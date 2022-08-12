Read full article on original website
Evansville Home Explosion Update
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The coroner has figured out how the three people were killed in an explosion in an Evansville neighborhood last week. The coroner says Charles and Martina Hite both died of blunt force trauma to the chest, that trauma being the force from the explosion in their home. Their neighbor, Jessica Teague, died of asphyxia, no doubt from the dust and debris left behind from the blast.
Service planned for third victim in fatal Evansville house explosion
Crews respond to fire at OneLife Studios in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews worked to put out flames at OneLife Studios apartments near Fares and Diamond Avenue. That happened around 6 Monday night. Firefighters climbed onto the roof and cut through sheet metal to reach the fire. Hotel guests were evacuated from the building as well. Fire...
Latest on Weinbach Ave. explosion, coroner releases autopsies of victims
Weinbach Ave. opened near explosion site
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For the first time since last Wednesday, Weinbach Avenue is open near the explosion site that killed three people. Crews opened the road just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Neighbors in the area say the road was busy before the incident but even more so. Our 14...
Driver hurt in Newburgh crash
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance after a crash in Newburgh. It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 66 east of Highway 261. Just once car was involved. It could be seen off the road and in a ditch. Authorities say the...
Volunteers help Weinbach explosion victims after road reopens
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, officials re-opened Weinbach Avenue, giving volunteers the opportunity to help victims affected by last week’s explosion. Our 14 News crew was there as people helped board up the damaged homes. Among those volunteers included Jill Zueck, one of many Home Depot workers helping...
UPDATE: Man and juvenile cousin arrested following shooting at Evansville apartment complex
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police arrested two people following a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday morning. Dispatch says that happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Fairmont Drive. Police say when they arrived on scene they found one person shot. According to a press release, a...
Autopsy reports released for 3 killed in Evansville house explosion
New details have been released on the deaths of three people who were killed in a house explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana. On Monday, the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office released the autopsy reports for the three victims who died in the explosion. Those victims were 43-year-old Charles Hite, 37-year-old Martina Hite, and 29-year-old Jessica Teague.
Coroner determines cause of death for victims of Evansville explosion
Friends remember woman killed in Evansville Explosion
er the tragic and very sudden death of 29 year-old Jessica Teague, her friends remember her very fondly as a caring and loving person. Jessica was one of the three people killed in the Weinbach explosion which devastated the neighborhood. She loved Spiderman, Japanese comic books and was really good at fixing computers. She loved to make origami frogs and give them to everyone.
EPD: Body cam footage released in fatal Evansville explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officer Josh Doane arrived at Weinbach Avenue just five minutes after a home exploded, killing three, injuring one and damaging 39 homes. He stepped out of his cruiser to chaos. We received access to his body camera footage. You can view it here:. His first instinct,...
"Instinct kicked in": police couple first on scene speak on Evansville explosion
Matt and Kayleigh Hastings are more than husband and wife. The officer and detective are also coworkers, both donning the Evansville Police Department badge. Working the same shift, carpooling is standard practice for the couple but the commute Wednesday, Aug. 10, was anything but routine. "We were just driving down...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for Jessica Teague, the third victim of the Weinbach Avenue explosion. Relatives and friends are invited to Jessica’s life celebration from 3 until 8 Wednesday at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home in Henderson. A private burial will be held at...
Family sets funeral arrangements Heather Davidson
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for the woman killed by her boyfriend over the weekend. Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called dispatch on Saturday saying he strangled his girlfriend, 31-year-old Heather Davidson, to death. [Previous Story: KSP: Man facing murder charge after strangling girlfriend...
Evansville police respond to another shooting on Mulberry Street
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police responded to a shooting at a familiar location Sunday night. Officers were called to the 1000 block of East Mulberry Street around 11:30 p.m. This is just north of Bayard Park. They found two victims at the scene. Both were alert and talking to authorities. They were taken to […]
EPD: Man arrested after stabbing in Walmart parking lot, 1 hospitalized
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been arrested following a stabbing in a Walmart parking lot on Evansville’s eastside. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to the scene around 6:05 p.m. EPD says a man was assaulted in the parking lot, and then moments...
EFD: House fire claims the lives of 4 pets, 2 people displaced
Two arrested in Evansville shooting incident, police say. KSP: Man facing murder charge after strangling girlfriend in Webster Co. KSP: Man facing murder charge after strangling girlfriend in Webster Co. Evansville church hosts first service since Weinbach explosion. Updated: 7 hours ago. Evansville church hosts first service since Weinbach explosion.
EPD arrests suspects after Fairmont Drive shooting
(WEHT) - Evansville Police arrested two people following a shooting in the 4900 block of Fairmont Drive near Shamrock Court on Tuesday.
Dispatch: EPD investigating shots fired incident on S. Linwood Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms the Evansville Police Department is investigating after a shots fired incident on South Linwood Avenue. Dispatch says that incident was originally reported to be in the 700 block of Covert Avenue just after 7 p.m. Officials with EPD says the shots were actually...
