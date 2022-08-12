ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville Home Explosion Update

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The coroner has figured out how the three people were killed in an explosion in an Evansville neighborhood last week. The coroner says Charles and Martina Hite both died of blunt force trauma to the chest, that trauma being the force from the explosion in their home. Their neighbor, Jessica Teague, died of asphyxia, no doubt from the dust and debris left behind from the blast.
Crews respond to fire at OneLife Studios in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews worked to put out flames at OneLife Studios apartments near Fares and Diamond Avenue. That happened around 6 Monday night. Firefighters climbed onto the roof and cut through sheet metal to reach the fire. Hotel guests were evacuated from the building as well. Fire...
Latest on Weinbach Ave. explosion, coroner releases autopsies of victims

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The coroner has released preliminary causes of death for the three people killed in last week’s home explosion on N. Weinbach. [Previous: Section of Weinbach Avenue to stay closed through weekend]. Chief Deputy Coroner David Anson says the preliminary cause of death for Charles and...
Weinbach Ave. opened near explosion site

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For the first time since last Wednesday, Weinbach Avenue is open near the explosion site that killed three people. Crews opened the road just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Neighbors in the area say the road was busy before the incident but even more so. Our 14...
Driver hurt in Newburgh crash

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance after a crash in Newburgh. It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 66 east of Highway 261. Just once car was involved. It could be seen off the road and in a ditch. Authorities say the...
Volunteers help Weinbach explosion victims after road reopens

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, officials re-opened Weinbach Avenue, giving volunteers the opportunity to help victims affected by last week’s explosion. Our 14 News crew was there as people helped board up the damaged homes. Among those volunteers included Jill Zueck, one of many Home Depot workers helping...
Autopsy reports released for 3 killed in Evansville house explosion

New details have been released on the deaths of three people who were killed in a house explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana. On Monday, the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office released the autopsy reports for the three victims who died in the explosion. Those victims were 43-year-old Charles Hite, 37-year-old Martina Hite, and 29-year-old Jessica Teague.
Friends remember woman killed in Evansville Explosion

er the tragic and very sudden death of 29 year-old Jessica Teague, her friends remember her very fondly as a caring and loving person. Jessica was one of the three people killed in the Weinbach explosion which devastated the neighborhood. She loved Spiderman, Japanese comic books and was really good at fixing computers. She loved to make origami frogs and give them to everyone.
EPD: Body cam footage released in fatal Evansville explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officer Josh Doane arrived at Weinbach Avenue just five minutes after a home exploded, killing three, injuring one and damaging 39 homes. He stepped out of his cruiser to chaos. We received access to his body camera footage. You can view it here:. His first instinct,...
Funeral arrangements set for Jessica Teague

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for Jessica Teague, the third victim of the Weinbach Avenue explosion. Relatives and friends are invited to Jessica’s life celebration from 3 until 8 Wednesday at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home in Henderson. A private burial will be held at...
Family sets funeral arrangements Heather Davidson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for the woman killed by her boyfriend over the weekend. Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called dispatch on Saturday saying he strangled his girlfriend, 31-year-old Heather Davidson, to death. [Previous Story: KSP: Man facing murder charge after strangling girlfriend...
Evansville police respond to another shooting on Mulberry Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police responded to a shooting at a familiar location Sunday night. Officers were called to the 1000 block of East Mulberry Street around 11:30 p.m. This is just north of Bayard Park. They found two victims at the scene. Both were alert and talking to authorities. They were taken to […]
EFD: House fire claims the lives of 4 pets, 2 people displaced

Two arrested in Evansville shooting incident, police say. KSP: Man facing murder charge after strangling girlfriend in Webster Co. KSP: Man facing murder charge after strangling girlfriend in Webster Co. Evansville church hosts first service since Weinbach explosion. Updated: 7 hours ago. Evansville church hosts first service since Weinbach explosion.
Dispatch: EPD investigating shots fired incident on S. Linwood Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms the Evansville Police Department is investigating after a shots fired incident on South Linwood Avenue. Dispatch says that incident was originally reported to be in the 700 block of Covert Avenue just after 7 p.m. Officials with EPD says the shots were actually...
