanges like Binance and Coinbase saw a 40% and 46% decline in traffic, respectively. This information was shared by the website analytics platform Similarweb.
USD/CAD Climbs on Weakness in Stocks; Investors Brace for July Inflation Data
The US dollar strengthened against its Canadian counterpart on Tuesday during a choppy session in the broader financial markets. Investors poured into the greenback ahead of much-anticipated inflation report on Wednesday, which sent stocks lower. Traders also digested fresh economic data. The IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index in the US tumbled...
USD/CAD Falls on Cool Breeze In Sizzling Inflationary Environment
The US dollar is weakening toward the end of the trading week, as sizzling inflation shows signs of cooling off and expectations that the Federal Reserve will pivot on its tightening efforts. The greenback plummeted following the July consumer price index (CPI) report. But will it maintain its downward descent?
EUR/USD Loses Momentum, Falls to Three-Day Lows Close to 1.0200
At the start of the week, the selling pressure on the euro pushes the EUR/USD currency pair to a three-day low around 1.0200. Monday is the second day in a row that the EUR/USD pair has lost ground. The dollar is regaining ground lost in a risk-off environment, and German yields are losing momentum.
CADCHF Bearish Trend Pullback Levels
CADCHF is trending lower after recently breaking below support around the .7400 level. Price has since pulled back to this area of interest which might hold as resistance. This happens to line up with the top of a descending channel on the short-term time frames. It also coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level on the latest selloff. A higher retracement could reach the 61.8% Fib at .7423, which lines up with the 100 SMA dynamic resistance.
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | August 12, 2022
USDX (USD Index) The bearish pressure on the U.S dollar index getting intense each day but no close below the 105.00 support level. At the current time, the index shows a bullish reaction and climbs above the 105.50 level. If the index continue to maintain the bullish pressure then we will expect a continuation of the bullish trend. On the other hand, a close below 105.00 is a major bearish confirmation.
USD/CAD Pulls Back Off Trendline Resistance to Trade at 1.2772
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday pulled back from the trendline resistance to trade at about 1.2772 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair appears to be trading within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s pullback prevented the currency pair from advancing towards...
US Dollar Index Finds Strong Resistance at the 100-Hour MA
The US dollar index on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 104.698 to rally towards 105.68 before finding resistance at the 100-hour moving average line. The dollar currency index continues to trade within a gently descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The USDX also appears to be dancing...
USD/JPY Pulls Back After Finding Resistance at the 100-Hour MA
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday pulled back off 133.859 to trade at about 133.479 after finding strong resistance at the 100-hour moving average line. The currency pair appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now moved to trade just below...
GBP/USD Reversal Pattern Ready to Play Out
GBPUSD looks ready for another leg lower, as the pair formed a double top pattern on its 4-hour time frame. Price is already testing the neckline around the 1.2000-1.2050 zone, and a break lower would confirm a selloff. If that happens, GBPUSD could slide by the same height as the...
AUD/USD Nears 0.7200 Amid Risk-on, Seeks Thursday’s Two-Month peak
Near 0.7120 on Thursday, some people bought the AUD/USD currency pair when it went down. The trend supported the pair reaching a new daily high in the early European session. Spot prices are staying below 0.7100 after US consumer inflation was lower than forecast on Wednesday. The current risk-taking attitude...
US Dollar Index (DXY) Plunges Below 105.00 on 8.5% CPI in July
The US dollar collapsed against its major currency rivals in the middle of the trading week, driven by odds that the Federal Reserve will pivot following a lower-than-expected consumer price index (CPI) in July. The greenback had been strengthening heading into the inflation report, but investors’ expectations impacted the buck.
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | August 08, 2022
The stock market maintains the bullish sentiment, nearing the release of inflation data this week. It’s been three weeks straight bullish close for the stock market. Will it continue again this week? It seems the situation will depend on the market reaction toward the release of inflation data this week.
Gold Reclaims $1,800 As Investors Brace for Key July Inflation Report
Gold futures reclaimed the $1,800 to kick off the trading week, driven by a weaker US dollar and mixed Treasury yields. The yellow metal is also gaining on investors bracing for this week’s much-anticipated inflation data, which could show slowing price growth. December gold futures advanced $13.50, or 0.75%,...
